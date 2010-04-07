Titan Machinist
- Utilità
- Marco De Donno
- Versione: 4.4
- Aggiornato: 10 luglio 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
|Titan Machinist - Your Professional Management System for MetaTrader
Transform Your Trading with Automated Position Management
Tired of having to manually manage every single trade? Titan Machinist is the ultimate solution to automate your trade management, allowing you to trade like a true professional. Suitable for any trading technique: one shot, hedge, grid, martingale, arbitrage etc.
Smart Stop Loss Management:
- Automatic movement of all Stop Losses to a specific target level
- Precision control that avoids unnecessary changes
- Full feedback with detailed logs of each trade
Advanced Global Break Even Calculation
The heart of the system: automatically calculates the break-even point for groups of mixed trades (BUY/SELL), considering:
- Different volumes for each position
- Diversified opening prices
- Perfect balance between long and short
Coordinated Take Profit Management
- Automatic synchronization of all Take Profits
- Smart verification to avoid redundant changes
- Exit optimization based on global Break Even
Grid/Martingale System
- Possibility of assistance with recovery(can be deactivated)
- Intelligent distance calculation
- Free choice between Grid/Martingale/Linear Recovery
Drawdown Protection System
- Continuous monitoring of losses
- Automatic termination in case of excessive drawdown
- Real-time display of risk information
Ease of Use
Plug-and-play installation
Intuitive interface
Simplified configuration
Why Choose Advanced Trade Manager?
- Time Saving
- Eliminate hours of manual position management. The system works for you 24/7.
- Greater Precision
- Perfect mathematical calculations for global Break Even, impossible to replicate manually.
- Reduction of Errors
- Goodbye to human errors in managing multiple positions.
- Professional Trading
- Manage complex portfolios like institutional traders do.
Perfect For:
Scalpers who open multiple simultaneous positions
Day Traders who need fast and precise management
Swing Traders with diversified portfolios
Group traders who coordinate complex strategies