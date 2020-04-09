Advanced Stop Loss Management

**Advanced Position Manager EA** is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to protect and maximize trading profits through intelligent stop-loss management. It automatically trails stop losses as profits grow, ensuring you lock in gains while giving trades room to run.



Core Functionality

- **Automatic Profit Protection**: Trails SL as profits grow

- **Works Immediately**: Manages existing positions on startup

- **Two Trailing Modes**: STEP-based or CONTINUOUS

- **Two Management Styles**: Individual or Grouped positions

- **Two SL Types**: Live (broker-visible) or Virtual (hidden)

- **Magic Number Filter**: Manage specific positions only

- **Visual Feedback**: Break-even and virtual SL lines on chart

- **Multi-Currency Support**: Works with any account currency



Profit Management

- Set profit target (e.g., $5)

- Choose lock percentage (e.g., 50%)

- Option to close at target OR start trailing

- SL never moves backward (only up for BUY, down for SELL)

- Accurate currency conversion for all pairs

Visual Display

- Break-even lines (customizable color/width/style)

- Virtual stop loss lines (if enabled)

- Real-time chart annotations

Pls test in demo prior to live trading.

Comments and thoughts are welcome, if you want specifics or other requirements feel free to share with us.