Night Star

Night Star is a fully automated, multi-strategic expert advisor that trades at night.

Advisor is specially designed to take advantage of inefficiencies in the current market conditions.

Please check Live Signal and My Products

NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE & NO OVERTRADING

Only 10 Copies Left At $90. Price will keep increasing for this advisor.

Advisor was tested with high slippage, commission per round lot, variable spread and live like delay executions using real ticks with 99.9% history quality for a period of 19 Years.

Recommended Pairs: EURGBP & EURSGD

Other Pair: EURCHF


Description

After the success of Mr Banker EA, I introduce Night Star expert advisor, which can be used at the same time.

It is a night trading expert advisor and not a get rich quick or fast-scalping system.

Advisor comes with a number of strategies and indicators for filtering qualified signals.

Use the default strategy settings and just adjust the risk you can afford.
 

Features

Risk management for account balance.

Settings are optimized for 19 years with 99.9% history quality.

Highly customizable settings parameters.

Supports fixed lot and auto lot / risk-based trading options.

Fully automated and doesn't need manual interventions.

Easy to setup and use with 24x7 support.


Recommendations

Recommended Minimum Capital is $100 Per Pair.

Recommended Timeframe is M15.

Recommended Pair is EURGBP / EURSGD (May add few additional pairs in the coming days).

Recommended Brokers are Tick mill, Pepper Stone, IC Markets with ECN / Raw Spread.

Recommended a VPS with 1 GB RAM at least.

Recommended Leverage 1:500


Additional Instructions

'Risk Percentage' parameter: 3.5% = Low, 7.0% = Moderate, 10.0% = Aggressive.

Night Star advisor can be used by beginners and experienced traders. For support contact me / DM for any questions / help.

Exclusive MQL5 Private Group for Night Star customers that purchase the full version only.

To receive an invitation to join the MQL5 Private Group, you must write in the "comments" section a request to add to a private group and stay updated with the latest developments, strategies and new sets.

Spread filter to avoid trading during bad market conditions.

Slippage control algorithm, to avoid losses during high slippage conditions.


    Testing and Real Trading

    Before you start Backtesting the EA, you need to read and make sure the following instructions:

    • Ensure you have downloaded history data for the pair you are about to test with your MT4 Terminal. 
    • If you are Backtesting on weekend, you must use spread less than 8 points in strategy tester. Because due to the fact that market is closed on the weekend spread will be widened significantly.
    • Use the Fiber Loonie strategy on EURGBP / EURSGD / EURCHF for Back Test and Real Trading.


