Trion Miner EA is built using High Frequency Trading (HFT) system. It means this Expert Advisor will open position right after you stick it to the chart, and it will open position again a few seconds after taking the profit (close the position). So, there will always be some open positions.

This EA is built based on smart grid averaging hedging system, which has been perfected. If these strategies run individually without any combination of other strategies, it will be very risky. And it will end up blowing out your account. By combining these three strategies and adding a systematic system, we can cover the weakness of each strategy and build a very profitable EA.

Trion Miner use multi-currency hedging system that will make the trade always profitable wherever the market goes. So, the strategy tester result is not reliable due to test with one pair only. Please use demo account to test the performance of the Expert Advisor.

Parameters:

1. General Settings

InitialLotSize : Starting lot size (e.g., 0.01 = micro lot)

LotMultiplier : How much to increase lots when losing (1.5 = add 50% each time)

MaximumLotSize : Never trade larger than this (e.g., 100 lots)

UseMoneyManagement : Yes/No - Auto-calculate lot size based on balance

LotsPerThousand: How many lots per $1000 balance (0.01 = 1 lot per $100k)

2. Risk Management

UseEquityStop : Yes/No - Stop trading if equity drops too much

EquityRiskPercent: Max equity loss before stopping (20.0 = 20%)

3. Prop Firm Settings

UseDailyProfitTarget : Yes/No - Stop trading after daily profit

DailyProfitType : Money ($) or Percentage (%) target

DailyProfitValue : Target amount (e.g., 5.0 = $5 or 5%)

UseDailyDrawdownLimit : Yes/No - Stop if daily loss too big

DailyDrawdownType : Money ($) or Percentage (%) limit

DailyDrawdownValue : Max daily loss (e.g., 5.0 = $5 or 5%)

UseBalanceProfitTarget : Yes/No - Stop when total account profit reached

BalanceProfitTargetPercent: Total profit target (e.g., 10.0 = 10% profit)

4. Time Filter

CloseFridayTrades : Yes/No - Close trades before weekend

FridayCloseHour : Hour to close on Friday (broker time)

OpenMondayTrades : Yes/No - When to start trading Monday

MondayOpenHour: Hour to start on Monday

5. Three Trading Strategies:

Electron & Proton & Neutron

MaxTrades_Electron : Max orders (e.g., 20)

TakeProfit_Electron : Profit target in pips (10.0 = 10 pips)

StepDistance_Electron : How far price must move to add more orders (20 pips)

UseTrailing_Electron : Yes/No - Move stop loss when profitable

TrailStart_Electron : When to start trailing (10 pips profit)

TrailStop_Electron : How far stop stays from price (5 pips)

Slippage_Electron : Max price difference when placing order

MagicNumber_Electron: Unique ID for this strategy





Check Signal for Result





Recommended Setup:

Starting capital: $4000/0.01 lot for 10 pairs.

Recommended timeframe: H1

Run the EA for each pair used.

Recommended leverage is 1:500 or above . The EA will need enough free margin from time to time, so a high leverage is necessary.

Pairs: Any currency pairs with max spread 3 pips.

As with any EA, it is recommended you run it first on a demo account to get to know the trading style of the EA

ATTENTION

Please withdraw your money after reach 100% profit. Then run the account with the profit only, and keep repeating the withdrawal after that. In the end, you will be profit. This is important. Because the lesson I got after several years in trading, I know that there will always be something bad in my trading.