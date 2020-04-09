Advanced Stop Loss Management

**Advanced Position Manager EA** is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to protect and maximize trading profits through intelligent stop-loss management. It automatically trails stop losses as profits grow, ensuring you lock in gains while giving trades room to run.

 Core Functionality
- **Automatic Profit Protection**: Trails SL as profits grow
- **Works Immediately**: Manages existing positions on startup
- **Two Trailing Modes**: STEP-based or CONTINUOUS
- **Two Management Styles**: Individual or Grouped positions
- **Two SL Types**: Live (broker-visible) or Virtual (hidden)
- **Magic Number Filter**: Manage specific positions only
- **Visual Feedback**: Break-even and virtual SL lines on chart
- **Multi-Currency Support**: Works with any account currency

Profit Management
- Set profit target (e.g., $5)
- Choose lock percentage (e.g., 50%)
- Option to close at target OR start trailing
- SL never moves backward (only up for BUY, down for SELL)
- Accurate currency conversion for all pairs

Visual Display
- Break-even lines (customizable color/width/style)
- Virtual stop loss lines (if enabled)
- Real-time chart annotations

Pls test in demo prior to live trading.

Comments and thoughts are welcome, if you want specifics or other requirements feel free to share with us.

Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
专家
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Lucky Trade Panel EurUsd MT5
Nina Yermolenko
实用工具
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
FREE
Trade Mirror Follower
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (1)
实用工具
Advanced Trade Mirror   is a powerful Forex tool designed for traders who need instant, seamless trade replication across multiple terminals on the same machine. With lightning-fast execution, it ensures zero lag in copying trades, maintaining precision and efficiency in high-speed trading environments. Get the Trade Mirror Master here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133891 Specification: Master ID: Identity value of master terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated mas
FREE
Mr Krabs Gold
Maher Matmati
专家
发现 mrKrabsGold – Kelly MultiTP ，您的超优化剥头皮EA，旨在最大化利润并控制风险： 核心功能： 剥头皮 & 套保策略： 自动识别并利用快速趋势反转，同时进行套保以限制回撤。 动态凯利资金管理： 根据您的历史表现，使用可调节的凯利因子分配最优仓位。 多级止盈： 在行情推进过程中分阶段锁定收益（50%、33%，然后清仓）。 自适应止损： 基于ATR和近期K线波动范围计算止损，贴合当前市场波动性。 保本 & 跟踪止损： 达到预设盈利门槛后锁定收益，并动态追踪止损捕捉更大行情。 ️ 高级筛选： 自定义交易日 & 时间： 只在您最优表现的时段交易。 最大点差过滤： 避免在点差过大时进行高成本执行。 ️ 最低波动性（ATR） & 强趋势（ADX）： 仅在动能十足的趋势市场中开仓。 ️ 多周期确认（MTF）： 在次级周期上通过EMA确认，提高信号可靠性。 选择 mrKrabsGold – Kelly MultiTP 的理由： 全自动运行： 安装、启用后，EA 24/5 自动完成分析、仓位计算与管理
FREE
Scaled Awesome Oscillator mq5
Daniel Opoku
指标
