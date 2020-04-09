Advanced Stop Loss Management

**Advanced Position Manager EA** is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to protect and maximize trading profits through intelligent stop-loss management. It automatically trails stop losses as profits grow, ensuring you lock in gains while giving trades room to run.

 Core Functionality
- **Automatic Profit Protection**: Trails SL as profits grow
- **Works Immediately**: Manages existing positions on startup
- **Two Trailing Modes**: STEP-based or CONTINUOUS
- **Two Management Styles**: Individual or Grouped positions
- **Two SL Types**: Live (broker-visible) or Virtual (hidden)
- **Magic Number Filter**: Manage specific positions only
- **Visual Feedback**: Break-even and virtual SL lines on chart
- **Multi-Currency Support**: Works with any account currency

Profit Management
- Set profit target (e.g., $5)
- Choose lock percentage (e.g., 50%)
- Option to close at target OR start trailing
- SL never moves backward (only up for BUY, down for SELL)
- Accurate currency conversion for all pairs

Visual Display
- Break-even lines (customizable color/width/style)
- Virtual stop loss lines (if enabled)
- Real-time chart annotations

Pls test in demo prior to live trading.

Comments and thoughts are welcome, if you want specifics or other requirements feel free to share with us.

추천 제품
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Lucky Trade Panel EurUsd MT5
Nina Yermolenko
유틸리티
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
FREE
Trade Mirror Follower
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (1)
유틸리티
Advanced Trade Mirror   is a powerful Forex tool designed for traders who need instant, seamless trade replication across multiple terminals on the same machine. With lightning-fast execution, it ensures zero lag in copying trades, maintaining precision and efficiency in high-speed trading environments. Get the Trade Mirror Master here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133891 Specification: Master ID: Identity value of master terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated mas
FREE
Mr Krabs Gold
Maher Matmati
Experts
Discover mrKrabsGold – Kelly MultiTP , your ultra-optimized scalping EA designed to maximize profits while controlling risk: Key Features: Scalping & Hedging Strategy: Detects and exploits quick trend reversals with automatic hedging to limit drawdowns. Dynamic Kelly Sizing: Allocates optimal position size based on your past performance using an adjustable Kelly factor. Multi-Take Profit Tiers: Lock in gains in stages (50%, 33%, then the balance) as the move unfolds. Adaptive
FREE
Scaled Awesome Oscillator mq5
Daniel Opoku
지표
The Scaled Awesome Oscillator (SAO) represents a refined adaptation of the Awesome Oscillator, aimed at establishing consistent benchmarks for identifying market edges. Unlike the standard Awesome Oscillator, which records the variation in pips across different commodities, the only unchanging reference point is the zero line. This limitation hampers investors and traders from pinpointing specific levels for trend reversals or continuations using the traditional Awesome Indicator, a creation of
FREE
Trend Line Reverse
Abhishek Yadav
유틸리티
The Trend Line Reverse Expert Advisor is a highly innovative and powerful tool that enables traders to effortlessly identify and trade trends in the financial markets. With this advanced tool, you can easily draw trend lines on your MT5 chart, and the EA will automatically buy or sell when the price reaches the trend line. This EA is user-friendly and requires minimal setup. You can simply attach it to your chart and start drawing up to three trend lines where you anticipate the price to reverse
