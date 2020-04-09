Smart Flow Pro

Smart Flow Pro - Trading Dashboard

🎯 Core Features

⚡ Dual Trading Modes

  • Manual-Assisted Trading: Instant BUY/SELL buttons with configurable interval trading

  • Time-Based Automation: Schedule trades at specific times with GMT offset adjustment

🕒 Smart Time Management

  • Real-time GMT Clock with adjustable timezone offset

  • Visual Countdown Timer showing hours:minutes:seconds to next trade

  • Automatic Daily Reset with session management

  • Color-coded countdown (White > Yellow > Red as time approaches)

🎮 Intuitive Dashboard Interface

  • Professional Titled Panel: "EPIC FLOW EA" with gold accent

  • Compact Horizontal Layout: Space-efficient control grouping

  • Real-time Status Display: Clear trading state visualization

  • Live P&L Monitor: Big font display with profit/loss color coding

⚙️ Advanced Trading Controls

  • Dual Trading Engines: Independent manual and automated systems

  • Configurable Order Interval: 10ms to 60,000ms precision

  • Adjustable Lot Size: Validated with broker requirements

  • Trade Direction Selection: Quick toggle between BUY/SELL

🛡️ Risk Management

  • One-Click Stop: Immediate trading cessation

  • Emergency Close All: Bulk position liquidation

  • Session Limits: Maximum trades per session control

  • Auto-Stop Timer: Configurable trade duration limits

📊 Real-time Monitoring

  • Orders Counter: Track trades placed in current session

  • Time Trading Status: ON/OFF/Waiting/Trading indicators

  • Next Trade Display: Scheduled execution time preview

  • Current Market Time: GMT-adjusted clock with offset display

🎨 Design Highlights

  • Professional Color Scheme: Dark panel with color-coded controls

  • Responsive Layout: Optimized for 320px width, compact yet readable

  • Visual Feedback: Button color changes indicate active states

  • Clean Typography: Clear hierarchy with appropriate font sizing

🔧 Technical Advantages

  • MQL5 Optimized: Built for MetaTrader 5 with modern functions

  • Efficient Timer System: 1ms precision for accurate trading

  • Error Handling: Comprehensive validation and logging

  • Broker Compatible: Works with all MT5 brokers and account types

🚀 Ideal For

  • Day Traders: Quick manual execution with automation backup

  • News Traders: Pre-schedule trades around economic events

  • Beginner Traders: Intuitive interface with professional features

  • Advanced Traders: Customizable automation with precise timing


Prodotti consigliati
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
Zoras Gold Breakout EA
Ionut Savu
Experts
Put Your Money to Work – For Free! We designed Zoras Gold Breakout EA to work for you first – completely free – so you can see how it performs in real market conditions before we even think about charging a fee. This version is fully unlocked – no limitations, no disabled features. You get full access to all features, all parameters, and all trading logic from day one. The Challenge – Use It, Profit, and Leave a Review! We challenge you to run this EA with our recommended settings and a minimum
FREE
Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (4)
Experts
Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro
Kwaku Appenteng Wiredu
Experts
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro – Expert Advisor for Breakout Trading UsdJpy RangeBot Pro is a breakout-based Expert Advisor developed for the USDJPY pair. It identifies trading opportunities during the early hours of the London session by analyzing a defined range and executing pending orders above or below it. The EA applies fixed logic, clear visual elements, and built-in risk controls. This tool is designed for disciplined breakout trading without the use of breakeven, martingale, or grid systems.
FREE
MultiTrend Commander
Джованни Орсани
Experts
MultiTrend Commander - Sistema di Trading Automatico Cos'è? Un software di trading automatico che: Trova trend di mercato in modo intelligente Prende decisioni basate su più timeframe Gestisce automaticamente i rischi Cosa Fa? Identifica i Trend Analizza il mercato in tempo reale Combina segnali da diversi orari (15 min, 1 ora, 4 ore) Conferma la direzione del trend prima di entrare Protegge il Tuo Capitale Calcola automaticamente stop loss Adatta la dimensione dei trade al tuo rischio Blocc
FREE
PZ CCI Trader EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.25 (8)
Experts
This EA trades using the CCI Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NF
FREE
PZ Stochastic EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.6 (5)
Experts
This EA trades using the Stochastic Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4 (9)
Experts
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
PZ RSI Trader EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.5 (2)
Experts
This EA trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NF
FREE
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Utilità
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
FxS Moving Average EA
Churchill Sipho Mashinini
Experts
FxS Moving Average EA  Un consulente esperto multi-strategia per la media mobile per MetaTrader 5       Panoramica L'EA FxS Moving Average è un Expert Advisor potente e facile da usare che integra sei strategie collaudate di media mobile in un unico sistema di trading flessibile. Progettato per i trader che apprezzano semplicità, prestazioni e personalizzazione, questo EA offre il pieno controllo sul proprio approccio di trading preferito, sui parametri di rischio e sui filtri tempo
FREE
Divergence Rsi Trader EA
Igor Widiger
4.33 (6)
Experts
