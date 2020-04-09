Advanced Stop Loss Management

**Advanced Position Manager EA** is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to protect and maximize trading profits through intelligent stop-loss management. It automatically trails stop losses as profits grow, ensuring you lock in gains while giving trades room to run.

 Core Functionality
- **Automatic Profit Protection**: Trails SL as profits grow
- **Works Immediately**: Manages existing positions on startup
- **Two Trailing Modes**: STEP-based or CONTINUOUS
- **Two Management Styles**: Individual or Grouped positions
- **Two SL Types**: Live (broker-visible) or Virtual (hidden)
- **Magic Number Filter**: Manage specific positions only
- **Visual Feedback**: Break-even and virtual SL lines on chart
- **Multi-Currency Support**: Works with any account currency

Profit Management
- Set profit target (e.g., $5)
- Choose lock percentage (e.g., 50%)
- Option to close at target OR start trailing
- SL never moves backward (only up for BUY, down for SELL)
- Accurate currency conversion for all pairs

Visual Display
- Break-even lines (customizable color/width/style)
- Virtual stop loss lines (if enabled)
- Real-time chart annotations

Pls test in demo prior to live trading.

Comments and thoughts are welcome, if you want specifics or other requirements feel free to share with us.

Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Lucky Trade Panel EurUsd MT5
Nina Yermolenko
Yardımcı programlar
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
FREE
Trade Mirror Follower
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Advanced Trade Mirror   is a powerful Forex tool designed for traders who need instant, seamless trade replication across multiple terminals on the same machine. With lightning-fast execution, it ensures zero lag in copying trades, maintaining precision and efficiency in high-speed trading environments. Get the Trade Mirror Master here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133891 Specification: Master ID: Identity value of master terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated mas
FREE
Mr Krabs Gold
Maher Matmati
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover mrKrabsGold – Kelly MultiTP , your ultra-optimized scalping EA designed to maximize profits while controlling risk: Key Features: Scalping & Hedging Strategy: Detects and exploits quick trend reversals with automatic hedging to limit drawdowns. Dynamic Kelly Sizing: Allocates optimal position size based on your past performance using an adjustable Kelly factor. Multi-Take Profit Tiers: Lock in gains in stages (50%, 33%, then the balance) as the move unfolds. Adaptive
FREE
Scaled Awesome Oscillator mq5
Daniel Opoku
Göstergeler
The Scaled Awesome Oscillator (SAO) represents a refined adaptation of the Awesome Oscillator, aimed at establishing consistent benchmarks for identifying market edges. Unlike the standard Awesome Oscillator, which records the variation in pips across different commodities, the only unchanging reference point is the zero line. This limitation hampers investors and traders from pinpointing specific levels for trend reversals or continuations using the traditional Awesome Indicator, a creation of
FREE
Trend Line Reverse
Abhishek Yadav
Yardımcı programlar
The Trend Line Reverse Expert Advisor is a highly innovative and powerful tool that enables traders to effortlessly identify and trade trends in the financial markets. With this advanced tool, you can easily draw trend lines on your MT5 chart, and the EA will automatically buy or sell when the price reaches the trend line. This EA is user-friendly and requires minimal setup. You can simply attach it to your chart and start drawing up to three trend lines where you anticipate the price to reverse
FREE
TrendEA FourAverage
Mikhail Sergeev
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend uzmanı, «FourAverage» göstergesi için en uygun parametreleri bulmak için özel olarak oluşturulmuştur. Danışman her zaman işlem modunda işlem yapar (satın alma işlemini kapatarak hemen tersini açarız). Bu yaklaşım, göstergelerin eğilimi belirleme yeteneğini mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde belirlemenizi sağlar. Uzman tamamen otomatiktir ve parayı Martingale yöntemine göre yönetme yeteneğine sahiptir. Varsayılan ayarlar «XAUUSD(GOLD) H1» içindir. Gösterge: hhttps://www.mql5.com/tr/market/
FREE
Trade Mirror Master