FREE
TrendEA FourAverage
Mikhail Sergeev
3 (2)
Experts
트렌드 전문가는"평균"지표에 대한 최적의 매개 변수를 찾기 위해 특별히 만들어졌습니다. 자문가는 항상 거래 모드(구매 거래를 닫고 반대 거래를 즉시 열)에서 거래합니다. 이 접근 방식을 사용하면 지표가 추세를 가능한 한 정확하게 결정할 수있는 능력을 식별 할 수 있습니다. 전문가 고문은 완전 자동이며 마틴 방법을 사용하여 자본을 관리 할 수있는 능력을 가지고 있습니다. 기본 설정은"골드"입니다. 표시기: hhttps://www.mql5.com/ko/market/product/597 전문가 고문은 다른 기호 및 시간대에 대한 매개 변수 세트를 추가했습니다. 현재 모스크바 증권거래소에서 금,비트코인,유로달러,스베르뱅크 주식과 같은 기호가 준비된 세트에 추가되었습니다. 그들은"평균"지표의 매개 변수 세트와 완전히 일치합니다. 새로운 설정 세트를 추가해야하는 경우"평균 5"표시기에 대한 리뷰에 대해 작성하십시오. 전문가 고문 테스트 및 개방 가격에 따라 최적화 할 수 있습니다. 빠른 최
FREE
Trade Mirror Master
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (1)
유틸리티
Advanced Trade Mirror   is a powerful Forex tool designed for traders who need instant, seamless trade replication across multiple terminals on the same machine. With lightning-fast execution, it ensures zero lag in copying trades, maintaining precision and efficiency in high-speed trading environments. Get the Trade Mirror Follower here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133890 Specification: Master ID: Identity value of master terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated mas
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
지표
개요 이 지표는 클래식 돈치안 채널(Donchian Channel) 의 향상된 버전으로, 실전 트레이딩을 위한 다양한 기능이 추가되었습니다. 표준 세 개의 선(상단, 하단, 중앙선) 외에도 브레이크아웃 을 감지하여 차트에 화살표로 시각적으로 표시하며, 차트를 깔끔하게 보기 위해 현재 추세 방향의 반대 라인만 표시 합니다. 지표 기능: 시각적 신호 : 브레이크아웃 시 컬러 화살표 표시 자동 알림 : 팝업, 푸시 알림, 이메일 RSI 필터 : 시장의 상대 강도를 기반으로 신호 검증 사용자 맞춤 설정 : 색상, 선 두께, 화살표 코드, RSI 임계값 등 동작 원리 돈치안 채널은 다음을 계산합니다: 상단선 : 최근 N개의 종가 완료 캔들에서 가장 높은 고가 하단선 : 최근 N개의 종가 완료 캔들에서 가장 낮은 저가 중앙선 : 고가와 저가의 평균값 상방 브레이크아웃 은 종가가 상단선을 돌파할 때 발생하며, 하방 브레이크아웃 은 종가가 하단선 아래로 내려갈 때 발생합니다. 이 지표는: 세 개의
FREE
TrailingFusion
Christos Iakovou
Experts
FusionTrailing EA – Your Ultimate Weapon for Market Domination! Transform your trading and crush every market move with the most advanced trailing stop system available. FusionTrailing EA delivers unstoppable power with its dual-mode setup: • Fusion Mode: Automatically sets a bulletproof stop loss using a maximum loss threshold and activates smart trailing
FREE
SG Quick Closer MT5
Aleksandr Blinov
유틸리티
Скрипт для быстрого закрытия рыночных и отложенных ордеров. Этот зацикленный скрипт гарантированно закроет все выбранные ордера. Он будет работать, пока не закроет все выбранные позиции и удалится когда сделает свою работу. Если у Вас много открытых позиций этот скрипт поможет вам. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс 1) Просто бросьте его на график. 2) Выберите ордера, которые надо закрыть. По умолчанию выбраны все! 3) нажмите кнопку "Close". Если вы забыли включить Авто торговлю, будет выдано сообщен
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
유틸리티
거래의 그리드 전략을 최적화하기 위해 Grid Trade Manager MT5를 사용하세요. 이는 그리드 주문의 배치와 관리를 자동화하기 위해 설계된 다재다능한 무료 유틸리티 EA로, 2000년대에 외환 커뮤니티에서 인기 있던 그리드 거래 접근법에서 유래하여 범위 조건에서 시장 진동으로부터 이익을 추출하는 능력으로 유명합니다. MQL5 및 Forex Factory 같은 플랫폼에서 수천 명의 트레이더가 채택한 이 도구는 강력한 위험 통제와 사용자 정의로 인해 외환 쌍 및 암호화폐와 같은 변동성 자산에서 뛰어나며, 사용자들은 동적 그리드 조정을 통해 수익성을 향상시켰다고 보고—cost-averaging TP/SL 및 로트 진행 모드를 통해 드로다운을 20-30% 줄이는 경우가 많습니다. 그 인기는 복잡한 그리드 설정을 단순화하고, 무제한 그리드와 관련된 위험을 완화하면서 핸즈프리 작동을 가능하게 하는 데 있으며, martingale 스타일 전략을 테스트하는 초보자나 사이드웨이 시장에서
FREE
Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
지표
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
지표
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
VR Trade Panel MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.67 (6)
유틸리티
VR Trade Panel — 트렌드 라인으로 직책을 효과적으로 관리 할 수있는 거래를위한 전문 솔루션으로. 고유 한 기능을 사용하면 동적 레벨 (경사 선) 및 고정 값 모두에서 정지 손실을 설치하고 이익을 얻을 수 있습니다. 이것은 무역에서 최대의 유연성과 편의성을 제공합니다. 인터페이스의 단순성과 자세한 [ 관리 ] 덕분에 초보자가 무역의 기본 사항을 습득하고 연습을 시작하는 것이 더 쉬울 것입니다. 많은 프로세스와 확장 된 기능을 자동화하는 기능을 통해 숙련 된 사용자는 일상적인 운영 시간을 줄이고 시장 분석에 집중할 수 있습니다. 이 프로그램은 특별한 제안이 유효한 동안 절대적으로 무료로 배포됩니다. 직접 다운로드하고 친구들과 뉴스를 공유 할 기회를 얻으십시오. [ 블로그 ] 의 지침. [ Metatrader 4 ]에 대한 버전 사용자는 다음과 같은 이점을 얻습니다. 실제 및 가상 정지 손실을 사용하고 이익을 얻습니다 자동 이동 중지 손실 가능성 및 추세 라인을 따라 이익을