Divergence RSI Trader is based on divergences in the chart and indicator (RSI Level 14). Divergence RSI Trader's strategy to find lows and highs on the chart and RSI indicator, analyze them and then open positions. EA was tested in the EURUSD H1 in the strategy tester and adjusted to this currency by default. EA has also been tested with other settings at GBPUSD M5 for 10 years and completed with good results. Because this is a free version, there will be no more tests and only updates. Please
FREE
ForceBB Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
ForceBB_Expert   is structured based on two specifics technical analysis indicators ( Bollinger Bands and  Force Index ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Gold News and Swing Trading
Kashif Peter
Experts
Gold Swing Trader EA Advanced Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on Higher Timeframes The Gold News & Swing Trader EA is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It operates on a swing trading strategy to capture medium- to long-term price movements on the H4 and Daily charts. Key Features: · Dedicated XAUUSD Strategy: Logic optimized for the unique volatility of Gold. · Swing Trading Focus: Aims to capture significant price swings over several days. · High
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
Experts
Scopri il potere del trading automatizzato con **SimpleTradeGioeste**, un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per ottimizzare le tue operazioni di trading sul mercato Forex. Questo EA innovativo combina strategie di trading avanzate con indicatori tecnici collaudati, offrendo un'esperienza di trading senza pari. ****Punti di Forza**** - **Strategia Multi-Indicatore**: SimpleTradeGioeste utilizza un approccio integrato che combina quattro indicatori tecnici principali: RSI, ADX, DeMarker e Awesome
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.46 (13)
Experts
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid
Roelof Roy Methorst
Experts
30-DAY FULLY FUNCTIONAL TRIAL – EXPERIENCE THE POWER OF BITBOT V6 ULTIMATE GRID & NEURAL MODEL BRAIN! Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid is the most advanced and flexible grid trading system for MetaTrader 5, now enhanced with our AI-driven Neural Model Brain for truly adaptive and intelligent trading decisions. Whether you’re a professional algorithmic trader or an ambitious newcomer, Bitbot V6 gives you the performance, safety and transparency you need to scale your results to the next level. Key Featur
FREE
HydraAlchemist
Haruki Teranaka
Experts
This Expert Advisor examines signals from indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, and RSI to identify market trends and turning points. It incorporates multiple strategies and works seamlessly together. The Advisor analyzes the market situation in real time and automatically executes trades at predefined stop loss and take profit levels. HydraAlchemist is also easy to use. The intuitive and easy-to-understand setup screen allows you to execute trading strategies with few parameters. When trading Go
FREE
Edgezone EA Inspector
Danijel Plesa
Utilità
EdgeZone EA Inspector - FREE Edition Monte Carlo Analysis Tool for Trading Strategies Important: This is an analysis tool, not a trading robot. It does not execute trades but analyzes strategy data through statistical simulations. The Problem Many Expert Advisors show impressive backtest results but fail in live trading. The most common reason: over-optimization - the strategy was adjusted until it looks perfect for past data, but doesn't work for the future. The Solution: EdgeZone EA Inspector
FREE
Neuro Edge
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
5 (3)
Experts
Please give review to support development of this Expert Advisor NeuroEdge EA is an advanced trend-following scalper designed to adapt dynamically to market behavior. Built with precision algorithms and smart averaging logic, it maintains minimal drawdown while capturing high-probability setups in trending conditions. NeuroEdge continuously analyzes market flow to ensure optimal entries and exits — giving traders the edge they need in volatile markets. ️ Core Features: Adaptive Trend Detection
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
Experts
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Utilità
Vi presentiamo NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker per MT5: Non perdete mai più l'impostazione di StopLoss e TakeProfit con il nostro NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker, un assistente indispensabile per i trader che navigano sul mercato del Nasdaq 100 su MetaTrader 5. Questo strumento è stato progettato per coloro che cercano una soluzione perfetta per automatizzare la gestione dei livelli di StopLoss e TakeProfit. Caratteristiche principali: Automazione senza sforzo: Monitora automaticamente le operazioni sul N
FREE
Elmex Flexible Grid
Olesia Lukian
Experts
Flexible Elmex Grid EA Version: 1.05 Author: Olesia Lukian  Type: Fully Customizable Grid Trading System Platform: MetaTrader 5 Overview Flexible Elmex Grid is a powerful and modular Expert Advisor designed to handle a wide range of grid trading strategies , from basic to advanced. Whether you're using Martingale, Fibonacci, or more subtle approaches, this EA has all the logic in place to support serious automation at scale . We built it to be general, solid, and customizable enough to cover
FREE
Range Breakout EA PRO
Kabelo Frans Mampa
Experts
Test Before Use... In the forex market, a range refers to a period of time during which the price of a currency pair remains relatively stable, fluctuating within a narrow band. This can be contrasted with a trend, which refers to a sustained movement in the price of a currency pair in a particular direction. During a range, the price of the currency pair may move up and down within a defined range, but it is not trending strongly in any particular direction. This can be a good time for the rang
