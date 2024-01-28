Kaka Kaki Ea Mt4

5

Kaka Kaki Ea Mt4:

Introducing Kaka Kaki EA for MT4, the cutting-edge solution in low-risk automated trading. Unlike conventional systems that tailor strategies to historical data, Kaka Kaki EA is meticulously crafted to operate on low-risk settings. This distinguishes it from the commonplace "take and throw" systems reliant on simple grids for survival.

This EA offers a unique approach, prioritizing risk management and ensuring a sophisticated trading experience. Operating exclusively on a fixed lot size, Kaka Kaki EA can be applied to any currency pair, except Gold, providing versatility for traders seeking diverse investment options.Link For EA help Kaka Kaki Ea

Noteworthy is the EA's compatibility with various currency pairs, including AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. To instill confidence in potential users, we understand the importance of strategy testing. Before making any investment, we encourage users to run the EA on the strategy tester using default settings on the recommended currency pairs. This step ensures a comprehensive understanding of the EA's performance, allowing users to make informed decisions about their investments.

Kaka Kaki EA MT4 stands as a testament to innovation in the realm of automated trading, combining advanced strategies with a commitment to low-risk principles. Take the first step towards enhancing your trading portfolio with the reliability and sophistication of Kaka Kaki EA.

Recommended currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD for Low Risk Working.

Recommended timeframe: M15

Features:

  • One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below
  • Much cheaper than available high-quality others Ea like this,

How to install

  • The EA must be attached to ONLY one M15 chart, AUDCAD is recommended
  • You can specify currency name in Capital letter in the EA input option
  • Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in EA, But you can also try on other pair also after testing.

Requirements

  • The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker or Low Spread broker.
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously but don't open trades every day. You have to wait for correct signal in EA for trading.
  • I advise  to use minimum 1:200 leverage to work with low risk settings with fixed lot size 0.01 at same time on all three pairs. Use Minimum 1000 USD balance to work smoothly without any High DD.

Lot Size settings

  • Lot-sizing Method = Fixed Lot
  • Lot multiplier for First Trade by the EA with 0.01 as set default in EA input.
  • Allow Opening a new Grid - on/off opening of new grids. It does not affect the already open grid
  • Maximum Lot - max allowed trading lot
  • Maximum Spread, in pips - maximal allowed spread
  • Maximum Slippage for a non-ECN account, in pips - max allowed slippage
  • Maximum Symbols at a time - max allowed number of symbols that can be opened at the same time
  • Allow Hedging - allow opening multi-directional trades on the same symbol
  • Allow Trading on Holidays - On/Off Christmas/New Year trading filter(in Dec to Jan trading will be on pause mode by EA on selective days)
  • Allow to Buy/Sell - on/off Buy/Sell trades
  • Maximum Drawdown Percent - if current floating drawdown exceeds the specified % the EA will close open positions

Strategy

  • Symbols - symbols separated by comma (custom if empty)
  • Take Profits for Initial Trade, in pips - take profit for the initial trade (if no grid trades opened)
  • Take Profits for Grid, in pips (weighted if zero) - take-profit for the grid. If zero, then TP will be not changed.
  • Stop Loss for Grid, in pips (1000 pips if zero) - stop-loss for the initial/grid trades
  • Hide Stop Loss - on/off stop-loss hiding

Grid settings

  • Trade Distance - min. step in pips between grid(averaging) trades
  • Smart Distance - auto- adjusts the trade distance depending on market volatility
  • 2nd Trade Multiplier - multiplier for the 2nd trade
  • 3rd-5th Trade Multiplier - multiplier for the 3rd-5th trades
  • 6th- Trade Multiplier - multiplier for the 6th-.... trades
  • Maximum Trades - max number of grid(averaging) trades

Others

  • Trade Comment - comment for orders
  • UID (0...9) - unique EA instance number. You need to change it manually.
  • Show Panel - on/off Info-panelterminal
Recensioni 1
Jean Philippe Groleau
1014
Jean Philippe Groleau 2024.02.02 16:31 
 

It works pretty well, it's a good and profitable EA.