FREE
Multi EMA Trend Visualizer
Nana Yaw Osei
유틸리티
EMA Line Visualizer with Trend Analysis Description: The Exponential Moving Average (EMA) Line Visualizer EA plots multiple EMAs on your chart (25, 50, 100, 200, and a custom EMA) and analyzes real-time trend direction. It detects whether the market is currently in an Uptrend , Downtrend , or Flat condition based on the latest EMA relationships. Features: Multi-EMA Display Plot multiple EMAs with customizable periods. Custom Colors Set distinct colors for each EMA line for better visual trac
FREE
Trade mgr
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
유틸리티
This Tool is designed to automate one of the most critical aspects of trade management — setting and managing Stop Loss, Take Profit , and Trailing Stop levels — directly on your MetaTrader 5 platform. Key Features: Automatic SL, TSL and TP Placement: Instantly sets initial Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on any new position based on customizable parameters, helping to enforce disciplined risk and reward management. Dynamic Trailing Stop: Automatically moves the Stop Loss to lock in profits
FREE
Lot by Risk MT5
Sergey Vasilev
4.93 (14)
유틸리티
위험 거래 패널에 의해 많은 수동 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 명령을 보낼 수있는 다른 수단이다. 패널의 첫 번째 특징은 제어 라인을 사용하여 편리하게 주문할 수 있다는 것입니다. 두번째 특징은 정지 손실 선의 면전에서 주어진 위험을 위한 거래 양의 계산입니다. 제어 라인은 단축키를 사용하여 설정됩니다: 이익을-기본적으로 티 키; 가격-기본적으로 피 키; 정지 손실-기본적으로 키; 당신은 거래 패널의 설정에서 키를 직접 구성 할 수 있습니다. 작동 알고리즘: 1)-우리는(이 모든 레벨을 배치 할 필요가 없습니다)원하는 장소에 레벨을 배치; 2)–위험 지정(선택 사항); 3)-녹색 주문 보내기 버튼을 클릭하십시오.; 4)–우리는 배치 될 순서를 기다리고 있습니다,또는 오류 메시지와 경고가 나타납니다; 5)-우리는 전문가 고문에 마법에 의해 연결된 현재 기호에 대한 모든 주문을 닫으려면,다음 닫기 주문 버튼을 클릭합니다. 주문 보내기 버튼을 여러 번 눌러서는 안
FREE
Clear All Stops and Takes
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
유틸리티
모든 스톱로스 및 테이크프로핏 삭제 — SL/TP 수준을 즉시 제거하는 간단한 솔루션 한 번의 클릭으로 모든 스톱로스 및 테이크프로핏 수준을 제거하세요! 모든 스톱로스 및 테이크프로핏 삭제 는 모든 열린 포지션에서 SL 및 TP 수준을 빠르고 효율적으로 제거하려는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 편리한 스크립트입니다. 간단한 작동과 즉각적인 실행은 동적 시장 조건에서 필수적인 도구가 됩니다. 주요 장점: • 시간 절약: 각 포지션을 수동으로 수정할 필요가 없습니다 — 모든 것이 자동으로 처리됩니다. • 다중 심볼 지원: 스크립트는 모든 거래 중인 심볼에서 수준을 제거합니다. • 사용 용이성: 스크립트를 차트에 드래그하기만 하면 됩니다 — 작업 완료! • 신뢰성: 실행 전에 각 포지션을 확인하여 정확성을 보장합니다. 사용 방법: Übrigens: Ein Skript, das alle Stop Loss- und Take Profit-Level nur auf dem ausgewählten Symb
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
유틸리티
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro는 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 자동 거래 시스템입니다. 피보나치 기반 가격 수준과 추세 및 구조 분석을 결합하여 진입 및 청산 시점을 정의합니다. EA는 롱 포지션과 숏 포지션을 모두 지원하며, 내장된 위험 관리 매개변수를 포함합니다. 핵심 기능: • 피보나치 되돌림 및 확장 로직을 사용하여 진입, 손절매, 이익실현 시점을 표시합니다. • 랏 크기 및 손절매/이익실현 수준 설정 가능 • 진입 시점 1개 또는 2개 선택 가능 • 시장 상황에 따라 고정 또는 동적 손절매 및 이익실현 지원 • 다양한 시간대 및 통화쌍 지원 • 최대 스프레드, 슬리피지, 거래 빈도 제어 옵션 포함 • 자동 거래 관리: 손익분기점, 트레일링 손절매, 부분 청산 옵션 • 원하는 경우 시장가 주문 지원 입력 개요: • 위험 관리: 랏 크기, 거래당 위험, 최대 거래 수 • 진입 조건: 피보나치 레벨 선택, 추세 필터 옵션 • 청산 관리:
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
지표
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro
Kwaku Appenteng Wiredu
Experts
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro – Expert Advisor for Breakout Trading UsdJpy RangeBot Pro is a breakout-based Expert Advisor developed for the USDJPY pair. It identifies trading opportunities during the early hours of the London session by analyzing a defined range and executing pending orders above or below it. The EA applies fixed logic, clear visual elements, and built-in risk controls. This tool is designed for disciplined breakout trading without the use of breakeven, martingale, or grid systems.
