Candle Multi TimeFrame Counter

Candle Time Countdown is a professional MT5 indicator developed to displays in real-time the countdown showing the remaining time until candle close across multiple timeframes simultaneously. The indicator features intelligent color-coded visual feedback where each timeframe's text dynamically changes to bright lime green for bullish candles and red for bearish candles, with each timeframe updating independently based on its own candle direction.

Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Support: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1 periods

  • Individual Toggles: Each timeframe can be enabled or disabled independently

  • Real-Time Server Time: Optional server time display

  • Dynamic Color Coding: Green for bullish candles, Red for bearish candles

  • Four Display Positions:

    • Left Bottom (corner-anchored)

    • Right Top (corner-anchored)

    • Right Bottom (corner-anchored)

    • Beside Active Candle (follows bid price dynamically besides the latest open candle)

  • Full Customization: Font size, font type, colors, and positioning fully adjustable

Input Parameters

Position Settings

  • Display Position: Choose where the indicator appears (Left Bottom, Right Top, Right Bottom, Beside Active Candle)

  • X Offset: Horizontal distance from anchor point in pixels

  • Y Offset: Vertical distance from anchor point in pixels

  • Line Spacing: Vertical spacing between timeframes in pixels

  • Candle Offset Bars: Horizontal offset from current candle, applies to "Beside Candle" mode 

Timeframe Selection

  • Show_M1: Toggle M1 timeframe display (default: ON)

  • Show_M5: Toggle M5 timeframe display (default: ON)

  • Show_M15: Toggle M15 timeframe display (default: ON)

  • Show_M30: Toggle M30 timeframe display (default: ON)

  • Show_H1: Toggle H1 timeframe display (default: ON)

  • Show_H4: Toggle H4 timeframe display (default: OFF)

  • Show_D1: Toggle D1 timeframe display (default: OFF)

  • Show_W1: Toggle W1 timeframe display (default: OFF)

  • Show_MN1: Toggle MN1 timeframe display (default: OFF)

  • Show_ServerTime: Toggle server time display (default: ON)

Display Settings

  • Font Size: Text size for all labels (default: 10)

  • Font Name: Font type for all labels (default: Arial)

  • ServerTime_Color: Color for server time text (default: White)

  • Positive_Color: Color for bullish candles (default: Lime)

  • Negative_Color: Color for bearish candles (default: Red)

Feel free to contact us, thoughts, comments, 

Cheers and enjoy 


