Metabull

5

Requirements

  • Optimized to work with EURUSD.
  • For timeframe 1H.
  • Minimum recommended deposit is $500 
  • for initial lot set to 0.10,

Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$



  •  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files for it on (Comments)
  • 3 New set Files add to Comments.

  • ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
  • Setup is very easy. 
  • Simply run the EA on the EURUSD pair 1H chart and just press ok

(Money Management)

  • Lot                              0.01
  • End Candle ID                 90

(Mode EMA)

  • EMA Fast                        5
  • EMA Slow                       12
  • EMA Trend                     20

(Stock lost / Take Profit)

ST-TP

Fibonacci Settings

Trailing stop Settings



Video Metabull
Recensioni 1
khushab
742
khushab 2023.02.24 12:05 
 

so far so good

Prodotti consigliati
Metafalcon
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with EURUSD. For timeframe 4H. Minimum recommended deposit is $300  for initial lot set to 0.10, Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very easy.  Simply run the EA on the  EURUSD  pair 4H chart  and just press ok (Money Management) Lot                              0.10 (Fal
AUTO PUT STOPLOSS TAKEPROFIT
Cuong Pham
Experts
This EA will help you to automatically put stop loss and take profit for all your orders. Stop loss point and take profit points can be selected in the tab of the input parameters. You can specify three symbols with SL and TP values (you can see symbol1 , symbol2 ... in the input tab below). The EA performs checks. If a new order with symbol1 appears, it puts SL and TP with stoploss1 and takeprofit1 values (in points). If a new order with symbol2 appears, it puts SL and TP with stoploss2 and tak
Stochastic Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Stochastic Trade X is an EA based on Stochastic Oscillator. Stochastic parameters such as %K period, %D period, Slowing,  SellValue, BuyValue, and Shift can be adjusted. Stochastic Trade   X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Stochastic Trade   X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
SAAD TrendTracker
Adnan Iqbal
4.06 (35)
Experts
SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
FREE
BreakOut Grid
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert is a combination between a grid and a scalper and it uses a grid of ten pending orders , five for long and five for short , with a 500 point spacing between them with a 100 point scalp target. It has three working modes , first , the entry by level , the expert starts operation when the price aproaches an important trade level ( a former resistance or support) , second , the entry by time , launches the expert at a specific time (input by user) and the third type is continuous operat
EMA SignalLine Pro EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
EMA SignalLine Pro EA Optimize Your Strategy: Your Trading, Your Way! The EMA SignalLine Pro EA is a dynamic, flexible trading tool designed to help traders capture trend momentum with precision. This EA is not pre-optimized, giving you full control to adapt it to your trading needs. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced trader, this EA empowers you to tweak, optimize, and master your strategy. Key Features and Logic Explained EMA Crossover Logic: Utilizes a dual EMA system (Fast and Slow)
MarketPowerTrend
Anatolii Khlenov
Experts
MarketPowerTrend è un robot di trading EURUSD che segue il trend per la piattaforma MT4 con timeframe H1. MarketPowerTrend misura costantemente la forza del mercato Forex utilizzando un metodo matematico sviluppato dall'autore. MarketPowerTrend prende decisioni di acquisto e vendita in base a queste misurazioni. MarketPowerTrend non richiede impostazioni aggiuntive: è sufficiente inserire i valori di StopLoss, TakeProfit e Lot ed è pronto all'uso. Dopo l'esecuzione di un'operazione, MarketPowerT
Breakout Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
5 (3)
Experts
It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. I work with this EA, and the reversal/pullback version since 2014.  This is a demo   version of the full   Breakout Monster EA . It works on Real and Demo accounts. Demo version restrictions: Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker). Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in
FREE
Pure Trend EA
Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
Experts
OPENING PRICE:  $30 (3 copies left) Next price: $59 Final price:  $99 Pure Trend EA is a low-risk expert that is fully automated with fixed stoploss and take profit. You can choose if you want to trade with fixed lots, or lots per amount in balance. This EA is based on pure trend movements that is based on Stochastic and MACD. No Martingale No Grid Broker and deposit Any broker with small spreads is suitable. Recommended deposit:   $300 or more. Minimum deposit:   $100  Currency pairs and
MFI Extremes Dashboard Multi Analyzer
Dominik Mandok
Utilità
MFI Extremes Dashboard is a great tool for quickest possible analysis of multiple currency pairs in terms of Oversold or Overbought at the same time. Money Flow Index (MFI) uses both price and volume to measure buying and selling pressure. MFI is also known as volume-weighted RSI (Relative Strength Index). The number of displayed symbols is 30 and the name of each symbol can be edited in the parameters, so we are able to analyze not only predetermined currency pairs, but also other ones, commodi
St MA
Ting Fung Ku
Experts
Trend Trading with signal based on Moving Average Indicator (Fast MA, Slow MA (in) and Slow MA (out)) Fast MA crossover Slow MA (in) to open order, and Fast MA crossover Slow MA (out) to close order Suggested to trade all 28 pairs currencies in combination of USD, EUR , AUD, CAD, CHF, GBP, NZD and JPY with  a same magic number , and use Take Profit by Magic No Recommended Timeframe: H1 Minimal recommended deposit: USD $1000 per 0.01 lot (28 pairs currencies) As Strategy Tester of MT4 cannot back
MA reverse Crossover MT4
AMS Trading
Experts
This EA trades using Moving Averages Crossovers. It offers fully customizable settings, flexible position management settings. Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable moving average settings Customizable TP Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant Trades will be closed on opposite signals Built-in money management The EA implements the following behaviors: Regular: Buy on bullish crossovers and sell on bearish crossovers Reverse: closes
MMMRSI for scalpers
Andre Tavares
Experts
RSI EA Revolutionize Your Trading with Our Cutting-Edge RSI E Expert Advisor Tired of spending countless hours analyzing charts? Our advanced Expert Advisor, powered by the robust RSI E indicator and equipped with a sophisticated trailing stop loss feature, offers a fully automated solution to your trading needs. Key Features: * Fully Automated Trading : Set it and forget it! Our EA executes trades based on precise signals generated by the RSI E indicator. * Advanced Risk Management : Protect yo
MACD and MA filter
Dmitriy Epshteyn
4.33 (12)
Experts
The MACD and MA filter EA trades on the MACD indicator, uses the filter as two moving averages (fast MA is higher than slow MA - buy, sell - contrary), the Martingale is applied at the request of the User (the amount of lot multiplication for a series of losses is limited), breakeven, trailing stop, inverting the signal. In EA version 1.4. added closing an order by a reverse signal, separately by the MACD indicator (parameter Close_By_Reverse_MACD_Signal), separately by moving averages (paramete
FREE
MMM Japanese Candle Sticks
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Amelia
Hugo Torrecilla Antolin
Experts
Limited time offer for $ 40 . Launch promotion. Price will go up soon to 100$. Description: Alex AI is a trading system based on Fibonacci grids. Designed with an AI capable of achieving the best trading results. Searching for entries and exits based on Fibonacci rules. The system analyses the markets in search of the best opportunities and through a maya achieves the best results. The use of tools based on the Fibonacci sequence and Fibonacci retracement levels in the technical analysis of fi
VanquishGT
Vasile Verdes
Experts
VanquishGT – Pullback-Based Trading EA for XAU &  DAX, etc.. VanquishGT is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor developed for instruments like  XAU, DAX, etc. , designed to assist in identifying and responding to market pullbacks. It operates entirely within the platform, does not rely on external connections or files, and adapts its behavior using internal logic in response to price movement dynamics. Key Features: Pullback Recognition – Responds to price retracements by using built-in logic to hig
S Winger
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
S Winger is an expert advisor that uses former highs and lows combined with the MACD indicator in order to place its trades . The expert waits until a certain trade level is breached , then the MACD indicator is used for confirmation of the next trade to be opened .The default set uses the account currency ( made for USD , but may work with other account currencies also , if profit and max loss parameters are ajusted ) . If profit is not achieved from first trade , the expert will open more trad
KT COG Robot
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market acce
Triangle Trader
Yaser Sabbaghi
5 (3)
Experts
Triangle Trader ( Triangile Trader ) This EA assist professional traders for semi-auto trading. It takes position when the price break out the hypotenuse and adjacent leg of TRIANGLE in the chart. When the trader can not distinguish the trend and possibility of both BULLISH and BEARISH break out are expected, this EA will be trader magic stick. At this EA, trader needs to adjust two plotted Trade Lines in the chart as Hypotenuse and Adjacent Leg of a TRIANGLE . The opposite leg will be draw by
EA MECHANIC
Antonin Skaryd
Experts
[EA] MECHANIC is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with three basic currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD. With individual settings, it can work very well on any currency pair as well. The EA implements complete, fully functional and exact mechanical trading strategy, with no place for emotions. It is based on standard MT4 indicators "Bollinger Bands" and "Parabolic SAR". The strategy is working on Timeframe M5 only. It is very easy to set up and supervise. Features It can b
Samefx
Steve Zoeger
Experts
In times where the interest with your Bank is 0 or negative, that EA can generate good longterm profit. You will have more options to runthe EA  Standard Option TP and SL Martingale Trailing How you run it depends on you. Works on all Frames and all Pairs. My recommendation Martingale or standard with trailing stop I recommend the current settings and run it on the Day Chart for Longterm Investment Be aware that different Broker have different Times and spreads. That one works also on Cent Ac
Shogun RX
Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel
Experts
10 COPIES AT $ 99 ! After that, the price will be raised to $ 150 . After years of painstaking research and development, we are offering the opportunity for you to have this incredible tool in your automated trading portfolio. SHOGUN RX is a strategy that has a very advanced secret trading algorithm. It is a safe EA that trades using pending orders with a defined Stop Loss, Take Profit and 2 smart Trailing capabilities. LIVE ACCOUNT ---> CLICK HERE Pair: USDJPY TimeFrame: H4. Minimum deposit
Gmgs SG
Usama Yasir
Experts
GMGS Smart Grid – Adaptive Grid EA for Long-Term, Low-Risk Forex Trading GMGS Smart Grid (GMGS SG) is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed to implement a calculated grid-based trading strategy with a focus on capital preservation, low drawdown, and long-term profitability. Built for traders who prefer structured logic over high-risk approaches, GMGS SG uses dynamic recovery algorithms and price-action-based decision-making to respond to market movement intelligently. R
FREE
Grid Averaging Pro MT4
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English   :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descr
Finex MT4
Ervand Oganesyan
Experts
Potente EA pullback per negoziare qualsiasi coppia di valute. Esibizione live: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2267756 - invia un messaggio privato per richiedere i file del set Avvio rapido - Imposta l'EA sul grafico M15 di EURGBP (solo vendita), EURCHF (solo acquisto), USDCAD (solo acquisto), EURUSD (solo vendita). - Il rischio una tantum è di circa 300 usd al paio per un lotto minimo. Assicurati che i rischi siano comodi per te. - Assicurati che le impostazioni del fuso orario siano corrett
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Experts
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Gecko
Profalgo Limited
4.4 (10)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent high and lows and will trade the breakouts.  The actual execution of this strategy however, is what makes this EA truly shine.  Entry calculations and exit algorithms are not only unique but also very advanced. LIVE RESULTS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/75
Jakarta
Mikhail Mitin
4.5 (2)
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Stochastic   and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opti
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: La nostra tecnologia al tuo fianco! Manuale e file di configurazione: contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di licenze vendute. Copie disponibili: 5 Fare trading sull'oro, uno degli asset più volatili del mercato finanziario, richiede elevata precisione, un'analisi accurata e una gestione del rischio estremamente efficace. Il Javier Gold Scalper è stato sviluppato proprio per integrare ques
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $137 (Regular Price: $447) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled by th
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Altri dall’autore
Polar Bear MACD Divergence
Samir Tabarcia
1 (1)
Experts
Polar Bear MACD Divergence – Expert Advisor (EA) per MetaTrader 5 Strategia di trading: Divergenza MACD Classica & Nascosta | Coppia migliore: EURUSD | Timeframe: 1H Caratteristiche principali Rilevamento intelligente delle divergenze – Identifica divergenze classiche e nascoste per inversioni ad alta probabilità. Gestione del rischio flessibile – Stop Loss regolabile (30 pips) & Take Profit (30 pips). Martingala (opzionale) – Moltiplicatore del lotto (2.0x) per recuperare le pe
FREE
Meta Trends
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with EURUSD. For timeframe 1H. Minimum recommended deposit is $600  for initial lot set to 0.10(do not set in less of 0.10 lot) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. (Money Management) Lot                                 0.10 EMA fast                         20 EMA slow                        50 Star_With_Candle_ID     15 ST                                  30 TP                                  60 (Mode Grid) Distance Grid Pips         
Meta Scalping Pro
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD. For timeframe 1H. Minimum recommended deposit is $1000  for initial lot set to 0.01, ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very easy.  Simply run the EA on a pair H1 chart (Money Management) Lot                              0.01 Distance Pips                  15 Close Money                   25 (Mode ADX) ADX Period                     20 (Mode Break even) Pips on Profit                 20 Br
Meta Cyborg
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with EURJPY. For timeframe 15m. Minimum recommended deposit is $700  for initial lot set to 0.02, Warning use !! (do not set at Lot 0.01) for EURJPY pair  I will add a Set File for it on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very easy.  Simply run the EA on the  EURJPY  pair, 15m chart then load the (set file) and just press ok (Money Management) Lot                              0.01 Distance Pips                  1
Metafalcon
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with EURUSD. For timeframe 4H. Minimum recommended deposit is $300  for initial lot set to 0.10, Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very easy.  Simply run the EA on the  EURUSD  pair 4H chart  and just press ok (Money Management) Lot                              0.10 (Fal
Meta Sniper
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with   EURUSD-EURCHF-USDJPY, AUDUSD-CADJPY-AUDNZD, CHFJPY-NZDJPY-NZDUSD For timeframe 4H. *(Minimum recommended deposit is $300 for each Pair) for initial lot set to 0.10, My favorite Pair are (CHFJPY-NZDJPY-EURUSD-AUDNZD-USDJPY) Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very e
Meta Dragon
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with EURUSD. For timeframe 15. Minimum recommended deposit is $1000  for initial lot set to 0.01 Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$ You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) The EA will work on any frame time OR any pair chart ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very easy.  Simply run the EA on the  EURUSD  pair 15m chart  and just press ok (Money Mana
Meta Archer
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with EURUSD,  (but it will work on any pair) For timeframe 15m and 1H, (but it will work on any  timeframe) Minimum recommended deposit is $500  for initial lot set to 0.01, Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copy at 60$ Then it will be update up to 350$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very easy.  Simply run the EA on the  EURUSD  pair 1H or 15m chart
SafeCross 5M
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
**SafeCross Pro EA - Sistema di Trading Intelligente con Conferma a Candele**   Massimizza i tuoi profitti su **EURUSD M5** con **SafeCross Pro EA**, un robot di trading automatico basato su un avanzato incrocio di medie mobili con filtri di conferma a candele e gestione del rischio professionale. Progettato per mercati volatili, è ideale per trader che cercano consistenza e protezione del capitale.   --- ### **Caratteristiche Principali**   **Strategia Collaudata**   - Incrocio tra
EMA Turbo
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
EMA Turbo - Stratégie de Scalping avec EMA + Engulfing Trading automatisé avec filtre de tendance EMA et chandeliers Engulfing ! Conçu pour les traders recherchant des signaux de haute précision sur l'EURUSD (H1), cet EA combine : Filtre de tendance EMA (60 périodes) Entrées basées sur des motifs Engulfing personnalisables Mode Turbo pour un scalping plus agressif Gestion des risques avec martingale contrôlée (optionnel) Caractéristiques clés Stratégie Indicateur EMA (60) pour
Vampira Trend
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
MQL5 Market Listing Description: "Vampira Trend" – Smart Trading EA for EURUSD (1H) Domina il mercato con "Vampira Trend"! Un assistente di trading automatizzato progettato per EURUSD (1H), che combina strategie contro-tendenza (Opposite Trend) e di follow-trend (Follow Trend) con una gestione avanzata del rischio. Caratteristiche principali Due modalità di trading in un unico strumento: Mode_Opposite_Trend : Opera contro la tendenza nelle zone di ipercomprato/ipervenduto. Mode_Follow
Polar Bear Auto Trend Lines
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Descrizione del Robot "Polar Bear Auto Trend Lines" per il MQL5 Market Scopri la potenza dell’analisi tecnica automatizzata con "Polar Bear Auto Trend Lines" ! Questo Expert Advisor (EA) è progettato per tracciare automaticamente le linee di tendenza in tempo reale, sia sopra che sotto il grafico dei prezzi, aiutandoti a individuare opportunità di trading precise. Caratteristiche Principali Linee di Tendenza Automatiche : Il robot rileva e disegna linee di tendenza in tempo reale, seguendo