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Advanced Trade Mirror   is a powerful Forex tool designed for traders who need instant, seamless trade replication across multiple terminals on the same machine. With lightning-fast execution, it ensures zero lag in copying trades, maintaining precision and efficiency in high-speed trading environments. Get the Trade Mirror Follower here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133890 Specification: Master ID: Identity value of master terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated mas
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Göstergeler
Genel Açıklama Bu gösterge, klasik Donchian Kanalı ’nın geliştirilmiş bir versiyonudur ve gerçek işlem için pratik işlevlerle zenginleştirilmiştir. Standart üç çizgiye (üst, alt ve orta çizgi) ek olarak sistem breakout (fiyat kırılımı) noktalarını tespit eder ve bunları grafikte oklarla görsel olarak gösterir. Ayrıca grafiği sadeleştirmek için mevcut trend yönünün tersindeki çizgi yalnızca görüntülenir. Gösterge şunları içerir: Görsel sinyaller : Kırılım sırasında renkli oklar Otomatik bildiriml
FREE
TrailingFusion
Christos Iakovou
Uzman Danışmanlar
FusionTrailing EA – Your Ultimate Weapon for Market Domination! Transform your trading and crush every market move with the most advanced trailing stop system available. FusionTrailing EA delivers unstoppable power with its dual-mode setup: • Fusion Mode: Automatically sets a bulletproof stop loss using a maximum loss threshold and activates smart trailing
FREE
SG Quick Closer MT5
Aleksandr Blinov
Yardımcı programlar
Скрипт для быстрого закрытия рыночных и отложенных ордеров. Этот зацикленный скрипт гарантированно закроет все выбранные ордера. Он будет работать, пока не закроет все выбранные позиции и удалится когда сделает свою работу. Если у Вас много открытых позиций этот скрипт поможет вам. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс 1) Просто бросьте его на график. 2) Выберите ордера, которые надо закрыть. По умолчанию выбраны все! 3) нажмите кнопку "Close". Если вы забыли включить Авто торговлю, будет выдано сообщен
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid ticaret stratejinizi Grid Trade Manager MT5 ile optimize edin, grid siparişlerinin yerleştirilmesi ve yönetimini otomatikleştirmek için tasarlanmış çok yönlü ücretsiz utilidad EA, 2000'lerde forex topluluklarında popüler hale getirilen zaman test edilmiş grid ticaret yaklaşımından esinlenerek ranging koşullarda piyasa salınımlarından kar elde etme yeteneğiyle. MQL5 ve Forex Factory gibi platformlarda binlerce trader tarafından benimsenen, robust risk kontrolleri ve özelleştirme için, bu ara
FREE
Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
Göstergeler
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
VR Trade Panel MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.67 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
VR Trade Panel — Trend hatlarıyla pozisyonları etkili bir şekilde yönetmenizi sağlayan ticaret için profesyonel bir çözüm. Benzersiz işlevsellik, durdurma kaybını yüklemenizi ve hem dinamik seviyelerde (eğimli çizgiler) hem de sabit değerlerde kar elde etmenizi sağlar. Bu, ticarette maksimum esneklik ve rahatlık sağlar. Arayüzün sadeliği ve ayrıntılı [ yönetim ] sayesinde, yeni başlayanların ticaretin temellerine hakim olmaları ve uygulamaya başlaması daha kolay olacaktır. Birçok süreci ve geniş
FREE
Multi EMA Trend Visualizer
Nana Yaw Osei
Yardımcı programlar
EMA Line Visualizer with Trend Analysis Description: The Exponential Moving Average (EMA) Line Visualizer EA plots multiple EMAs on your chart (25, 50, 100, 200, and a custom EMA) and analyzes real-time trend direction. It detects whether the market is currently in an Uptrend , Downtrend , or Flat condition based on the latest EMA relationships. Features: Multi-EMA Display Plot multiple EMAs with customizable periods. Custom Colors Set distinct colors for each EMA line for better visual trac
FREE
Trade mgr
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Yardımcı programlar
This Tool is designed to automate one of the most critical aspects of trade management — setting and managing Stop Loss, Take Profit , and Trailing Stop levels — directly on your MetaTrader 5 platform. Key Features: Automatic SL, TSL and TP Placement: Instantly sets initial Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on any new position based on customizable parameters, helping to enforce disciplined risk and reward management. Dynamic Trailing Stop: Automatically moves the Stop Loss to lock in profits
FREE
Lot by Risk MT5
Sergey Vasilev
4.93 (14)
Yardımcı programlar
Lot by Risk ticaret paneli elle işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu, emir göndermek için alternatif bir araçtır. Panelin ilk özelliği, kontrol hatlarını kullanarak siparişlerin uygun bir şekilde düzenlenmesidir. İkinci özellik, stop loss hattı mevcut olduğunda belirli bir risk için işlem hacminin hesaplanmasıdır. Kontrol hatları kısayol tuşları kullanılarak ayarlanır: kar al - varsayılan olarak T tuşu; price - varsayılan olarak P tuşu; kaybı durdur - varsayılan olarak S tuşu; Tuşları ticar
