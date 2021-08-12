BreakBot
BreakBot:This expert advisor is specifically designed for traders seeking smart and secure solutions to transform small capital into substantial profits, reaching $100,000 or more. It employs professional strategies and precise risk management to achieve steady and safe growth.
Key Features of the Expert Advisor
✔️ Smart Capital Management:
- Utilizes carefully calculated risk percentages to maximize profits while minimizing losses.
- Automatically adapts to account size, making it ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.
✔️ Powerful Trading Strategies:
- Relies on Break to identify the best trading opportunities.
- Filters entry signals using market movement indicators to enhance decision accuracy and success rates.
✔️ Achieving Daily Targets:
- Aims to generate daily profits based on a specific percentage of the account balance.
- Reduces daily losses to prevent negative impacts on the account and ensure continuous growth.
✔️ High Flexibility:
- Can operate on all currency pairs and metals (such as gold), adapting to various market conditions.
✔️ Compatibility with All Account Types:
- Supports all account types (Micro, Mini, Standard) and automatically adjusts lot size according to capital and broker restrictions.
How It Works:
- The expert advisor analyzes the market using accurate data on the daily timeframe.
- Trades are opened only when entry signals align with the trading strategies and defined risk management.
- Trades are closed based on Take Profit or Stop Loss levels, ensuring maximum safe profitability.
Technical Specifications:
- Recommended Timeframe: Daily.
- Recommended Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (or any major pair).
- Minimum Capital Required: $100.
- Supported Platforms: MetaTrader 4.
- Minimum Lot Size: Automatically adjusted based on capital and broker limitations.
⚠️ Important Note:
- Test Performance Before Live Trading: It is recommended to use a demo account to evaluate the expert advisor's performance before running it on a live account.
Objective:
This expert advisor provides traders with a powerful and secure tool to achieve gradual and sustainable capital growth using professional strategies and advanced risk management.