    Disclaimer

    • If you are not looking for a long-term investment, please do not purchase this EA.
    • If you are looking for more trading activities, please do not purchase this EA, as the EA is purely designed to place orders based on confirmation of multiple strategies.
    • Trading involves emotion because it involves real money, which is why we use a trading robot to avoid making such emotional decisions.
    • Past performance gives no indication of future results.
    • Advisor is only suitable for long-term use!
    Prodotti consigliati
    Hamster Original
    Himma Youssef
    Experts
    Hamster Original (Very Fast, Easy Setup, More Power!) You can check live Hamster Original trading  on  Telegram_Channel The  Hamster Original  is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. Recommendations :  Lot = 0.01. ( if autolot enabled  Allow (initial Lot) per (xx)USD  = 50 ). Balance  = 100 USD. Pair = EURUSD. TimeFrame = 5Min. Broker = Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial Lot
    Loki
    Matteo Busacca
    Experts
    LOKI è un sistema di trading automatico sviluppato per MT4 basato su analisi della forza del trend e analisi tick-volume, con algoritmo di mediazione integrato, ottimizzato attraverso un processo di walk-forward su 5 anni di serie storiche. Il costo ridotto ed il capitale minimo consigliato non elevato categorizzano LOKI come un ottimo sistema entry level per addentrarsi nel mondo del trading automatico ed iniziare a generare i primi profitti in maniera passiva. [ La versione demo scaricabile da
    Unicorn XU
    Andrii Garkusha
    Experts
    Description of the strategy: A highly professionally developed strategy from a trader with 25 years of experience. The strategy is based on the breakdown of levels. It has been thoroughly tested over a 20-year history using the entire range of stress tests (spread widening, slippage, application in other markets, changes in parameters, etc.). Average annual return 362%. Maximum drawdown 41.3%. In portfolio mode, the average annual return is 225%, drawdown 15.2%. Work with a single entry with ta
    Turbo Scalper PRO
    Leven Yavorov
    Experts
    This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
    ProfessorMoriartyMT4
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Experts
    The basis of the strategy is the identification of quick corrective movements between the crosses of a working currency pair or metal. At the moment of differences in prices of trading instruments, the adviser analyzes the possible direction of price movement on a working instrument and starts work. Each position has a stop loss and take profit. A unique position tracking algorithm allows you to control the superiority of profit over loss. The adviser does not use dangerous trading methods.
    MHA Local Trade Copier
    Mohammad Hanif Ansari
    Experts
    MHA Local Trade Copier It's an EA to copy trade from one MT4 account to another MT4 account. Also you can copy trades from single master account to multiple slave accounts. Only you should run master and slave accounts at same PC or VPS. Master account could use main password or investor password, but slave accounts needs to login by main password. Using this copier you can copy trades between different brokers with different symbol suffix. For example if broker of master account has EURUSDi
    Magic Win
    - Reni
    4 (2)
    Experts
    EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.  Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended TF: M15. Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here Features Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA
    Aussie Precision MT4
    Kaloyan Ivanov
    Experts
    Aggiunta la possibilità di modificare la dimensione del lotto e rendere l'EA il più economico possibile. Se lo acquisti, riceverai supporto e aggiornamenti futuri. Per favore, supportane lo sviluppo. Questo EA è pronto all’uso. AussiePrecision   è un Expert Advisor (EA) sensibile al tempo per MetaTrader 5, progettato specificamente per la coppia di valute AUD/USD. È progettato per eseguire operazioni in momenti predefiniti e controllati, ed è ideale per i trader che desiderano automatizzare ingr
    Crypto Investor EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    2 (1)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Crypto Investor EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Whether you're just starting out or already a pro, Crypto Investor EA is your edge in navigating Bitcoin’s high-volatility moves. Driven by cutting-edge algorithms
    CyBRG RX Mt4
    Arseny Potyekhin
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Presentazione di CyBRG RX: l’assistente di trading di nuova generazione Fai un passo nel futuro del trading con CyBRG RX, il tuo compagno di trading all’avanguardia progettato per elevare la tua esperienza di trading. Sfruttando la potenza di reti neurali avanzate, CyBRG RX è progettato per analizzare e adattarsi a condizioni di mercato in continua evoluzione con precisione senza pari. Poiché questa strategia è così unica, voglio vendere solo un numero limitato di licenze. Pertanto, il prezzo
    Trend China EA
    Zhenyang Dong
    3 (2)
    Experts
    This is an automated Expert Advisor . EA uses advanced algorithms to find entry points and several additional filters to enter and exit the market. EA does not require optimization or any other configuration. parameter MagicNumber - EA ID to avoid interference with other EAs. Lots - Fixed single lottery UseMoneyManagement - Automatic order number MaxRisk - Risk as a percentage of the account's available margin MaxLotsPerOrder -MaxLotsPerOrder  TakeProfit - Maximum Take Profit Points StopLoss - t
    Exp Tick Hamster MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.62 (13)
    Experts
    Esperto con ottimizzazione automatica di tutti i parametri per qualsiasi simbolo di trading per MetaTrader 4. Trading EA senza impostazioni! Tick   Hamster     - Questo è un   esperto di trading automatizzato per neofiti e utenti che non vogliono creare un consulente! Sperimenta il trading automatizzato senza problemi con il nostro consulente esperto adatto ai principianti. Non devi preoccuparti di configurazioni complicate: il nostro esperto si occupa di tutto per te. Inizia oggi il tuo viaggio
    Forest
    Vadim Podoprigora
