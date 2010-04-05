Smart Gold Digger

📊 Overview

Smart Gold Digger is a precision-crafted Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that capitalizes on high-probability reversal setups using a combination of RSI oversold/overbought levels and powerful Pin Bar candlestick formations with an advanced algorithym. Designed for modern traders, it balances accuracy, speed, and safety — making it ideal for scalping, short swings, and prop firm compliance.

🚀 Core Features

  • 🔁 Combines RSI + Pin Bar logic for ultra-accurate entries

  • 🕒 Optimized for M15

  • 💵 Giving you option for your own lotsizing

  • 💹 One-trade-at-a-time logic to protect capital

  • 🔔 Fully automatated


📈 Best Used On

  • Leverage: 500:1 (best 1000:1) or more

  • Account: $1000

  • if you have less than $1000, rejuce the lotsize ($500 = 0.05 lot, $100 = 0.01 lot)

  • Pairs: XAUUSD

  • Timeframes: M15

  • Sessions: Any

  • You can define your own lotsize in the inputs


📊 Performance Highlights

  • ✅ Works in both volatile and ranging conditions

  • ✅ Ideal for prop firm trading rules

📌 Notes

  • recommened ICMARKETS ECN

  • Use with low-spread ECN accounts

  • best with zero-spread accounts

  • Use VPS or stay online for consistent performance



Altri dall’autore
Smart Reversal Engine
Reward Ndunga Mubita
Experts
Overview Smart Reversal Engine is a precision-crafted Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that capitalizes on high-probability reversal setups using a combination of RSI oversold/overbought levels and powerful Pin Bar candlestick formations . Designed for modern traders, it balances accuracy, speed, and safety — making it ideal for scalping, short swings, and prop firm compliance. Core Features Combines RSI + Pin Bar logic for ultra-accurate entries Optimized for M15 Giving you option for
Smart GoldDigger
Reward Ndunga Mubita
Experts
Overview Smart Gold Digger   is a precision-crafted Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that capitalizes on   high-probability reversal setups   using a combination of   RSI oversold/overbought levels   and powerful   Pin Bar candlestick formations with an advanced algorithym . Designed for modern traders, it balances accuracy, speed, and safety — making it ideal for scalping, short swings, and prop firm compliance.   Core Features Combines RSI + Pin Bar logic for ultra-accurate entries Opti
Gold Compass EA
Reward Ndunga Mubita
Experts
Overview Gold Compass EA   is a precision-crafted Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that capitalizes on   high-probability reversal setups   using a combination of   RSI oversold/overbought levels   and powerful   Pin Bar candlestick formations with an advanced algorithym . Designed for modern traders, it balances accuracy, speed, and safety — making it ideal for scalping, short swings, and prop firm compliance.   Core Features Combines RSI + Pin Bar logic for ultra-accurate entries Optimi
