Smart Gold Digger
- Experts
- Reward Ndunga Mubita
- Versione: 1.10
- Attivazioni: 5
📊 Overview
Smart Gold Digger is a precision-crafted Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that capitalizes on high-probability reversal setups using a combination of RSI oversold/overbought levels and powerful Pin Bar candlestick formations with an advanced algorithym. Designed for modern traders, it balances accuracy, speed, and safety — making it ideal for scalping, short swings, and prop firm compliance.
🚀 Core Features
-
🔁 Combines RSI + Pin Bar logic for ultra-accurate entries
-
🕒 Optimized for M15
-
💵 Giving you option for your own lotsizing
-
💹 One-trade-at-a-time logic to protect capital
-
🔔 Fully automatated
📈 Best Used On
-
Leverage: 500:1 (best 1000:1) or more
-
Account: $1000
-
if you have less than $1000, rejuce the lotsize ($500 = 0.05 lot, $100 = 0.01 lot)
-
Pairs: XAUUSD
-
Timeframes: M15
-
Sessions: Any
-
You can define your own lotsize in the inputs
📊 Performance Highlights
-
✅ Works in both volatile and ranging conditions
-
✅ Ideal for prop firm trading rules
📌 Notes
-
recommened ICMARKETS ECN
-
Use with low-spread ECN accounts
-
best with zero-spread accounts
-
Use VPS or stay online for consistent performance