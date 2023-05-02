JagzFX Expert ONE

Discover the ultimate trading solution - Expert ONE! Say goodbye to needing a coder and hello to configurable trading strategies that can be customized in thousands of different ways. Expert ONE is the game-changer you've been waiting for, built on the reliable foundation of Jagzfx's proven software products like pinTrader, OnePIN, and MUX.

With advanced features like risk management, position sizing, profit averaging, trailing stop, and weekly and intraday sessions, Expert ONE allows you to tailor your trading strategies to your unique style. Plus, the three independent custom indicator channels enable you to combine Metatrader indicators for reliable entry and exit signals.

Expert ONE also boasts explicit bar-open-control for fast back-testing using Open prices, news and spread filters to keep you ahead of market volatility, and a myriad of trading strategies that can be created using the software.

No need for hundreds of expert advisors, Expert ONE is the only trading tool you'll need to take your trading to the next level.

Filtro:
Julius Jonusas
118
Julius Jonusas 2023.10.06 11:48 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