The Scaled Awesome Oscillator (SAO) represents a refined adaptation of the Awesome Oscillator, aimed at establishing consistent benchmarks for identifying market edges. Unlike the standard Awesome Oscillator, which records the variation in pips across different commodities, the only unchanging reference point is the zero line. This limitation hampers investors and traders from pinpointing specific levels for trend reversals or continuations using the traditional Awesome Indicator, a creation of
FREE
Trend Line Reverse
Abhishek Yadav
实用工具
The Trend Line Reverse Expert Advisor is a highly innovative and powerful tool that enables traders to effortlessly identify and trade trends in the financial markets. With this advanced tool, you can easily draw trend lines on your MT5 chart, and the EA will automatically buy or sell when the price reaches the trend line. This EA is user-friendly and requires minimal setup. You can simply attach it to your chart and start drawing up to three trend lines where you anticipate the price to reverse
FREE
TrendEA FourAverage
Mikhail Sergeev
3 (2)
专家
趋势专家是专门为"FourAverage"指标找到最佳参数而创建的。 顾问以交易模式进行交易（关闭买入交易并立即打开相反的交易）。 这种方法使得能够识别指标尽可能准确地确定趋势的能力。 专家顾问是全自动的，并具有使用鞅方法管理资本的能力。 默认设置为"XAUUSD(GOLD)H1"。 指标: hhttps://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/597 专家顾问为不同的符号和时间框架添加了一系列参数。 目前，莫斯科证券交易所的黄金，比特币，欧洲美元和俄罗斯联邦储蓄银行股票等符号已被添加到现成的集合中。 它们与"FourAverage"指标中的参数集完全匹配。 如果您需要添加一组新的设置，请在"FourAverage MT5"指标的评论中写下它。 专家顾问可以根据开盘价进行测试和优化。 使用遗传算法进行快速优化。 标准使用趋势指标与专家一起选择参数。 1）找到一个具有巨大增长潜力的符号。 2）在正确的方向上优化参数（仅买入或仅卖出）。 3)将参数传送到指示器并等待信号。 专家参数: MM selection - 资金管理的选择。 "手动"："手动设置首单批次
FREE
Trade Mirror Master
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (1)
实用工具
Advanced Trade Mirror   is a powerful Forex tool designed for traders who need instant, seamless trade replication across multiple terminals on the same machine. With lightning-fast execution, it ensures zero lag in copying trades, maintaining precision and efficiency in high-speed trading environments. Get the Trade Mirror Follower here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133890 Specification: Master ID: Identity value of master terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated mas
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
指标
概述 本指标是经典 Donchian 通道 的增强版，增加了多种实用的交易功能。 除了标准的三条线（最高、最低和中线），系统能够检测 突破 ，并在图表上用箭头进行可视化标记，同时只显示 与当前趋势方向相反的那条线 ，让图表更加简洁。 功能包括： 可视化信号 ：突破时在图表上绘制彩色箭头 自动通知 ：弹窗、Push 推送和 Email 邮件 RSI 过滤 ：根据市场相对强弱验证信号 个性化设置 ：颜色、线条粗细、箭头符号、RSI 阈值等 工作原理 Donchian 通道计算： 上轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最高价 下轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最低价 中线 ：最高价和最低价的平均值 看涨突破 ：收盘价高于上轨线 看跌突破 ：收盘价低于下轨线 指标会： 绘制三条 Donchian 通道线 仅在 方向变化后的首次突破 绘制箭头 隐藏顺应趋势方向的那条线（上涨趋势: 只显示红色下轨线；下跌趋势: 只显示绿色上轨线） 可选用 RSI 过滤突破信号，减少虚假突破 支持实时发送通知 参数说明 Donchian 通道设置 indPeriod ：计算通道高低点的已收盘 K 线数量 Lin
FREE
TrailingFusion
Christos Iakovou
专家
