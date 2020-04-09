EA Telegram Alert MT5
Key Features
Complete Alert System
- Order Notifications
- TP/SL Alertst
- Pending Orders
- Margin Warnings
Rich Trading Information
- Real-time account balance and equity
- Profit/Loss for each trade
- Holding time calculation
- Drawdown percentage (DD%)
- Daily win rate statistics
- Today's trades summary (Wins/Losses)
Multi-Language Support
Choose from 9 languages
- English, Thai, Chinese, Spanish, Japanese, Hindi, Arabic, Portuguese, Russian
Daily Reports
- Automatic daily summary at your preferred time
- Complete trading statistics
- Win rate analysis
- Account overview
Easy Setup
1. Get your Telegram Bot Token
2. Get your Chat ID
3. Input both in EA settings
4. Done! Start receiving alerts
Works With
- MT5
- All brokers
- All symbols
- Demo & Live accounts