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
지표
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
EquityGuard PRO
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
유틸리티
Protect Your Profits. Limit Your Losses. Trade With Confidence. The ultimate tool for professional traders and prop firms. EquityGuard PRO doesn’t just stop losses before they exceed your daily limit—it also locks in profits automatically with its optional Auto-TakeProfit feature. Maximum Protection: closes trades or locks your account when hitting the daily loss limit. Auto-TakeProfit: set your targets and let the system secure gains—emotion-free. Foolproof Trading: no more overtrading,
MultiCurrencyLite MT5
Hao-Wei Lee
유틸리티
Broker & Account Info / Network Connection / Historical Order Benchmarks / Market Watch Symbols / Current Order Status Features: 1. Symbol’s Trading Privileges – Ensure the symbol is tradable. 2. Order Execution Mode – Check the broker’s execution type. 3. Trade Session Hours – Verify the trading hours. 4. Min/Max Lot Sizes – Check the allowed lot range. 5. Max Pending Orders – Confirm the maximum number of pending orders allowed. 6. Freeze Point & Pending Order Distance – Minimum distance re
FREE
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
유틸리티
목적: 마켓 워치 의 모든 심볼을 현재 시간 간격(TF)에 맞춰 default.tpl 템플릿으로 자동으로 열고, 현재 활성 차트를 제외한 모든 차트를 닫습니다. 수동 작업 없이 여러 종목을 빠르게 분석하기에 이상적입니다! 주요 기능: 자동화: 클릭 한 번으로 수십 개 차트를 열 수 있습니다. 안전성: 불필요한 차트를 닫고 현재 차트를 유지합니다. 유연성: 사용자 정의 default.tpl 템플릿 사용(사전 설정 필요!). 현재 시간 간격: 스크립트 실행 시 활성 차트의 TF와 동일하게 차트가 열립니다. 설치 방법: OpenAllSymbolsSafe.mq5 파일을 MetaTrader 5 터미널의 MQL5/Scripts 폴더에 복사합니다. 터미널을 재시작하거나 스크립트 목록을 새로 고칩니다(마우스 오른쪽 버튼 → 새로 고침 ). ️ 주의사항: default.tpl 이 MQL5/Profiles/Template/ 폴더에 있는지 확인하세요. 현재 차트를 제외
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
지표
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
One Click Trader MT5 Demo
Andrzej Pierz
유틸리티
Important! Demo version will work only on EURGBP. One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additiona
FREE
CommunityPower MT5
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.69 (89)
Experts
CommunityPower EA   — is the Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4/5, created by community and for community. It is free, versatile and very powerful, and allows to trade a wide range of strategies. The idea is simple Your suggestions + my code = a win-win for everyone! Is it a ready-to-use money-making machine? No, it is definitely not. It is a tool, which allows you to create and run your own trading strategy, and it is up to you to find profitable settings and take the responsibility for your tra
FREE
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
유틸리티
거래당 위험 계산, 라인을 사용한 손쉬운 신규 주문, 부분 청산 기능을 통한 주문 관리, 7가지 유형의 트레일링 스탑 및 기타 유용한 기능을 제공합니다. 추가 자료 및 지침 설치 지침   -   애플리케이션 지침   -   데모 계정용 애플리케이션 평가판 라인 기능       - 차트에 개시선, 손절매, 차익실현을 표시합니다. 이 기능을 사용하면 새로운 주문을 쉽게 하고 개봉 전에 추가 특성을 볼 수 있습니다. 위기 관리       -       위험 계산 기능은 설정된 위험과 손절매 주문의 크기를 고려하여 새 주문의 볼륨을 계산합니다. 이를 통해 손절매 크기를 설정하고 동시에 설정된 위험을 존중할 수 있습니다. 로트 계산 버튼 - 위험 계산을 활성화/비활성화합니다. 필요한 위험 값은 위험 필드에 0에서 100 사이의 백분율 또는 예금 통화로 설정됩니다. 설정 탭에서 위험 계산 옵션을 선택합니다. $ 통화, % 잔액, % 지분, % 자유 마진, % 사용자 정의, % AB 이전