FusionTrailing EA – Your Ultimate Weapon for Market Domination! Transform your trading and crush every market move with the most advanced trailing stop system available. FusionTrailing EA delivers unstoppable power with its dual-mode setup: • Fusion Mode: Automatically sets a bulletproof stop loss using a maximum loss threshold and activates smart trailing
FREE
SG Quick Closer MT5
Aleksandr Blinov
实用工具
Скрипт для быстрого закрытия рыночных и отложенных ордеров. Этот зацикленный скрипт гарантированно закроет все выбранные ордера. Он будет работать, пока не закроет все выбранные позиции и удалится когда сделает свою работу. Если у Вас много открытых позиций этот скрипт поможет вам. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс 1) Просто бросьте его на график. 2) Выберите ордера, которые надо закрыть. По умолчанию выбраны все! 3) нажмите кнопку "Close". Если вы забыли включить Авто торговлю, будет выдано сообщен
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
实用工具
优化您的网格交易策略，使用 Grid Trade Manager MT5，这是一个多功能的免费实用 EA，旨在自动化网格订单的放置和管理，源于 2000 年代外汇社区普及的网格交易方法，因其在范围条件下从市场振荡中获利的能力而受欢迎。在 MQL5 和 Forex Factory 等平台上被数千交易者采用，因其强劲的风险控制和自定义而备受推崇，这个工具在外汇对和加密货币等波动资产中表现出色，用户报告通过动态网格调整提高了盈利能力——往往通过 cost-averaging TP/SL 和批次进展模式将回撤减少 20-30%。其受欢迎程度源于简化复杂网格设置，启用无手动操作，同时缓解与无限网格相关的风险，使其理想用于测试 martingale 风格策略的初学者或在侧向市场中精细调整对冲的专家。 Grid Trade Manager MT5 通过在用户定义的步骤 (默认 10 点) 放置挂单买/卖订单来启动网格，具有灵活的执行模式 (市场或挂单) 和批次增加选项 (乘以因子如 1.5 或递增)。它在损失或利润上激活网格，具有距离乘数用于渐进间距和最大步骤 (默认 15) 来限制扩展——在达到限
FREE
Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
指标
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
指标
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
VR Trade Panel MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.67 (6)
实用工具
VR Trade Panel - 一种用于交易的专业解决方案，它使您可以在趋势线的帮助下有效地管理职位。唯一的功能使您可以安装停止损失，并在动态级别（倾斜的线）和固定值下获得利润。这为贸易提供了最大的灵活性和便利性。得益于界面和详细的 [ 管理 ] 的简单性，初学者更容易掌握贸易的基础知识并开始练习。自动化许多流程和扩展功能的能力使经验丰富的用户可以减少常规操作的时间并专注于市场分析。 该程序是绝对免费的，而特别优惠有效。借此机会自己下载它，并与您的朋友分享新闻。 [ 博客 ] 中的说明。 [ MetaTrader 4 ] 的版本 用户获得以下优点： 使用真实和虚拟的停止损失并获利 自动移动停止损失并沿趋势线获利的可能性 移动停止损失的确切时间和获利的任务 通过趋势线自动移动的延迟订单的管理 位置部分封闭 快速设置五个不同的地块，用于加速交易 很多很多东西的便利：余额，利息和存款金额 提高交易效率的其他有用工具 独特的风险管理 新更新： 这是过去八年中更新的第一个版本，现在该程序已适用于 Metatrader 4 和 Metatrader 5。我们考虑了用户的愿望，并逐渐引入了许多新功
FREE
Multi EMA Trend Visualizer
Nana Yaw Osei
实用工具
EMA Line Visualizer with Trend Analysis Description: The Exponential Moving Average (EMA) Line Visualizer EA plots multiple EMAs on your chart (25, 50, 100, 200, and a custom EMA) and analyzes real-time trend direction. It detects whether the market is currently in an Uptrend , Downtrend , or Flat condition based on the latest EMA relationships. Features: Multi-EMA Display Plot multiple EMAs with customizable periods. Custom Colors Set distinct colors for each EMA line for better visual trac
FREE
Trade mgr
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
实用工具