FREE
TradeSilent AI
James Johnstone Jardine
Experts
TradeSilent AI – Modular Autotrader with AI Relay & Market Safety TradeSilent AI is a next-generation trading system that combines artificial intelligence, modular safety layers, and dynamic risk management to deliver powerful autonomous trading on MetaTrader 5. Designed for both retail traders and prop firm challenges, it balances precision, performance, and protection. Key Features AI Signal Relay with Local Fallback Uses an external AI relay (ChatGPT-compatible) to make trade decisions b
FREE
PZ Daily Breakout EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Experts
This EA trades daily breakouts placing bidirectional pending orders using the last day's trading range -or using market orders, as desired-, provided these price levels have not been yet tested. It offers many trading behaviors and flexible position management settings, plus a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN broker
FREE
Hedge DCA Master MT5
Benny Subarja
Experts
Wealth gained hastily will dwindle, but whoever gathers little by little will increase it. This Expert is using DCA and Hedging Strategy.  Live Account with startlot 0.04 :   Hedge DCA Master HighRisk x4 Live Account with Middle Risk and recovery from loss other EA :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2289704 www.myfxbook. com/portfolio/hedge-dca-master/11230507 delete space before com I cut the loss and change the demo to Gold m15 because more happening on gold pair The Key point: Use my cu
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
Single position risk controllled EA fixed SL TP
Ghulam Hassan Nawaz
Experts
​"This Expert Advisor is provided   free of charge   to demonstrate my high-quality coding skills. I specialize in custom   MQL4/MQL5 Freelance development ." ​"For custom Expert Advisors, Indicators, or scripts, please contact me through the   MQL5 Jobs section The Single Position Risk Controlled Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 offers a simple, yet robust, momentum-following strategy. It is designed to prioritize capital protection by strictly limiting the number of open positions to one
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze speci
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (147)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (14)
Utilità
Versione Beta Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è quasi pronto per il rilascio ufficiale in versione alpha. Alcune funzionalità sono ancora in fase di sviluppo e potresti riscontrare piccoli bug. Se riscontri problemi, ti preghiamo di segnalarli, il tuo feedback aiuta a migliorare il software per tutti. Il prezzo aumenterà dopo 20 vendite. Copie rimanenti a $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è uno strumento potente che copia automaticamente segnali di trading da canali o gruppi Telegram a
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilità
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilità
Trade copyr per MT5 è un trade copyr per la piattaforma МetaТrader 5   . Copia le negoziazioni forex   tra       eventuali conti   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 per la versione COPYLOT MT5 (o MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 per la versione COPYLOT MT4) Fotocopiatrice affidabile! Versione MT4 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Puoi anche copiare le operazioni nel termina
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilità
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider è un'utilità facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali specificati a una chat, canale o gruppo Telegram, rendendo il tuo account un fornitore di segnali. A differenza della maggior parte dei prodotti concorrenti, non utilizza importazioni DLL. [ Dimostrativo ] [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT4 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configurazione Una guida utente passo-passo è disponibile. Nessuna cono
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilità
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilità
Smart Stop Scanner – Analisi multi-asset degli stop-loss basata sulla reale struttura di mercato Panoramica Smart Stop Scanner offre un monitoraggio professionale dei livelli di stop-loss su più mercati. Il sistema identifica automaticamente le zone di stop più rilevanti basandosi sulla reale struttura di mercato, sulle rotture significative e sulla logica del price action, presentando tutte le informazioni in un pannello chiaro, coerente e ottimizzato per schermi ad alta risoluzione (DPI-awar
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilità
Smart Stop Manager – Esecuzione automatica dello stop-loss con precisione professionale Panoramica Smart Stop Manager è il livello di esecuzione della linea Smart Stop, progettato per i trader che richiedono una gestione dello stop-loss strutturata, affidabile e completamente automatizzata su più posizioni aperte. Monitora continuamente tutte le operazioni attive, calcola il livello di stop ottimale utilizzando la logica di struttura di mercato Smart Stop e aggiorna gli stop automaticamente se
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilità
Proteggi facilmente il tuo capitale di trading Proteggere il tuo capitale è importante tanto quanto farlo crescere. KT Equity Protector è il tuo gestore del rischio personale: monitora costantemente l’equity del conto e interviene automaticamente per prevenire perdite o bloccare i profitti chiudendo tutti gli ordini attivi e pendenti quando vengono raggiunti i livelli di profitto o perdita predefiniti. Niente più decisioni emotive o congetture: solo protezione affidabile dell’equity che lavora p
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilità
