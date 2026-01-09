Chart datetime navigator
- 유틸리티
- Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
- 버전: 1.2
- 활성화: 5
The Problem Every Trader Faces
Every serious trader knows the struggle:
Wasted time scrolling through years of data to find specific dates
Missed opportunities because you can't quickly jump to historical patterns
Frustrating navigation with manual scrolling that never lands exactly where you need
No quick way to mark important dates for future reference
Inconsistent chart positioning when trying to compare different time periods
These inefficiencies cost you valuable analysis time and can even lead to missed trading opportunities.
The Elegant Solution
Introducing the Chart Date Navigator EA – a professional-grade tool that puts instant chart navigation at your fingertips. With a clean, intuitive interface and powerful functionality, you can now:
Jump to Any Date Instantly
Simply enter the date you want to analyze, click "GO TO DATE," and watch as the chart instantly centers on that exact moment in market history. No more endless scrolling – just precision navigation.
Perfectly Positioned Views
Smart Centering: Automatically centers your selected date in the chart view
Customizable View: Adjust how many bars are visible with one simple setting
Visual Markers: Optional visual markers highlight your target date for easy reference
Fully Customizable Interface
Make it your own with complete color customization:
Choose your preferred background, border, and text colors
Match your chart's theme or trading platform aesthetics
How It Works (It's Incredibly Simple!)
Attach the EA to your chart
Enter your target date in the clean, intuitive date field
Click "GO TO DATE"
-
Watch as the chart instantly navigates to your selected date
That's it! No complicated setup, no learning curve – just instant results.