    Experts
    Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
    Aero Trade
    Alprian
    Experts
    AERO EA based on Adaptive Engine Range Over (AERO) trade Single Possiton with TP SL and close by signal No Marti No Grid No Hitory Reader Real Backtesting Refult strategy has backtested since 2020 - 2024 EA work on various market condition Recommendations: Minimum Deposit :$100 Pair : GBPCAD Timeframe : M1 For Better Results USE ECN/RAW/LOW SPREAD ACCOUNT Risk Warning: Before you buy AERO EA please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitabilit
    Impuls Pro MT4
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (2)
    Experts
    La strategia di EA si basa sullo Swing trading , con entrate dopo forti impulsi calcolate dall'indicatore iPump. Come accennato in precedenza, l'EA ha la capacità di aprire operazioni manuali con supporto automatico. - per un trend ribassista ↓ entriamo in un trade dopo un rialzo correttivo del prezzo, l'asset cade nella zona di ipercomprato, vendiamo lungo il trend. - per un trend rialzista ↑, entriamo in un'operazione dopo un calo correttivo del prezzo, l'asset cade nella zona di ipervenduto,
    Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro
    Tyrae Trae Bailey
    Experts
    Hungry for Japanese style? Thirsty for samurai action? Behold! Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro is an expert advisor that has an Ichimoku indicator with a moderate lot size. It is recommended that you use this EA for JPY pairs like USDJPY, EURJPY, etc. If you enjoy using Ichimoku, this EA may be what you are looking for. According to the details of this expert advisor, it has an ATR to allow traders to see the line with the flow of the Japanese Yen along with another currency pair with it. Only use
    Benjan Expert
    Profxtwins (Pty) LTD
    Experts
    The Benjam is a fully Automated trading robot. The robot buys an uptrend and sells a downdtrend. The EA does not perfom well on a sideways market. The User can decide  the amount of Stop loss in Pips. The User can decide the amount of Take Profit. The User can decide the amount of Volume to input. The User can decide the number of trades the robot should open per trade.
    Ea 13 Level MA Scalper and grid
    Santi Quagliana
    Experts
    EA 13 Level Ma Scalper and grid, is an expert adivisor with which on the average of the "x" period, it calculates up to 13 levels set in the configuration by the user. for each level it is possible to set a grid multiplier you can see how it works in the screenshots I have attached. the expert can work on any time frame. Setting: Warning MAX TRADES IS THE MAX NUMBER OF LEVEL; in the example on the screenshots, I only set 3 levels so I set 3. if I had decided to buy or sell up to 10 levels, I wou
    GoldHunterCheaper
    ZORAN RAJKOV
    Experts
    EA specially made for currency pair XAUUSD. It uses artificial intelligence and complex mathematical operations, all with the goal of as little risk as possible and constant profit. I am an electrical engineer and a professor of informatics, so everything with me is calculated to the maximum and there must be no mistakes. The EA will provide mathematically processed information with the aim of as little risk as possible, , and if you wish, you can increase the Lot in order to achieve the desired
    Hedging and Trailing
    Che Jeib Che Said
    2.5 (2)
    Experts
    HEDGING AND TRAILING https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products This Expert will hedge your trade position automatically. There are 2 buttons on chart for you to enter a trade. Blue button for buy entry and Red button for sell entry. It also can trail stop all hedged positions. It can also open its own trades with auto entry feature. How It Works :   (1) By Clicking Button. When you found a setup, click the button (blue for buy and red for sell). Expert will immediately open a stop
    Desbot
    Luke Joel Desmaris
    Experts
    Join our Newsletter to also get a copy of our Optimization Settings: https://desbot.ai/#Newsletter  Input Parameters Below are all the input options (aka: Parameters) for Desbot and how to use them. You can find the best Parameters through optimization. RiskPercentage: Enter the number that represents the percent of your account balance you want Desbot to risk per trade. For example, entering 1.5 would risk 1.5% of your Account Balance. SLTicks: Enter the number of ticks you want for your stop
    Ilan MT4
    Andrey Khatimlianskii
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The original Ilan EA for MetaTrader 4 This is the original Ilan EA for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal. The strategy needs no advertising as it is well known even to novice traders. Settings of the Expert Advisor The Expert Advisor can easily be set, while allowing you to adjust any important parameters of the strategy. Available Features: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy only, sell only, or both directions simultaneously; Step
    Rsi M15 M30 H1 With Button
    Firoz T P
    Experts
    RSI M15, M30, H1-Based Expert Advisor The RSI M15, M30, H1-Based Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated automated trading system designed to execute trades based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) across multiple timeframes: 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1). This multi-timeframe approach allows the EA to provide a more comprehensive view of market conditions, leading to more informed and accurate trading decisions. Multi-Timeframe RSI Analysis: The EA monitors the RSI on thre
    Dax Index Multitrader
    Marek Kupka
    5 (1)
    Experts
    This EA has been developed for DAX (GER30) M15 timeframe. It also works very well on the same market and TF M30 and M5.  So you will get 3 strategies for lower price, that means better equity curve, higher profits and lower drawdowns. Everything is tested for M15 timeframe, tests are made also for M30 and M5 TF . Strategy is based on continuation of TREND by HIGHEST channel after some period of consolidation. It uses STOP pending orders with   FIXED STOP LOSS . Strategy uses also some   BREAKEV
    Capital Gate EA
    Irina Cherkashina
    Experts
