Titan BaBaDuk
- Experts
- Marco De Donno
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 15 ottobre 2024
- Attivazioni: 5
Titan Babaduk ea is a fully automated trading robot, it well identifies potential breakout levels in certain price patterns and then trades along with the breakouts, it uses 10 strategic models to manage operations and find entry points, in each operation SL, TP is positioned and managed with Trailing stop. It works only and exclusively in H1 (USDJPY-EURUSD) H4 (GBPUSD), Titan Babaduk has been programmed only for the USDJPY, EURUSD & GBPUSD pairs in order to be used over time.
Main Features
- Identifies breakout levels in price patterns
- Resistant to high ping environment
- Pending orders to minimize slippage
- No risky strategies e.g. grid or martingale
- Strict stoploss on every order
- Survived long term backtest of 99.9% modality
- No overfitting
- Hedging account
- Low spread raw ECN broker
- Currency base: no limit
- Autolot calculation based on USD
- Adjust autolot risk level according to the exchange rate if you use other currency
- Minimum recommended deposit: 200$
How to Setup
- Download the EA on your MT4 terminal
- Open the chart of the corresponding currency with the right timeframe
- Drag the EA onto the chart and load the corresponding set files
- Choose your own lotsize settings and risk level
- Allow autotrading
Disclaimer
- Backtest result is based on historical data which does not guarantee future performance and profit
- Trade with an amount and a risk level you feel comfortable with
- Start with a demo account to understand the EA mechanism first
- A good ECN broker with low spread is essential. Message me if you don't have one
Trade safe!