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
유틸리티
Trade Manager EA에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 도구는 거래를 보다 직관적이고 정확하며 효율적으로 만들기 위해 설계된 궁극적인 리스크 관리 도구 입니다. 단순한 주문 실행 도구가 아닌, 원활한 거래 계획, 포지션 관리 및 리스크 제어를 위한 종합 솔루션입니다. 초보자부터 고급 트레이더, 빠른 실행이 필요한 스캘퍼에 이르기까지 Trade Manager EA는 외환, 지수, 상품, 암호화폐 등 다양한 시장에서 유연성을 제공합니다. Trade Manager EA를 사용하면 복잡한 계산은 이제 과거의 일이 됩니다. 시장을 분석하고 진입, 손절 및 익절 수준을 차트의 수평선으로 표시한 후 리스크를 설정하면, Trade Manager가 이상적인 포지션 크기를 즉시 계산하고 SL 및 TP 값을 실시간으로 표시합니다. 모든 거래가 간편하게 관리됩니다. 주요 기능: 포지션 크기 계산기 : 정의된 리스크에 따라 거래 크기를 즉시 결정합니다. 간단한 거래 계획 : 진입, 손절, 익절을 위한
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
유틸리티
Local Trade Copier EA MT5 를 사용하여 매우 빠른 거래 복사 경험을 해보세요. 1분 안에 간편하게 설정할 수 있으며, 이 거래 복사기를 사용하면 Windows 컴퓨터 또는 Windows VPS에서 여러 개의 MetaTrader 터미널 간에 거래를 0.5초 미만의 초고속 복사 속도로 복사할 수 있습니다. 초보자든 전문가든   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 는 다양한 옵션을 제공하여 사용자의 특정 요구에 맞게 맞춤 설정할 수 있습니다. 이는 수익 잠재력을 높이려는 모든 사람을 위한 최고의 솔루션입니다. 지금 사용해보시고 이것이 왜 시장에서 가장 빠르고 쉬운 무역용 복사기인지 알아보세요! 팁: 여기 에서 데모 계정에서 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 데모 버전을 다운로드하여 사용해 볼 수 있습니다. 다운로드한 무료 데모 파일을 MT5 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL5 >> Experts 폴더에 붙여넣고 터
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
유틸리티
Trade Panel은 다기능 거래 보조원입니다. 이 애플리케이션에는 수동 거래를 위한 50개 이상의 거래 기능이 포함되어 있으며 대부분의 거래 작업을 자동화할 수 있습니다. 전략 테스터에서는 애플리케이션이 작동하지 않습니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 거래. 한 번의 클릭으로 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다: 자동 위험 계산을 통해 지정가 주문 및 포지션을 엽니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 여러 주문과 포지션을 열 수 있습니다. 주문 그리드를 엽니다. 그룹별 대기 주문 및 포지션을 마감합니다. 포지션 반전(매수 청산 후 매도 개시 또는 매도 청산 후 매수 개시). 포지션 고정(매수 포지션과 매도 포지션의 양을 동일하게 하는 추가 포지션 개설). 한 번의 클릭으로 모든 포지션을 부분 청산합니다. 모든 포지션의 이익실현과 손절매를 동일한 가격 수준으로 설정합니다. 모든 포지션에 대한 손절매를 해당 포지션의 손익 분기
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (15)
유틸리티
베타 출시 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 곧 공식 알파 버전을 출시할 예정입니다. 일부 기능은 아직 개발 중이며, 작은 버그가 발생할 수 있습니다. 문제가 있으면 꼭 보고해 주세요. 여러분의 피드백은 소프트웨어 개선에 도움이 됩니다. 가격은 20건 판매 후 인상됩니다. 남은 $90 카피: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 Telegram 채널 또는 그룹의 거래 신호를 자동으로 MetaTrader 5 계정으로 복사하는 강력한 도구입니다. 공개 및 비공개 채널을 모두 지원하며, 여러 신호 제공자를 여러 MT5 계정에 연결할 수 있습니다. 소프트웨어는 빠르고 안정적으로 동작하며, 복사된 거래를 완벽히 제어할 수 있습니다. 인터페이스는 깔끔하며 대시보드와 차트가 시각적으로 구성되어 있고, 직관적인 네비게이션이 가능합니다. 여러 Signal Account를 관리하고, 공급자별 설정을 세밀하게 조정하며, 모든 동작을 실시간으로
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
유틸리티
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
유틸리티
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
유틸리티
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
유틸리티
Trade Copier는 거래 계정 간의 거래를 복사하고 동기화하도록 설계된 전문 유틸리티입니다. 복사는 공급자의 계정/단말기에서 동일한 컴퓨터 또는 vps에 설치된 수신자의 계정/단말기로 발생합니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 주요 기능 및 이점: 복사기는 "МТ5> МТ5", "МТ4> МТ5", "МТ5> МТ4" 복사를 지원합니다. 복사기는 데모 계정 > 실 계정, 실 계정 > 데모 계정, 데모 계정 > 데모 계정 및 실제 계정 > 실 계정 복사를 지원합니다. 복사기는 읽기 전용 암호가 적용된 투자자 계정에서 복사를 지원합니다. 하나의 공급자 터미널은 여러 수신 터미널로 트랜잭션을 보낼 수 있고 하나의 수신 터미널은 여러 공급자 터미널에서 트랜잭션을 수신할 수 있습니다. 복사기는 귀하 또는 귀하의 고문이 거래하는 동일한 터미널에서 작동할 수 있습니다. 높은 복사 속도(0.5초 미만). 복사기에는 간편