FREE
Clear All Stops and Takes
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Yardımcı programlar
Tüm Zarar Durdur ve Kar Al Emirlerini Temizle — SL/TP seviyelerini anında kaldırmak için basit bir çözüm Tüm Zarar Durdur (SL) ve Kar Al (TP) seviyelerini tek bir tıklamayla kaldırın! Tüm Zarar Durdur ve Kar Al Emirlerini Temizle açık işlemlerdeki tüm SL ve TP seviyelerini hızlı ve verimli bir şekilde kaldırmak isteyen yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış kullanışlı bir skripttir. Basit kullanımı ve anında uygulanabilirliği, bu aracı dinamik piyasa koşulları için vazgeçilmez kılar. Ana Avantajlar: • Za
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
Yardımcı programlar
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış otomatik bir işlem sistemidir. Giriş ve çıkış noktalarını tanımlamak için Fibonacci tabanlı fiyat seviyelerini trend ve yapı analiziyle birleştirir. EA hem uzun hem de kısa pozisyonları destekler ve yerleşik risk yönetimi parametreleri içerir. Temel Özellikler: • Giriş, SL ve TP noktalarını çizmek için Fibonacci geri çekilme ve uzatma mantığını kullanır. • Yapılandırılabilir lot büyüklüğü ve zarar durdurma/kâr alma seviyeleri •
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Göstergeler
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro
Kwaku Appenteng Wiredu
Uzman Danışmanlar
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro – Expert Advisor for Breakout Trading UsdJpy RangeBot Pro is a breakout-based Expert Advisor developed for the USDJPY pair. It identifies trading opportunities during the early hours of the London session by analyzing a defined range and executing pending orders above or below it. The EA applies fixed logic, clear visual elements, and built-in risk controls. This tool is designed for disciplined breakout trading without the use of breakeven, martingale, or grid systems.
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Göstergeler
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
EquityGuard PRO
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
Yardımcı programlar
Protect Your Profits. Limit Your Losses. Trade With Confidence. The ultimate tool for professional traders and prop firms. EquityGuard PRO doesn’t just stop losses before they exceed your daily limit—it also locks in profits automatically with its optional Auto-TakeProfit feature. Maximum Protection: closes trades or locks your account when hitting the daily loss limit. Auto-TakeProfit: set your targets and let the system secure gains—emotion-free. Foolproof Trading: no more overtrading,
FREE
MultiCurrencyLite MT5
Hao-Wei Lee
Yardımcı programlar
Broker & Account Info / Network Connection / Historical Order Benchmarks / Market Watch Symbols / Current Order Status Features: 1. Symbol’s Trading Privileges – Ensure the symbol is tradable. 2. Order Execution Mode – Check the broker’s execution type. 3. Trade Session Hours – Verify the trading hours. 4. Min/Max Lot Sizes – Check the allowed lot range. 5. Max Pending Orders – Confirm the maximum number of pending orders allowed. 6. Freeze Point & Pending Order Distance – Minimum distance re
FREE
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
Yardımcı programlar
Amaç: Market Watch 'taki tüm sembolleri default.tpl şablonu ile mevcut zaman diliminde (TF) otomatik olarak açar ve aktif olmayan tüm grafikleri kapatır. Manuel işlem gerektirmeden birden fazla enstrümanı hızlı analiz etmek için idealdir! Özellikler: Otomasyon: Tek tıklamayla onlarca grafiği açar. Güvenlik: Gereksiz grafikleri kapatır, aktif grafiği korur. Esneklik: Özel default.tpl şablonunuzu kullanır (önceden yapılandırın!). Mevcut Zaman Dilimi: Grafikler, script çalıştırıldığı
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Göstergeler
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
One Click Trader MT5 Demo
Andrzej Pierz
Yardımcı programlar
Important! Demo version will work only on EURGBP. One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additiona
FREE
CommunityPower MT5
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.69 (89)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CommunityPower EA   — is the Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4/5, created by community and for community. It is free, versatile and very powerful, and allows to trade a wide range of strategies. The idea is simple Your suggestions + my code = a win-win for everyone! Is it a ready-to-use money-making machine? No, it is definitely not. It is a tool, which allows you to create and run your own trading strategy, and it is up to you to find profitable settings and take the responsibility for your tra
FREE