This Tool is designed to automate one of the most critical aspects of trade management — setting and managing Stop Loss, Take Profit , and Trailing Stop levels — directly on your MetaTrader 5 platform. Key Features: Automatic SL, TSL and TP Placement: Instantly sets initial Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on any new position based on customizable parameters, helping to enforce disciplined risk and reward management. Dynamic Trailing Stop: Automatically moves the Stop Loss to lock in profits
FREE
Lot by Risk MT5
Sergey Vasilev
4.93 (14)
实用工具
风险交易面板是为手动交易而设计的. 这是发送订单的另一种方式。 面板的第一个特点是使用控制线方便地下订单。 第二个特征是在存在止损线的情况下计算给定风险的交易量。 使用热键设置控制行: 获利-默认情况下T键; 价格-默认情况下p键; 止损-默认情况下，S键; 您可以在交易面板的设置中自行配置密钥。 运算算法: 1）-我们把水平在所需的地方（这是没有必要把所有的水平）; 2）-指定风险（可选）; 3)-点击绿色发送订单按钮; 4）-我们正在等待下订单，或者会出现带有错误消息的警报; 5)-如果我们想关闭当前符号的所有订单，通过魔术链接到专家顾问，然后点击关闭订单按钮。 您不应该多次按下发送订单按钮。 一次就够了。 下单后，按钮将呈现"未按下"状态。 要发送带有风险计算的订单，需要设置止损线并在交易面板的"风险"字段中设置风险。 否则，订单将以当前交易工具的最低手数放置。 风险是从账户余额计算出来的. 由于经纪商对保证金交易细节的限制，不可能承担100%的风险。 在"风险"字段中允许小数（例如，您可以以余额的0.5％的风险进行交易）。 如果指定的风险低于允许
FREE
Clear All Stops and Takes
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
实用工具
清除所有止损和止盈 — 快速删除 SL/TP 水平的简单解决方案 只需一键即可删除所有止损和止盈水平！ 清除所有止损和止盈 是一款便捷的脚本，专为希望快速高效地删除所有未平仓订单的 SL 和 TP 水平的交易者设计。 简单的操作和即时执行使其成为动态市场条件下不可或缺的工具。 主要优势： • 节省时间： 无需手动逐一编辑每个订单 — 一切自动完成。 • 多符号支持： 脚本可删除所有交易工具的水平。 • 易于使用： 只需将脚本拖到图表上 — 就完成了！ • 可靠性： 在执行前检查每个订单，确保操作准确无误。 使用方法： 将脚本拖到 MetaTrader 5 的图表上。 脚本会自动删除所有未平仓订单的 SL 和 TP 水平。 享受完全自由的交易控制！ 适用人群： • 切换到没有固定风险水平新策略的交易者。 • 想快速重置所有订单 SL/TP 水平的人。 • 任何寻找简单可靠的风险管理工具的人。 简化您的交易！免费下载 Clear All Stops and Takes，完全掌控您的交易。 顺便提一下，删除 仅限选定符号 的所有止损和止盈的脚本目前可通过 此 链 接 免费下载。 别忘
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
实用工具
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro 是一款專為 MetaTrader 5 設計的自動交易系統。 它使用基於斐波那契的價格水平，結合趨勢和結構分析來定義入場點和出場點。此 EA 支援多頭和空頭部位，並內建風險管理參數。 核心功能： • 使用斐波那契回檔和擴展邏輯來繪製入場點、停損點和獲利點。 • 可設定交易手數和停損/獲利水平 • 可選擇 1 或 2 個入場點 • 根據市場情況支持固定或動態停損和獲利 • 適用於多種時間範圍和貨幣對 • 包含最大點差、滑點和交易頻率控制選項 • 自動交易管理：損益兩平、追蹤停損與部分平倉選項 • 如有需要，支持市價單。 輸入概覽： • 風險管理：交易手數、單筆交易風險、最大交易數量 • 入場條件：斐波那契水平選擇、趨勢過濾選項 • 出場管理：停損/停盈類型、追蹤停損設定、損益平衡參數 • 交易過濾：價差限制、滑點容忍度 基本規則 • 點擊“繪製斐波那契”，並根據您的需求繪製斐波那契框。 • 您選擇的斐波那契程度會顯示出來（完全可設定） • 點擊“執行斐波那契”，即可立即建立掛單以及停損和止盈 • 設定完畢後，讓PA
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
指标
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro
Kwaku Appenteng Wiredu
专家
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro – Expert Advisor for Breakout Trading UsdJpy RangeBot Pro is a breakout-based Expert Advisor developed for the USDJPY pair. It identifies trading opportunities during the early hours of the London session by analyzing a defined range and executing pending orders above or below it. The EA applies fixed logic, clear visual elements, and built-in risk controls. This tool is designed for disciplined breakout trading without the use of breakeven, martingale, or grid systems.
