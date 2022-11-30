Fluffy Sheep

this is an EA which trades based on the trend detected by robot. EA seeking for good opportunities for Entry-Management and Exit trades. Can be used for all forex pairs but it's better to use it on Gold symbol and H1 TimeFrame.





The robot has strong mathematical logic to detect good opportunities and as long as market is trendy it's making money for you. but if there were a situation to reversal the EA automatically starts to manage toward close trades as low as loss possible.

Since the contract size of symbols are different in brokers, please do a single backtest before starting on Live.