Presentazione del   OrderManager : un rivoluzionario strumento per MT5 Gestisci le tue operazioni come un professionista con il nuovissimo utility Order Manager per MetaTrader 5. Progettato pensando alla semplicità e alla facilità d'uso, Order Manager ti permette di definire e visualizzare senza sforzo il rischio associato a ogni operazione, consentendoti di prendere decisioni informate e ottimizzare la tua strategia di trading. Per ulteriori informazioni sull'OrderManager, si prega di consultar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gatto Copiatore MT5) è un copiatore di trade locale e un framework completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione progettato per le sfide di trading odierne. Dalle sfide delle prop firm alla gestione di portafogli personali, si adatta a ogni situazione con una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata dei trade. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che Slave (ricevente), con sincro
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilità
Questo prodotto filtra tutti gli esperti consulenti e i grafici manuali durante il periodo delle notizie, così non dovrai preoccuparti di improvvisi picchi di prezzo che potrebbero distruggere le tue impostazioni di trading manuali o le negoziazioni effettuate da altri esperti consulenti. Questo prodotto viene fornito anche con un sistema completo di gestione degli ordini che può gestire le tue posizioni aperte e gli ordini in sospeso prima della pubblicazione di qualsiasi notizia. Una volta che
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilità
Indicatore di sincronizzazione del grafico: progettato per sincronizzare gli oggetti grafici nelle finestre del terminale. Può essere utilizzato come aggiunta a TradePanel . Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione Demo su un account demo. Demo qui . Per funzionare, installa l'indicatore sul grafico da cui desideri copiare gli oggetti. Gli oggetti grafici creati su questo grafico verranno automaticamente copiati su tutti i grafici con lo stesso simbolo. L'indicatore copierà anche eventuali
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Con il nostro pannello di trading, puoi eseguire operazioni con un solo clic direttamente dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. I calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni rendono il trading più veloce e conveniente per i trader. Suggerimenti grafici, etichette informative e informazioni complete sugl
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 5. Suppo
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilità
Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 5 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore e Expert Advisor con supporto per simboli personalizzati. Lavorare con loro è comodo quanto operare sui grafici
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilità
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
Utilità
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilità
DashPlus è uno strumento avanzato di gestione delle operazioni progettato per migliorare l'efficienza e l'efficacia del trading sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 5. Offre una suite completa di funzionalità, tra cui calcolo del rischio, gestione degli ordini, sistemi di griglia avanzati, strumenti basati su grafici e analisi delle prestazioni. Caratteristiche Principali 1. Griglia di Recupero Implementa un sistema di griglia flessibile e di media per gestire le operazioni in condizioni di mercato avve
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilità
Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilità
Cerberus the Equity Watcher è uno strumento di gestione del rischio che monitora costantemente il valore della tua equity ed evita grosse perdite causate da EA difettosi o dall'emotivitá. È estremamente utile per i trader sistematici che si affidano a EA che potrebbero contenere bug o che potrebbero non funzionare bene in condizioni di mercato impreviste. Cerberus ti consente di impostare un valore minimo della equity e (opzionalmente) un valore massimo, se uno di questi valori viene raggiunto,
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Utilità
Crypto Ticks per MetaTrader 5 – Dati in tempo reale e integrazione libro ordini per criptovalute Panoramica Crypto Ticks trasmette dati tick-by-tick e profondità del book ordini dalle principali borse di criptovalute direttamente su MetaTrader 5. Ideale per scalping, trading algoritmico e test di strategie. Exchange supportati Binance: Spot (con profondità libro su grafico attivo) e Futures (multi-simbolo) KuCoin: Spot e Futures Bybit: Futures e Inverse Futures XT.com: Spot e Futures Caratteris
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT5:   la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con Telegram su MT5, il moderno strumento che copia i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 5, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa potente soluzione garantisce un'esecuzione precisa dei segnali, ampie opzioni di personalizzazione, fa risparmiare tempo e aumenta la tua efficienza. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Caratteristiche principali Integrazione d
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Altri dall’autore
Smart Flow Light
Muhammad Akhtar
Utilità
Smart Flow Light -  Trading Assistant Core Selling Points Smart Interval Trading   - Automated buy/sell execution with configurable millisecond intervals Visual Dashboard   - Clean, professional control panel with real-time P&L display One-Click Operations   - Instant BUY/SELL/STOP/CLOSE ALL functionality Risk Management   - Built-in lot size validation and position monitoring Key Features   Intuitive Interface   - Professional dashboard with title banner and organized controls   Preci
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione