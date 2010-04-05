Granite Anvil NQ MT4

This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average.

It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders who value statistical consistency and seek tools designed to grow in a controlled way over the long term.

Configuration

Design Philosophy

The strategy was built on an essential principle: robust simplicity over fragile complexity. Few rules and stable parameters were used to minimize dependence on constant adjustments or highly specific market conditions.Each design decision aimed to reduce the risk of overfitting, favoring configurations that remain coherent across different periods and market environments without the need for ongoing “tuning.”

Core Logic

The system scans the market for breakouts following periods of relative calm. When volatility begins to rise and price confirms direction, it opens positions to follow that momentum. Trade management is immediate: each entry is placed with a predefined stop, managed through a volatility-based ATR (functioning as a trailing stop), and a proportional target, without martingale.In essence, it seeks to capture clean movements during phases of strength, avoiding trading when the market is stuck in narrow ranges or during low-liquidity hours.





Usage Conditions

This program was specifically designed and validated for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) on H1 timeframe. During development, a risk of €200 per trade was used on a €100,000 account, with the best results observed within a range of €50 to €300 per trade. Usage outside this range is not recommended.Risk adjustment is made when connecting the bot: the user inputs the desired risk within this range, and the system automatically calculates position size. Risk is defined in euros for simplicity, but each trader must be aware of how much risk they are willing to assume in relation to their real account.





Validation

The strategy was built on 10 years of historical data. The initial process used 9 years in-sample and reserved 1 year out-of-sample to test performance outside of the training period. This first OOS phase confirmed the system’s validity, maintaining consistency without prior exposure to that data.Subsequently, the design underwent a Walk Forward Analysis, adding a second full year of out-of-sample data. The goal was to test whether the logic remained solid when confronted with entirely unknown periods, and results were again positive.The system also went through multiple independent retests and a broad optimization with up to 20,000 parameter combinations, retaining only configurations that provided statistical stability. Finally, it passed Monte Carlo robustness tests (spread, slippage, and trade sequence variations).Although not its primary purpose, the system was also tested on other instruments, where it showed a positive edge, reinforcing that the logic is not limited to a single dataset.





Limitations

This system is not a shortcut to wealth nor a promise to multiply small accounts in a short time. It does not turn €50 into millions, nor is it intended to. It was designed to operate with controlled risk and to grow steadily, always within realistic parameters.Performance may be affected when used with brokers offering high spreads or poor execution latency, as it was not built for low-quality trading environments. If the user lacks basic knowledge of trading or risk management, purchasing this EA is not recommended. The goal is for it to provide real benefit, but without that foundation it may cause more problems than solutions.

Disclaimer

This EA is a trading automation tool. Past results, whether from backtests or live accounts, do not guarantee future performance. All usage carries a risk of loss, and final responsibility lies with the user.It is strongly recommended to test first on a demo account before trading with real capital. Performance may vary depending on broker conditions (execution, latency, spreads).This product is intended for traders with basic knowledge of trading and risk management. It is not recommended for inexperienced users and should not be interpreted as a promise of profit.