Trion Miner EA MT5

Trion Miner EA MT5 is built based on smart grid averaging hedging system, which has been perfected. If these strategies run individually without any combination of other strategies, it will be very risky. And it will end up blowing out your account. By combining these three strategies and adding a systematic system, we can cover the weakness of each strategy and build a very profitable EA.

Trion Miner use multi-currency hedging system that will make the trade always profitable wherever the market goes. So, the strategy tester result is not reliable due to test with one pair only. Please use demo account to test the performance of the Expert Advisor.

TRION MINER EA MT5 FOR PROP FIRM EA: 

  • Use Daily Profit Target e.g. 1%
  • Use Daily Drawdown Limit e.g. 3.5% 
  • Use 100K or 200K Account 
DOWNLOAD SET FILE

Recommended Setup:

  • Starting capital: $4000/0.01 lot for 8 pairs.
  • Recommended timeframe: H1, 
  • Recommended leverage is 1:500 or above. The EA will need enough free margin from time to time, so a high leverage is necessary.
  • Pairs: Any currency pairs with some of them have negative correlations. 
  • As with any EA, it is recommended you run it first on a demo account to get to know the trading style of the EA
  • Use lower lot multiplier.
  • You can set wider TP and use trailing stop.

ATTENTION

Please withdraw your money after reach 100% profit. Then run the account with the profit only, and keep repeating the withdrawal after that. In the end, you will be profit. This is important. Because the lesson I got after several years in trading, I know that there will always be something bad in my trading.

GENERAL SETTINGS

  • Starting Lot Size: Base trade size (0.01 = micro lot)

  • Lot Multiplier: How much to increase each averaging trade (1.3 = 30% increase)

  • Max Lot Size: Safety cap to prevent huge positions

  • Money Management: Auto-calculate lots based on balance

  • Lots per $1000: If money management ON, how many lots per $1000 balance

  • Use Stop Loss: Enable/disable protective stop loss

  • Stop Loss Pips: Distance from entry in pips (1000 = 100 pips)

RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Equity Stop: Close all trades if equity loss exceeds percentage

  • Equity Risk %: Max allowed equity loss percentage

SPREAD FILTER

  • Use Spread Filter: Block trades when spread is too high

  • Max Spread Points: Maximum allowed spread (30 = 3 pips for 5-digit brokers)

PROP FIRM SETTINGS

  • Daily Profit Target: Daily profit limit (money or %)

  • Daily Drawdown Limit: Daily loss limit

  • Balance Profit Target: Overall account profit target

GLOBAL PNL CLOSE

  • Global PNL Close: Close ALL trades when total profit/loss reaches target

  • PNL Target: Target amount (money or %)

  • Close Only in Profit: Only close when in profit (ignore losses)

  • Reset After Close: Restart counting after closing

TIME FILTER

  • Trading Hours: Only trade between specific hours

  • Close Friday Trades: Auto-close before weekend

  • Delay Monday: Wait until specific hour on Monday

NEWS FILTER

  • News Filter: Avoid trading around news events

  • Minutes Before/After: Time buffer around news

  • Impact Levels: Filter High/Medium/Low impact news

  • Close Before News: Auto-close positions before major news

STRATEGY ACTIVATION

Toggle ON/OFF for three different strategies:

ELECTRON STRATEGY SETTINGS

  • Max Trades: Maximum averaging trades (10 max)

  • Take Profit: Profit target in pips

  • Step Distance: Pips between averaging trades

  • Trailing Stop: Moving stop loss after profit

  • Magic Number: Unique ID for strategy trades

PROTON STRATEGY SETTINGS

(Same parameters as Electron, different values)

NEUTRON STRATEGY SETTINGS

(Same parameters as Electron, different values)
