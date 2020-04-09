EA Telegram Alert MT5

Key Features

Complete Alert System
- Order Notifications
- TP/SL Alertst
- Pending Orders
- Margin Warnings

Rich Trading Information
- Real-time account balance and equity
- Profit/Loss for each trade
- Holding time calculation
- Drawdown percentage (DD%)
- Daily win rate statistics
- Today's trades summary (Wins/Losses)

Multi-Language Support
Choose from 9 languages
- English, Thai, Chinese, Spanish, Japanese, Hindi, Arabic, Portuguese, Russian

Daily Reports
- Automatic daily summary at your preferred time
- Complete trading statistics
- Win rate analysis
- Account overview

Easy Setup
1. Get your Telegram Bot Token
2. Get your Chat ID
3. Input both in EA settings
4. Done! Start receiving alerts

Works With
- MT5 
- All brokers
- All symbols
- Demo & Live accounts