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
유틸리티
Smart Stop Scanner – 실제 시장 구조 기반의 멀티자산 스톱로스 분석 시스템 개요 Smart Stop Scanner는 여러 시장에서 스톱로스 구조를 전문적으로 모니터링하기 위해 설계된 강력한 도구입니다. 실제 시장 구조, 핵심 브레이크아웃, 가격 행동 로직을 기반으로 가장 의미 있는 스톱 영역을 자동으로 감지하며, 고해상도(DPI 지원)의 깔끔하고 일관된 패널에 모든 정보를 표시합니다. 포렉스(FOREX), 금, 지수, 금속, 암호화폐 등 다양한 자산군을 지원합니다. 스톱 레벨 계산 방식 이 시스템은 기존의 인디케이터 공식을 사용하지 않습니다. 대신 브레이크아웃, 더 높은 고점, 더 낮은 저점 과 같은 실제 시장 구조 이벤트를 분석합니다. 스톱 레벨은 이러한 구조적 지점에서 직접 생성되므로 시장의 실제 움직임과 자연스럽게 일치하며, 더 신뢰도 높은 스톱 시스템을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 • 고정밀 멀티자산 호환성 포렉스, 금속, 금, 지수, 암호화폐 등 다양한
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
유틸리티
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
유틸리티
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 는 사용하기 쉽고 완전히 커스터마이즈 가능한 유틸리티로, 특정 신호를 Telegram의 채팅, 채널 또는 그룹으로 전송하고, 귀하의 계정을 신호 제공자 로 만듭니다. 경쟁 제품과 달리 DLL 임포트를 사용하지 않습니다. [ 데모 ] [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT4 버전 ] [ 디스코드 버전 ] [ 텔레그램 채널 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 설정 단계별 사용자 가이드 가 제공됩니다. 텔레그램 API에 대한 지식은 필요하지 않습니다; 개발자가 제공하는 모든 것이 필요합니다. 주요 특징 구독자에게 보낸 주문 상세 정보를 커스터마이즈할 수 있습니다. 예를 들어, 브론즈, 실버, 골드와 같은 계층 구독 모델을 만들 수 있습니다. 골드 구독에서는 모든 신호를 받습니다. id, 심볼, 또는 코멘트로 주문을 필터링할 수 있습니다. 주문이 실행된 차트의 스크린샷이 포함됩니다 보낸 스크린샷에 닫힌 주문을 그려 추가 검증을 합니다
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
유틸리티
가입한 모든 채널에서 (개인 및 제한된 채널 포함) 시그널을 바로 MT5로 복사합니다.   이 도구는 사용자를 고려하여 설계되었으며 거래를 관리하고 모니터하는 데 필요한 많은 기능을 제공합니다. 이 제품은 사용하기 쉽고 시각적으로 매력적인 그래픽 인터페이스로 제공됩니다. 설정을 사용자 정의하고 제품을 몇 분 안에 사용할 수 있습니다! 사용자 가이드 + 데모  | MT4 버전 | 디스코드 버전 데모를 시도하려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하십시오. Telegram To MT5 수신기는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다! Telegram To MT5 특징 여러 채널에서 동시에 신호를 복사합니다. 개인 및 제한된 채널에서 신호를 복사합니다. Bot 토큰이나 채팅 ID가 필요하지 않습니다.   (원하는 경우에는 사용할 수 있습니다) 위험 % 또는 고정된 로트로 거래합니다. 특정 심볼을 제외합니다. 모든 신호를 복사할지 또는 복사할 신호를 사용자 정의할지 선택할 수 있습니다. 모든 신호를 인
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
유틸리티
MT5용 트레이드 복사기는 metaТrader 5 플랫폼용 트레이드 복사기입니다   . 그것은 사이의   외환 거래를 복사합니다       모든 계정   COPYLOT MT5 버전의 경우   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (또는 COPYLOT MT4 버전의 경우   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) 믿을 수 있는 복사기! MT4 버전 전체 설명   +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 МТ4 터미널에서 거래를 복사할 수도 있습니다(   МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ4   ):   COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 이 버전은 МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5   터미널 간을 포함합니다. 거래 복사기는 2/3/10 터미널 사이의 거래/포지션을 복사하기 위해 만들어졌습니다. 데모 계정 및 투자 계정에서
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
유틸리티
거래 관리자는 위험을 자동으로 계산하는 동시에 거래를 빠르게 시작하고 종료하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 과잉 거래, 복수 거래 및 감정 거래를 방지하는 데 도움이 되는 기능이 포함되어 있습니다. 거래를 자동으로 관리할 수 있으며 계정 성과 지표를 그래프로 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이러한 기능은 이 패널을 모든 수동 거래자에게 이상적으로 만들고 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼을 향상시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 다중 언어 지원. MT4 버전  |  사용자 가이드 + 데모 트레이드 매니저는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. 데모를 보려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하세요. 위기 관리 % 또는 $를 기준으로 위험 자동 조정 고정 로트 크기 또는 거래량과 핍을 기반으로 한 자동 로트 크기 계산을 사용하는 옵션 RR, Pips 또는 Price를 사용한 손익분기점 손실 설정 추적 중지 손실 설정 목표 달성 시 모든 거래를 자동으로 마감하는 최대 일일 손실률(%)입니다. 과도한 손실로부터 계정을 보호하고 과도한