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
专家
该系统的思路是通过计算复合蜡烛来识别反转形态。 反转形态类似日本蜡烛条分析的 "锤头" 和 "吊颈" 形态。但它使用符合蜡烛替代单一的蜡烛，并且不需要复合蜡烛的小实体来确认反转。 输入参数: Range - 最大柱线数量, 计算复合蜡烛时用。 Minimum - 最小复合蜡烛大小 (传统的点数)。 ShadowBig and ShadowSmall - 影线 (复合蜡烛单元)。 Limit, StopLoss and TakeProfit - 开盘价, 止损位和止盈位, 它们是相对于复合蜡烛的收盘价 (复合蜡烛单元)。 Expiration - 订单过期时间 (单位柱线), 用于挂单 (Limit!=0.0)。 反向蜡烛条形态的判别如下。 它计算复合蜡烛参数，其自最后的完整柱线 (索引为 1) 至由 Range 输入参数定义的柱线数量。如果复合蜡烛大小大于由 Minimum 输入参数指定的数值, 它分析复合蜡烛的影线检测反转条件。 空头能量的特征是复合蜡烛的上影线为零, 多头能量的特征是复合蜡烛的下影线为零。 为确认空头趋势反转 (且多头开始)，需要以下检查: 下影线的大小 (多头能量
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
指标
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
EquityGuard PRO
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
实用工具
Protect Your Profits. Limit Your Losses. Trade With Confidence. The ultimate tool for professional traders and prop firms. EquityGuard PRO doesn’t just stop losses before they exceed your daily limit—it also locks in profits automatically with its optional Auto-TakeProfit feature. Maximum Protection: closes trades or locks your account when hitting the daily loss limit. Auto-TakeProfit: set your targets and let the system secure gains—emotion-free. Foolproof Trading: no more overtrading,
MultiCurrencyLite MT5
Hao-Wei Lee
实用工具
Broker & Account Info / Network Connection / Historical Order Benchmarks / Market Watch Symbols / Current Order Status Features: 1. Symbol’s Trading Privileges – Ensure the symbol is tradable. 2. Order Execution Mode – Check the broker’s execution type. 3. Trade Session Hours – Verify the trading hours. 4. Min/Max Lot Sizes – Check the allowed lot range. 5. Max Pending Orders – Confirm the maximum number of pending orders allowed. 6. Freeze Point & Pending Order Distance – Minimum distance re
FREE
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
实用工具
功能： 自动使用 default.tpl 模板在当前时间周期（TF）打开市场观察中所有品种的图表，同时关闭其他所有图表（当前活动图表除外）。无需手动操作，快速分析多个品种的理想工具！ 特点： 自动化： 一键打开数十个图表。 安全性： 关闭无关图表，保留当前活动图表。 灵活性： 使用自定义的 default.tpl 模板（提前配置好即可！）。 当前周期： 图表与脚本启动时的活动图表时间周期一致。 安装： 将 OpenAllSymbolsSafe.mq5 复制到 MetaTrader 5 终端的 MQL5/Scripts 文件夹。 重启终端或刷新脚本列表（右键“脚本”→ 刷新 ）。 ️ 注意： 确保 default.tpl 保存在 MQL5/Profiles/Template/ 文件夹中。 脚本会关闭所有非当前图表，请确认不会影响工作流程。 若当前时间周期不支持，图表将使用该品种的最近可用周期。
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
指标
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
One Click Trader MT5 Demo
Andrzej Pierz
实用工具
Important! Demo version will work only on EURGBP. One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additiona
FREE
CommunityPower MT5
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.69 (89)
专家
CommunityPower EA   — is the Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4/5, created by community and for community. It is free, versatile and very powerful, and allows to trade a wide range of strategies. The idea is simple Your suggestions + my code = a win-win for everyone! Is it a ready-to-use money-making machine? No, it is definitely not. It is a tool, which allows you to create and run your own trading strategy, and it is up to you to find profitable settings and take the responsibility for your tra
FREE
