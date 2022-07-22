Metabull
- Experts
- Samir Tabarcia
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Requirements
- Optimized to work with EURUSD.
- For timeframe 1H.
- Minimum recommended deposit is $500
- for initial lot set to 0.10,
Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$
- You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files for it on (Comments)
- 3 New set Files add to Comments.
-
- ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
- Setup is very easy.
- Simply run the EA on the EURUSD pair 1H chart and just press ok
(Money Management)
- Lot 0.01
- End Candle ID 90
(Mode EMA)
- EMA Fast 5
- EMA Slow 12
- EMA Trend 20
(Stock lost / Take Profit)
ST-TP
Fibonacci Settings