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
유틸리티
Smart Stop Manager – 전문 트레이더 수준의 자동 스톱로스 실행 개요 Smart Stop Manager는 Smart Stop 라인업의 실행 계층으로, 여러 개의 오픈 포지션을 보유한 트레이더를 위해 설계된 구조적이고 신뢰할 수 있으며 완전 자동화된 스톱로스 관리 시스템입니다. 모든 활성 거래를 지속적으로 모니터링하고, Smart Stop 시장 구조 로직을 사용해 최적의 스톱레벨을 계산하며, 명확하고 투명한 규칙에 따라 스톱을 자동으로 업데이트합니다. 단일 자산부터 전체 멀티심볼 포트폴리오까지, Smart Stop Manager는 모든 거래에 규율, 일관성, 그리고 완전한 리스크 가시성을 제공합니다. 감정적 판단을 제거하고, 수동 작업을 줄이며, 모든 스톱이 항상 시장 구조 기반의 논리적 진행을 따르도록 보장합니다. 하이라이트 시장 구조 기반 자동 스톱 배치 • 모든 오픈 포지션을 평가하여 Smart Stop 로직에 기반한 최적의 스톱로스를 자동 적용합니다. 포트폴
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
유틸리티
EASY Insight AIO – 스마트하고 손쉬운 트레이딩을 위한 올인원 솔루션 개요 외환, 금, 암호화폐, 지수, 심지어 주식까지 — 전 시장을 몇 초 만에, 수동 차트 확인이나 복잡한 설치, 인디케이터 설정 없이 스캔할 수 있다고 상상해 보세요. EASY Insight AIO 는 AI 기반 트레이딩을 위한 궁극의 플러그 앤 플레이(Plug & Play) 데이터 내보내기 도구입니다. 단 하나의 깔끔한 CSV 파일로 전체 시장 스냅샷을 제공하며, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity 등 다양한 AI 플랫폼에서 즉시 분석할 수 있습니다. 창 전환, 복잡함, 차트 오버레이는 더 이상 필요 없습니다. 자동으로 내보내지는 순수하고 구조화된 데이터 인사이트만으로, 반복적인 차트 감시 대신 데이터 기반의 스마트한 의사결정에 집중할 수 있습니다. 왜 EASY Insight AIO인가요? 진정한 올인원 • 별도의 설정, 인디케이터 설치, 차트 오버레이가 필요 없습
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
유틸리티
"Grid Manual"은 주문 그리드 작업을 위한 거래 패널입니다. 이 유틸리티는 보편적이며 유연한 설정과 직관적인 인터페이스를 제공합니다. 그것은 손실을 평균화하는 방향뿐만 아니라 이익을 증가시키는 방향으로 주문 그리드와 함께 작동합니다. 거래자는 주문 그리드를 만들고 유지할 필요가 없으며 유틸리티에서 수행합니다. 거래자가 주문을 시작하는 것으로 충분하며 "Grid Manual"는 자동으로 그를 위한 주문 그리드를 생성하고 거래가 마감될 때까지 그와 동행할 것입니다. 전체 설명 및 데모 버전 여기 . 유틸리티의 주요 기능: 모바일 터미널을 포함하여 어떤 방식으로든 열린 주문과 함께 작동합니다. "제한" 및 "중지"의 두 가지 유형의 그리드와 함께 작동합니다. 고정 및 동적(ATR 표시기 기반)의 두 가지 유형의 그리드 간격 계산과 함께 작동합니다. 오픈 오더 그리드의 설정을 변경할 수 있습니다. 차트에서 각 주문 그리드의 손익분기점 수준을 표시합니다. 각 주문 그리드에 대한 이익
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
유틸리티
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (복사 고양이 MT5) 는 오늘날의 거래 과제를 위해 설계된 로컬 거래 복사기이자 완전한 위험 관리 및 실행 프레임워크입니다. 프롭펌 챌린지부터 개인 포트폴리오 관리까지, 견고한 실행, 자본 보호, 유연한 구성 및 고급 거래 처리의 조합으로 모든 상황에 적응합니다. 복사기는 마스터(송신자)와 슬레이브(수신자) 모드 모두에서 작동하며, 시장 주문과 예약 주문, 거래 수정, 부분 청산 및 헷지 청산 작업의 실시간 동기화를 제공합니다. 데모 및 실계좌, 거래 또는 투자자 로그인과 호환되며, EA, 터미널 또는 VPS가 재시작되어도 지속적인 거래 메모리 시스템을 통해 복구를 보장합니다. 고유 ID로 여러 마스터와 슬레이브를 동시에 관리할 수 있으며, 브로커 간 차이는 접두사/접미사 조정 또는 사용자 정의 심볼 매핑을 통해 자동으로 처리됩니다. 매뉴얼/설정  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 채널  특별 기능: 설정이 간편함 —
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
유틸리티
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account typ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
유틸리티
이 제품은 뉴스 시간 동안 모든 전문가 어드바이저 및 수동 차트를 필터링하여 수동 거래 설정이나 다른 전문가 어드바이저가 입력한 거래가 파괴될 수 있는 급격한 가격 상승으로부터 걱정하지 않아도 됩니다. 이 제품은 또한 뉴스 발표 전에 열린 포지션과 대기 주문을 처리할 수 있는 완전한 주문 관리 시스템이 함께 제공됩니다.   The News Filter  를 구매하면 더 이상 내장 뉴스 필터에 의존할 필요가 없으며 이제부터 모든 전문가 어드바이저를 여기서 필터링할 수 있습니다. 뉴스 선택 뉴스 소스는 Forex Factory의 경제 캘린더에서 얻어집니다. USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD 및 CNY와 같은 어떤 통화 기준으로 선택할 수 있습니다. Non-Farm (NFP), FOMC, CPI 등과 같은 키워드 식별을 기준으로 선택할 수도 있습니다. 저, 중, 고 영향을 가지는 뉴스를 필터링할 수 있도록 선택할 수 있습니다. 차트와 관련된 뉴스만 선
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