Martial Arts Heiken Ashi
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
** Martial Arts on Heiken Ashi - EA per MetaTrader 5 (Mercato MQL5) ** **Domina il mercato con la precisione di Heiken Ashi** **Martial Arts on Heiken Ashi** è un robot di trading progettato per operare su **qualsiasi coppia e timeframe**, utilizzando le candele Heiken Ashi per filtrare il rumore di mercato e catturare i trend con maggiore chiarezza. Basato su una **strategia di martingala controllata**, questo EA mira a recuperare le perdite e massimizzare i profitti con una gestione del
Martial Arts ADX Indicator Strategy
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
** Strategia ADX "Martial Arts" - Robot per MetaTrader 5 ** ** Robot di Trading basato sull'indicatore ADX - Ottimizzato per EURUSD 1H (Funziona su tutti i timeframe)** **Descrizione:** "**Martial Arts ADX Indicator Strategy**" è un **Expert Advisor (EA)** intelligente che utilizza l'**indicatore ADX (Average Directional Index)** per identificare trend forti ed eseguire operazioni con precisione. Questo robot funziona su **tutti i timeframe**, ma i migliori risultati sono stati ottenuti
Hunter Trend Mode Grid
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Descrizione del prodotto: Hunter Trend Mode Grid – EA di Trading per MetaTrader 5 Potenzia il tuo trading con il sistema di medie mobili, hedging e strategia Grid! Hunter Trend Mode Grid è un Expert Advisor (EA) automatizzato progettato per operare nel mercato Forex utilizzando un incrocio di medie mobili esponenziali (EMA) combinato con una strategia di hedging e Grid. Questo EA è altamente versatile e può essere utilizzato su qualsiasi coppia di valute e timeframe, anche se i migliori risultat
Ninja Moving Average Crossover
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Ninja Moving Average Crossover + Martingale (Alternate Lots) Ninja Moving Average Crossover è un Expert Advisor (EA) che combina i segnali di incrocio delle medie mobili con una strategia Martingale a lotti alternati per aprire e gestire operazioni. Può funzionare su qualsiasi coppia e timeframe (con la giusta ottimizzazione). Migliori risultati ottenuti su: EURUSD – H1 Ma può essere utilizzato su qualsiasi simbolo e timeframe con i parametri corretti. File SET disponibili nella s
Ninja Hedging Trend EMA RSI
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Fermati un attimo e guarda come funziona… Lo amerai! "Ninja Hedging Trend EMA RSI" EA   protegge il tuo capitale con l' Hedging Intelligente , segue il trend con   EMA 200   e conferma gli ingressi con   RSI 14 , tutto mentre gestisce il rischio con un   Martingale controllato !   Perché lo amerai? Funziona su qualsiasi mercato   (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ecc.) Chiude automaticamente in profitto/perdita   (senza stress!) Si adatta al tuo stile : Lotti fissi o Martingale? Decidi tu!
Snowball Strategy EMA Cross
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
**Snowball Strategy EMA Cross - Potenzia i Tuoi Trade con l'Effetto Palla di Neve**   Con **Snowball Strategy EMA Cross**, l'EA che combina la precisione degli incroci EMA con il potere dell'**"effetto palla di neve"** per massimizzare i tuoi profitti nel trading a lungo termine!   **Strategia Principale:**   - Opera utilizzando un **incrocio EMA (8 e 12)** per identificare trend forti.   - Funziona meglio su timeframe più ampi (ottimale su **EURUSD 1H**, ma adatto a qualsiasi coppia e tim
Super Board hybrid
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
# Sistema di Trading a Consenso Multi-Timeframe ## Panoramica Il Sistema di Trading a Consenso Multi-Timeframe è uno strumento di trading sofisticato che combina analisi visiva con capacità di esecuzione automatizzata. Questo Expert Advisor monitora multiple coppie valutarie su 7 timeframe differenti, fornendo ai trader una visione completa del mercato ed eseguendo operazioni quando vengono identificati forti segnali di consenso. ## Caratteristiche Principali ### Board di Trading Visivo -
KeltnerStoch Consensus EA Hedge
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
KeltnerStoch Consensus EA (con Martingale di Copertura e Modalità Indicatore) Che cos’è: Un Expert Advisor che combina Keltner Channels (EMA20+ATR) + Stochastic (14,3,3) con un filtro di consenso di trend (EMA200 + ADX + MACD) . Può trattare automaticamente oppure funzionare come indicatore visivo , disegnando sul grafico frecce e testo BUY/SELL . Dove usarlo: Funziona su qualsiasi simbolo e timeframe . I migliori risultati pratici li ho ottenuti su EURUSD H4 con TP = 40 pips e SL = 80 pips .
Filtro:
khushab
742
khushab 2023.02.24 12:05 
 

so far so good

Rispondi alla recensione