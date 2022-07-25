Mr Banker
Live Signal - Gopher I Strategy
Mr Banker Expert Advisor has live track records / history with low drawdown.
EA uses Gopher I strategy and will open pending orders every day around New York session.
EA works based on advanced price movement and support resistance strategies.
Description
Mr Banker EA is a pure strategy based automatic trading robot specially designed and developed to trade USDJPY pair using MT4 Technology.
- The EA uses fixed take profit, stop loss and trailing stop loss functionalities.
- The EA comes with money management and recovery trading features.
- Advisor has been Backtested for 14 Years with 99.9% history quality with slippage, commission and variable spread.
IMPORTANT!
- Add this URL https: //ec.forexprostools.com/ as Allow Web Request for listed URL in Metatrader 4 for news filter. (Delete Spaces!)
- The default settings don't have the right strategy enabled and won't work. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and right strategy enabled set files!
To setup the EA or understand important features, you're welcome to read the Mr Banker EA - User Manual Blog Post.
Testing
Before you start Backtesting the EA, you need to read and make sure the following instructions:
- Ensure you have downloaded history data for USDJPY pair on your MT4 Terminal.
- For Improved BackTest speed turn off Visual Mode.
- If you are Backtesting on weekend, you must use spread less than 5 or 6 points in strategy tester. Because due to the fact that market is closed on the weekend and USDJPY spread will be widened significantly.
- Download Latest Gopher I set files for BackTest and Real Trading.
Requirements
- Developed for USDJPY
- Timeframe D1
- Minimum deposit $50.
- Recommended deposit $200 at least.
- Minimum Leverage 1:30 (Fixed Lot).
- Minimum Leverage 1:100 (Fixed Lot Recovery).
- Recommended Leverage 1:500
- A good ECN broker (Preferably Tickmill / RoboForex / IC Markets / Pepperstone / Alpari). You can write me personal message for advice.
- It's recommended to run EA on a VPS
Features
- FIFO Compatible
- Pure Strategies based
- No Grid / No Martingale
- Controlled Recovery Trading
- Enter and Exit Trades with Auto TP/SL
- Fully Automated Features
- Just install advisor on MT4
- Easy Setup and 24/7 Support
Additional Characteristics
- Mr Banker EA can be used by beginners and experienced traders. Settings have been optimized for real tick history since 2008. Feel free to contact me / DM for any questions / help.
- Mr Banker EA is better suitable for long-term use! You can always refer to Live Monitoring Gopher I signal.
- Exclusive MQL5 Private Group for Mr Banker EA customers that purchase the full version only.
- To receive an invitation to join the MQL5 Private Group, you must write in the "comments" section a request to add to a private group and stay updated with the latest developments, strategies and new sets.
- Spread filter to avoid trading during bad market conditions.
- Slippage control algorithm, to avoid losses during high slippage conditions.
- Survives strict high quality BackTest, with real Variable Spreads, Commission and random Slippage at 99% Tick Quality.
Mr Banker EA can be used in 3 ways: (Contact me for getting below set files)
- Fixed Lot with Recovery
- Fixed Lot
- Risk Percentage / Auto Lot with Recovery
For Support: Contact me on MQL5 Direct Message
