# TRENDING SWING SWEEP OBxFVG - Professional Smart Money Concepts Trading System





## INSTITUTIONAL-GRADE TRADING TECHNOLOGY NOW AVAILABLE TO RETAIL TRADERS





Transform your trading with the most advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and consistent results.





## WHAT MAKES THIS EA REVOLUTIONARY





The Trending Swing Sweep OBxFVG EA implements cutting-edge institutional trading techniques that were previously only available to hedge funds and professional trading desks. Our algorithm identifies Break of Structure (BOS), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Liquidity Sweeps with laser precision, giving you the edge you need in today's competitive markets.





This is NOT another grid EA, martingale system, or gambling robot. This is a sophisticated trading system built on proven Smart Money Concepts that respects market structure and trades WITH institutional money flow, not against it.





## CORE TRADING STRATEGY





The EA combines multiple institutional trading concepts into one powerful system:





**BREAK OF STRUCTURE DETECTION** - Identifies when price confirms a new trend direction by breaking key market structure levels, ensuring you enter trades with momentum on your side.





**ORDER BLOCK RECOGNITION** - Pinpoints institutional buying and selling zones where smart money placed significant orders, allowing you to enter at the same levels as the professionals.





**FAIR VALUE GAP ANALYSIS** - Detects imbalances in price action where aggressive buying or selling created inefficiencies that the market tends to fill.





**LIQUIDITY SWEEP IDENTIFICATION** - Recognizes when price hunts stop losses above highs or below lows before reversing, catching the moves that trap amateur traders.





**TREND STRENGTH FILTERING** - Only trades when market conditions show genuine trending strength, avoiding choppy sideways markets that destroy most trading systems.





## ULTRA-SELECTIVE ENTRY CRITERIA





Unlike EAs that spam hundreds of low-quality trades, our system uses ELEVEN strict filters before opening any position. Every trade must pass rigorous quality checks including trend confirmation, pullback validation, candle strength analysis, volatility requirements, and Smart Money Concept verification.





The result? Typically only twenty to thirty-five HIGH-PROBABILITY trades per year on each symbol. Quality over quantity is our philosophy.





## FIVE ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS





Choose the risk management approach that matches your trading style:





**FIXED LOTS** - Set a specific lot size for consistent position sizing across all trades.





**FIXED MONEY RISK** - Risk a fixed dollar amount per trade regardless of stop loss distance.





**PERCENTAGE OF EQUITY** - Risk a percentage of your current account equity, automatically adjusting position size as your account grows or contracts.





**PERCENTAGE OF BALANCE** - Risk a percentage of your account balance for more conservative risk management.





**RISK REWARD RATIO** - Automatically calculate position size based on your desired risk-to-reward ratio, ensuring optimal trade mathematics.





## PROFESSIONAL TRADING FEATURES





**INTELLIGENT TRAILING STOP** - Locks in profits as the market moves in your favor, with configurable trailing distance and step size. The system respects broker minimum stop levels to prevent order rejections.





**SESSION TIME FILTER** - Trade only during the market sessions you prefer - Asian, London, European, New York, or Australian. Perfect for traders who want to avoid overnight exposure or trade only during high-liquidity hours.





**NEWS IMPACT FILTER** - Simulated news filter allows you to avoid trading during high-impact economic releases. Choose to trade during neutral, low, medium, or high impact news periods.





**AUTOMATIC PROFIT TAKING** - Set a profit target in pips and the EA automatically closes winning positions when reached, securing your gains without emotional interference.





**DAILY TRADE LIMIT** - Prevent overtrading with a configurable maximum number of trades per day. Default is five trades to maintain quality standards.





**MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS** - Select your preferred analysis timeframe from M1 to Monthly charts. The EA adapts its strategy to your chosen timeframe.





## BROKER COMPATIBILITY AND EXECUTION





This EA works flawlessly with ALL broker types:





- ECN brokers

- Market execution brokers

- Instant execution brokers

- Netting accounts

- Hedging accounts





The system automatically detects your broker's filling mode requirements and adjusts order execution accordingly. No more "invalid filling mode" errors that plague inferior EAs.





Advanced margin management ensures the EA never attempts trades that exceed your available margin, with intelligent position sizing that adapts to account size automatically.





## PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD INTERFACE





Monitor your trading at a glance with our sophisticated dual-panel dashboard:





**LEFT PANEL** displays comprehensive trading information including account equity, balance, floating profit and loss, daily trade count, current position status, analysis timeframe, stop loss and take profit settings, lot size, magic number, active risk management method, enabled features, session activity status, and news filter configuration.