유틸리티
Telegram에서 MT5로:   최고의 신호 복사 솔루션 DLL 없이도 Telegram 채널과 채팅에서 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼으로 거래 신호를 직접 복사하는 최신 도구인 Telegram to MT5를 사용하여 거래를 간소화하세요. 이 강력한 솔루션은 정밀한 신호 실행, 광범위한 사용자 정의 옵션을 제공하고 시간을 절약하며 효율성을 높여줍니다. [ Instructions and DEMO ] 주요 특징 직접 Telegram API 통합 전화번호와 보안 코드를 통해 인증하세요. 사용자 친화적인 EXE 브리지를 통해 채팅 ID를 쉽게 관리하세요. 여러 채널/채팅을 추가, 삭제, 새로 고침하여 동시에 신호를 복사합니다. 고급 필터를 사용한 신호 파싱 예외 단어(예: "보고서", "결과")가 포함된 원치 않는 신호를 건너뜁니다. 유연한 SL 및 TP 형식을 지원합니다: 가격, 핍 또는 포인트. 가격 대신 포인트를 지정하는 신호에 대한 진입 포인트를 자동으로 계산합니다. 주문 맞춤화 및
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
유틸리티
OrderManager   소개: MT5용 혁신적인 유틸리티 MetaTrader 5용 새로운 Order Manager 유틸리티를 통해 전문가처럼 거래를 관리하세요. 단순성과 사용 편의성을 염두에 두고 설계된 Order Manager는 각 거래와 관련된 위험을 쉽게 정의하고 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이를 통해 보다 효과적인 결정을 내리고 거래 전략을 최적화할 수 있습니다. OrderManager에 대한 자세한 정보는 매뉴얼을 참조하십시오. [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT4 버전 ] [ 텔레그램 채널 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 주요 특징: 위험 관리: 거래의 위험을 빠르고 쉽게 정의하여 더 나은 결정을 내리고 거래 성능을 향상시킵니다. 시각적 표현: 열린 포지션을 명확하고 간결하게 이해하기 위해 거래와 관련된 위험을 그래픽으로 볼 수 있습니다. 주문 수정: 몇 번의 클릭만으로 주문을 쉽게 수정하거나 닫아, 거래 과정을 간소화하고 소중한 시간을 절약합니다. 손끝의 뉴스: 한
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
유틸리티
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
유틸리티
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
유틸리티
Cerberus the Equity Watcher는 귀하의 계정 자산을 지속적으로 모니터링하고 잘못된 EA 또는 재량 트레이더인 경우 감정적 행동으로 인해 발생하는 주요 손실을 방지하는 위험 관리 도구입니다. 버그가 있을 수 있거나 예상치 못한 시장 상황에서 잘 수행되지 않을 수 있는 EA에 의존하는 체계적 거래자에게 매우 유용합니다. Cerberus를 사용하면 최소 자산 가치와 (선택적으로) 최대 가치를 설정할 수 있습니다. 둘 중 하나에 도달하면 모든 위치가 평평해지고 모든 보류 중인 주문이 닫히고 모든 EA가 "죽습니다". 모든 위치를 평평하게 하면 알림이 사용자 휴대폰으로 전송되고 명확한 메시지가 화면에 표시됩니다. "평평화" 이후에 Cerberus는 주식 가치를 계속 주시하고 다시 초기화될 때까지 추가 거래 시도를 중단합니다. Cerberus가 수행하는 모든 작업은 화면에 명확하게 표시되고 Expert Advisor 탭에 보고되며 사용자에게 알림이 전송됩니다. 사용자의 실수
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
유틸리티
쉽고 간편하게 거래 자본을 보호하세요 거래 자본을 보호하는 것은 자본을 키우는 것만큼 중요합니다. KT Equity Protector는 귀하의 개인 리스크 매니저로서, 계좌의 순자산(에퀴티)을 지속적으로 모니터링하며, 사전에 설정한 손절 또는 수익 목표에 도달하면 모든 보유 및 예약 주문을 자동으로 종료하여 손실을 방지하거나 수익을 고정합니다. 감정적인 결정이나 추측은 이제 그만—KT Equity Protector가 24시간 내내 믿을 수 있는 자본 보호를 제공합니다. KT Equity Protector는 모든 차트를 자동으로 닫아 다른 전문가용 자동매매 프로그램(EA)의 거래를 중단시킬 수 있습니다. 이를 통해 EA를 수동으로 다시 시작할 때까지 어떠한 추가 거래도 이루어지지 않으며, 사용자는 완전한 통제권과 심리적 안정을 얻게 됩니다. 작동 방식 에퀴티 손절(손실 방지): 예를 들어 계좌 잔고가 $10,000이고 에퀴티 손절을 $1,000로 설정한 경우, 순자산이 $9,000로
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
유틸리티
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
유틸리티
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
유틸리티
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5에서 초 단위 차트를 생성하는 독특한 도구입니다. Seconds Chart 를 사용하면 초 단위로 설정된 타임프레임으로 차트를 작성할 수 있어, 표준 분 또는 시간 단위 차트에서는 불가능한 유연성과 정밀한 분석이 가능합니다. 예를 들어, S15 타임프레임은 15초 동안의 캔들로 구성된 차트를 의미합니다. 사용자 정의 심볼을 지원하는 모든 인디케이터와 전문가 어드바이저를 사용할 수 있습니다. 이를 사용하는 것은 표준 차트에서 거래하는 것만큼 편리합니다. 표준 도구와 달리, Seconds Chart 는 초고속 타임프레임에서도 높은 정확도와 지연 없이 작업할 수 있도록 지원합니다. Seconds Chart의 장점 1초부터 900초까지 의 타임프레임 지원. 내장 틱 데이터베이스 덕분에 역사 데이터 즉시 로딩 . 실시간 데이터 업데이트로 지연이나 차이 없음 . 여러 초 단위 차트를 동시에 생성 가능. Seconds Chart가 이상적인 경우
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변