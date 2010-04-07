Titan Machinist

                        
Tired of having to manually manage every single trade? Titan Machinist is the ultimate solution to automate your trade management, allowing you to trade like a true professional. Suitable for any trading technique: one shot, hedge, grid, martingale, arbitrage etc.

Smart Stop Loss Management:

  • Automatic movement of all Stop Losses to a specific target level
  • Precision control that avoids unnecessary changes
  • Full feedback with detailed logs of each trade


Advanced Global Break Even Calculation

The heart of the system: automatically calculates the break-even point for groups of mixed trades (BUY/SELL), considering:

  • Different volumes for each position
  • Diversified opening prices
  • Perfect balance between long and short


Coordinated Take Profit Management

  • Automatic synchronization of all Take Profits
  • Smart verification to avoid redundant changes
  • Exit optimization based on global Break Even



Grid/Martingale System
  • Possibility of assistance with recovery(can be deactivated)
  • Intelligent distance calculation
  • Free choice between Grid/Martingale/Linear Recovery


    Drawdown Protection System

    • Continuous monitoring of losses
    • Automatic termination in case of excessive drawdown
    • Real-time display of risk information

    Ease of Use

    Plug-and-play installation

    Intuitive interface

    Simplified configuration


    Why Choose Advanced Trade Manager?

    • Time Saving
    • Eliminate hours of manual position management. The system works for you 24/7.
    • Greater Precision
    • Perfect mathematical calculations for global Break Even, impossible to replicate manually.
    • Reduction of Errors
    • Goodbye to human errors in managing multiple positions.
    • Professional Trading
    • Manage complex portfolios like institutional traders do.

    Perfect For:

    Scalpers who open multiple simultaneous positions

    Day Traders who need fast and precise management

    Swing Traders with diversified portfolios

    Group traders who coordinate complex strategies


