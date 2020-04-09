Smart Flow Pro
🎯 Core Features
⚡ Dual Trading Modes
Manual-Assisted Trading: Instant BUY/SELL buttons with configurable interval trading
Time-Based Automation: Schedule trades at specific times with GMT offset adjustment
🕒 Smart Time Management
Real-time GMT Clock with adjustable timezone offset
Visual Countdown Timer showing hours:minutes:seconds to next trade
Automatic Daily Reset with session management
Color-coded countdown (White > Yellow > Red as time approaches)
🎮 Intuitive Dashboard Interface
Professional Titled Panel: "EPIC FLOW EA" with gold accent
Compact Horizontal Layout: Space-efficient control grouping
Real-time Status Display: Clear trading state visualization
Live P&L Monitor: Big font display with profit/loss color coding
⚙️ Advanced Trading Controls
Dual Trading Engines: Independent manual and automated systems
-
Configurable Order Interval: 10ms to 60,000ms precision
Adjustable Lot Size: Validated with broker requirements
-
Trade Direction Selection: Quick toggle between BUY/SELL
🛡️ Risk Management
One-Click Stop: Immediate trading cessation
-
Emergency Close All: Bulk position liquidation
Session Limits: Maximum trades per session control
Auto-Stop Timer: Configurable trade duration limits
📊 Real-time Monitoring
Orders Counter: Track trades placed in current session
-
Time Trading Status: ON/OFF/Waiting/Trading indicators
Next Trade Display: Scheduled execution time preview
Current Market Time: GMT-adjusted clock with offset display
🎨 Design Highlights
Professional Color Scheme: Dark panel with color-coded controls
-
Responsive Layout: Optimized for 320px width, compact yet readable
Visual Feedback: Button color changes indicate active states
Clean Typography: Clear hierarchy with appropriate font sizing
🔧 Technical Advantages
MQL5 Optimized: Built for MetaTrader 5 with modern functions
-
Efficient Timer System: 1ms precision for accurate trading
Error Handling: Comprehensive validation and logging
-
Broker Compatible: Works with all MT5 brokers and account types
🚀 Ideal For
Day Traders: Quick manual execution with automation backup
-
-
-
Advanced Traders: Customizable automation with precise timing