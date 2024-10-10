Titan BaBaDuk

Titan Gravity Marco De Donno Indicatori

Live Signal: Click One Have you ever wondered why most systems are not effective in live trading? My answer is that it's all the fault of the so-called "Smart Money" or the institutional ones,, they constantly create spikes first up then down and vice versa to screw all the retail investors by tearing away their capital, confusing them and making the markets move randomly without any rules. But in all this there is a famous strategy, which in 2009 won the world championship, exploiting and r