    This universal expert advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous work in two directions of the trading strategy, which is based on our own trend indicator "   Extreme Spike ProfRoboTrading "  and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control de
    The Viper EA
    Profalgo Limited
    3.18 (11)
    Experts
    NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
    Trends Hunter
    Sergey Musin
    Experts
    Trends Hunter Expert Advisor is designed for medium-term trading. It is not a martingale and it does not depend on an account type (ECN, STP etc.) or spread level. This is a fully automated EA that features a custom algorithm for recognizing the price action and origination of a trend. If the EA identifies the beginning of a trend, one trade is opened. If a trend continues, the EA adds to the position. The number of addings is adjusted by the settings. Options Lots - fixed lot size; EMA1/EMA2 p
    Max ScalperSpeed
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    Max ScalperSpeed   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose to ad
    Titan Force EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Experts
    TitanForceEA – A Customizable Trading Assistant for Your Strategy TitanForceEA is a fully customizable Expert Advisor designed to assist you in automating your trading. This EA uses a combination of technical analysis indicators to make decisions based on market volatility and price action. While it provides a solid foundation for algorithmic trading, it is important to note that this EA is not optimized for immediate use and is created for you to adjust and optimize according to your specific
    PairsTrading
    Evgenii Kuznetsov
    3.67 (9)
    Experts
    The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    AI Forex Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Experts
    AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.62 (21)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.37 (27)
    Experts
    Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.41 (37)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (170)
    Experts
    Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
    Golden Mirage mt4
    Michela Russo
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    Experts
    PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
    GOLD Dahab MT4
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    5 (1)
    Experts
    An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
    Scalp Unscalp MT4
    Connor Michael Woodson
    3.5 (4)
    Experts
    Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
    Indicement MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
    Aurum Trader
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (3)
    Experts
    EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.8 (41)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    The Infinity EA MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.73 (30)
    Experts
    Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
    Cherma Mt4
    Hicham Chergui
    2.62 (13)
    Experts
    CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
    Fundamental hunter
    Sara Sabaghi
    Experts
    Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (15)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
    Recovery Manager Pro MT4
    Ianina Nadirova
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
    Advanced Scalper
    Profalgo Limited
    3.96 (114)
    Experts
    PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
    Dark Gold
    Marco Solito
    4.73 (90)
    Experts
    Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
    HFT Prop Firm EA
    Dilwyn Tng
    4.97 (627)
    Experts
    HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
    EA Gold NRJ
    Fanur Galamov
    4.55 (11)
    Experts
    1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    3.67 (3)
    Experts
    VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
    Open lock
    Sergey Likho
    4.07 (43)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
    Javier Gold Scalper V2
    Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Javier Gold Scalper: La nostra tecnologia al tuo fianco! Manuale e file di configurazione: contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di licenze vendute. Copie disponibili: 5 Fare trading sull'oro, uno degli asset più volatili del mercato finanziario, richiede elevata precisione, un'analisi accurata e una gestione del rischio estremamente efficace. Il Javier Gold Scalper è stato sviluppato proprio per integrare ques
    GOLD Scalper PRO
    Lachezar Krastev
    4.41 (22)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $137 (Regular Price: $447) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled by th
    Anibus
    Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
    Experts
    Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
    Algo Gold EA
    Stuart James Winter
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Presentazione di Algo Gold EA, un consulente esperto sofisticato e a basso rischio realizzato meticolosamente per i trader che cercano una potente strategia di scalping. Con l'obiettivo di ridurre al minimo i prelievi e implementare una solida gestione del rischio, questo sistema di trading automatizzato è progettato per fornire risultati coerenti sia nei conti reali che in quelli demo. Una delle caratteristiche distintive di Algo Gold EA è la sua capacità di interrompere l'attività di tradi
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.39 (84)
    Experts
    L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
    GOLD EAgle mt4
    Evgenii Aksenov
    4.67 (118)
    Experts
    Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
    Altri dall’autore
    Mr Banker
    Sindhu Bairavim
    4.39 (18)
    Experts
    Live Signal - Gopher I Strategy Mr Banker Expert Advisor has live track records / history with low drawdown. EA uses Gopher I  strategy and will open pending orders every day around New York session.  EA works based on advanced price movement and support resistance strategies.  Only 4 Copies Left At $180 Price will keep increasing for this strategy. Description Mr Banker EA is a p ure strategy based  automatic trading robot specially designed and developed to trade USDJPY pair using MT4 Techno
    Filtro:
    Nessuna recensione
    Rispondi alla recensione