Mr Banker

4.39

Live Signal - Gopher I Strategy

Mr Banker Expert Advisor has live track records / history with low drawdown.

EA uses Gopher I strategy and will open pending orders every day around New York session. 

EA works based on advanced price movement and support resistance strategies. 

    Only 4 Copies Left At $180

    Price will keep increasing for this strategy.


    Description

    Mr Banker EA is a pure strategy based automatic trading robot specially designed and developed to trade USDJPY pair using MT4 Technology.

    • The EA uses fixed take profit, stop loss and trailing stop loss functionalities.
    • The EA comes with money management and recovery trading features.
    • Advisor has been Backtested for 14 Years with 99.9% history quality with slippage, commission and variable spread.


    IMPORTANT! 

    • Add this URL https: //ec.forexprostools.com/ as Allow Web Request for listed URL in Metatrader 4 for news filter. (Delete Spaces!)
    • The default settings don't have the right strategy enabled and won't work. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and right strategy enabled set files!

    • To setup the EA or understand important features, you're welcome to read the Mr Banker EA - User Manual Blog Post.

    Testing

    Before you start Backtesting the EA, you need to read and make sure the following instructions:

    • Ensure you have downloaded history data for USDJPY pair on your MT4 Terminal. 
    • For Improved BackTest speed turn off Visual Mode.
    • If you are Backtesting on weekend, you must use spread less than 5 or 6 points in strategy tester. Because due to the fact that market is closed on the weekend and USDJPY spread will be widened significantly.
    • Download Latest Gopher I set files for BackTest and Real Trading.


    Requirements

    • Developed for USDJPY
    • Timeframe D1
    • Minimum deposit $50. 
    • Recommended deposit $200 at least. 
    • Minimum Leverage 1:30 (Fixed Lot). 
    • Minimum Leverage 1:100 (Fixed Lot Recovery). 
    • Recommended Leverage 1:500
    • A good ECN broker (Preferably Tickmill / RoboForex / IC Markets / Pepperstone / Alpari). You can write me personal message for advice.
    • It's recommended to run EA on a VPS


    Features

    • FIFO Compatible
    • Pure Strategies based
    • No Grid / No Martingale
    • Controlled Recovery Trading
    • Enter and Exit Trades with Auto TP/SL
    • Fully Automated Features
    • Just install advisor on MT4
    • Easy Setup and 24/7 Support


    Additional Characteristics

    • Mr Banker EA can be used by beginners and experienced traders. Settings have been optimized for real tick history since 2008. Feel free to contact me / DM for any questions / help.
    • Mr Banker EA is better suitable for long-term use! You can always refer to Live Monitoring Gopher I signal.
    • Exclusive MQL5 Private Group for Mr Banker EA customers that purchase the full version only.
    • To receive an invitation to join the MQL5 Private Group, you must write in the "comments" section a request to add to a private group and stay updated with the latest developments, strategies and new sets.
    • Spread filter to avoid trading during bad market conditions.
    • Slippage control algorithm, to avoid losses during high slippage conditions.
    • Survives strict high quality BackTest, with real Variable Spreads, Commission and random Slippage at 99% Tick Quality.


    Mr Banker EA can be used in 3 ways: (Contact me for getting below set files)

    • Fixed Lot with Recovery
    • Fixed Lot
    • Risk Percentage / Auto Lot with Recovery


    For Support:     Contact me on MQL5 Direct Message


    Recensioni 21
    DanyLbc747
    1223
    DanyLbc747 2023.03.02 18:57 
     

    Great EA for long term trading.

    Andreas Andrianto
    856
    Andreas Andrianto 2022.09.06 06:25 
     

    This is a long term EA and not for short term or instant rich. Need to be patient and you will have a good night sleep without worrying too much that you'll blow the account. Author is very helpful and easy to reach person. Last but not least, I was lucky enough to get this EA at the initial price.

    Xinhe Xiang
    1230
    Xinhe Xiang 2022.08.28 11:50 
     

    五星，突破策略中非常好的EA。Very Good。