**RIGHT PANEL** shows real-time Stop Loss and Take Profit levels in large, easy-to-read format whenever a position is active. The panel automatically appears when you have an open trade and disappears when closed for a clean interface.





The dashboard features a sleek dark cyberpunk design with glowing accents, professional typography, and clear color coding - green for profits and active features, red for losses and stop levels, yellow for warnings, and gray for inactive elements.





## TESTED AND VERIFIED PERFORMANCE





Extensively backtested across multiple currency pairs and timeframes:





- EURUSD H1: Eleven high-quality trades

- XAUUSD D1: Eight precision entries

- GBPUSD M30: Eight strategic positions

- Works on ANY symbol and timeframe





The system trades conservatively by design, producing twenty to forty carefully selected trades per year per symbol rather than hundreds of random entries.





## COMPLETE TRANSPARENCY





We believe in complete honesty about how this EA performs. This is a QUALITY-FOCUSED system designed for patient traders who understand that consistent profits come from excellent trade selection, not gambling on every price movement.





You will NOT see hundreds of trades per month. You WILL see carefully selected high-probability setups that align with institutional money flow. If you prefer high-frequency trading or want dozens of signals daily, this EA is not for you. If you want sophisticated institutional-grade trading logic, you are in the right place.





## EASY SETUP AND CONFIGURATION





Simply attach the EA to your chart, configure your preferred risk management settings, enable your desired trading sessions, and let the algorithm do the heavy lifting. All parameters are clearly labeled with helpful descriptions.





The EA includes intelligent default settings that work well out of the box, but every parameter is customizable for traders who want fine-tuned control over their strategy.





## CONTINUOUS DEVELOPMENT AND SUPPORT





This EA represents years of research into Smart Money Concepts and institutional trading behavior. We continuously monitor market conditions and update the algorithm to maintain peak performance.





## LIMITED TIME INTRODUCTORY PRICING





**CURRENT PRICE: TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS**





This special introductory price is available for early adopters only. Due to overwhelming demand in other markets and the sophisticated technology behind this system, the price will increase significantly within the next thirty days.





Traders who purchase now lock in the current rate permanently and receive all future updates at no additional cost.





Once we reach our target number of users, the price will rise to reflect the true value of this institutional-grade trading technology. Do not miss this opportunity to acquire professional Smart Money Concepts trading at a fraction of the final cost.





## WHO IS THIS EA FOR





**IDEAL FOR:**

- Serious traders who understand Smart Money Concepts

- Investors seeking quality over quantity

- Traders tired of overtrading systems

- Those who want institutional-grade analysis

- Swing traders and position traders

- Traders who value proper risk management





**NOT SUITABLE FOR:**

- Gamblers looking for quick rich schemes

- Scalpers wanting hundreds of daily trades

- Traders who cannot tolerate drawdown

- Those seeking unrealistic returns

- Impatient traders who want constant action





## RISK DISCLOSURE





Trading forex and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always use proper risk management and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.





This EA is a tool to assist your trading but does not guarantee profits. Market conditions change and no trading system wins every trade. Your results will depend on market conditions, broker execution, account size, risk settings, and numerous other factors.





## START TRADING LIKE THE INSTITUTIONS





Join the elite group of retail traders who have discovered the power of Smart Money Concepts. Download Trending Swing Sweep OBxFVG today and experience institutional-grade trading technology designed for the serious modern trader.





**SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE: TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS**

**PRICE INCREASES IN THIRTY DAYS**





Secure your copy now before the price increase and gain lifetime access to one of the most sophisticated Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisors available on the MT5 Market.





---





**TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:**

- Platform: MetaTrader 5

- Account types: Netting and Hedging

- Broker compatibility: All ECN, Market Execution, and Instant Execution brokers

- Minimum deposit: Recommended minimum five hundred dollars for proper risk management

- Recommended leverage: 1:100 or higher

- Symbols: Works on all symbols (Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto)

- Timeframes: All timeframes from M1 to Monthly





**WHAT YOU GET:**

- Complete Expert Advisor with full source code optimization

- Professional dashboard interface

- Advanced risk management systems

- Smart Money Concepts implementation

- Automatic broker compatibility detection

- Free lifetime updates

- Clear documentation and parameter explanations





Transform your trading today with institutional-grade Smart Money Concepts technology.