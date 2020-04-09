Advanced Stop Loss Management

**Advanced Position Manager EA** is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to protect and maximize trading profits through intelligent stop-loss management. It automatically trails stop losses as profits grow, ensuring you lock in gains while giving trades room to run.

 Core Functionality
- **Automatic Profit Protection**: Trails SL as profits grow
- **Works Immediately**: Manages existing positions on startup
- **Two Trailing Modes**: STEP-based or CONTINUOUS
- **Two Management Styles**: Individual or Grouped positions
- **Two SL Types**: Live (broker-visible) or Virtual (hidden)
- **Magic Number Filter**: Manage specific positions only
- **Visual Feedback**: Break-even and virtual SL lines on chart
- **Multi-Currency Support**: Works with any account currency

Profit Management
- Set profit target (e.g., $5)
- Choose lock percentage (e.g., 50%)
- Option to close at target OR start trailing
- SL never moves backward (only up for BUY, down for SELL)
- Accurate currency conversion for all pairs

Visual Display
- Break-even lines (customizable color/width/style)
- Virtual stop loss lines (if enabled)
- Real-time chart annotations

Pls test in demo prior to live trading.

Comments and thoughts are welcome, if you want specifics or other requirements feel free to share with us.

