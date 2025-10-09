BlueArmor ETH V2 Sample – FREE Version!







BlueArmor ETH V2 – Sample Version is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed for ETHUSD trading on the H1 timeframe. Engineered for intraday and swing strategies, this EA combines robust backtesting optimized using ICMarkets data with adaptive risk management to cater to both assertive and conservative traders.





This sample edition includes an adjustable trailing stop loss, empowering you to lock in profits with precision and flexibility. To encourage real world testing in a controlled environment, this version executes trades exclusively on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.





For traders seeking full market exposure, the BlueArmor ETH V2 – Full Version offers 7-day trading capabilities , including weekend sessions. subject to broker support for crypto trading. (Arriving soon).





Deploy BlueArmor ETH V2 – Sample Version to experience elite-level ETH automation with built-in profit protection.

_____________________________________________________________________________





Settings:

SL - 10000

TP - 10000

Start Trailing - 5000



Trailing Stop - 5000

Timeframe - 1 Hour

Brokers - ICMarkets

_____________________________________________________________________________