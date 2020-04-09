Smart Flow Pro

Smart Flow Pro - Trading Dashboard

🎯 Core Features

⚡ Dual Trading Modes

  • Manual-Assisted Trading: Instant BUY/SELL buttons with configurable interval trading

  • Time-Based Automation: Schedule trades at specific times with GMT offset adjustment

🕒 Smart Time Management

  • Real-time GMT Clock with adjustable timezone offset

  • Visual Countdown Timer showing hours:minutes:seconds to next trade

  • Automatic Daily Reset with session management

  • Color-coded countdown (White > Yellow > Red as time approaches)

🎮 Intuitive Dashboard Interface

  • Professional Titled Panel: "EPIC FLOW EA" with gold accent

  • Compact Horizontal Layout: Space-efficient control grouping

  • Real-time Status Display: Clear trading state visualization

  • Live P&L Monitor: Big font display with profit/loss color coding

⚙️ Advanced Trading Controls

  • Dual Trading Engines: Independent manual and automated systems

  • Configurable Order Interval: 10ms to 60,000ms precision

  • Adjustable Lot Size: Validated with broker requirements

  • Trade Direction Selection: Quick toggle between BUY/SELL

🛡️ Risk Management

  • One-Click Stop: Immediate trading cessation

  • Emergency Close All: Bulk position liquidation

  • Session Limits: Maximum trades per session control

  • Auto-Stop Timer: Configurable trade duration limits

📊 Real-time Monitoring

  • Orders Counter: Track trades placed in current session

  • Time Trading Status: ON/OFF/Waiting/Trading indicators

  • Next Trade Display: Scheduled execution time preview

  • Current Market Time: GMT-adjusted clock with offset display

🎨 Design Highlights

  • Professional Color Scheme: Dark panel with color-coded controls

  • Responsive Layout: Optimized for 320px width, compact yet readable

  • Visual Feedback: Button color changes indicate active states

  • Clean Typography: Clear hierarchy with appropriate font sizing

🔧 Technical Advantages

  • MQL5 Optimized: Built for MetaTrader 5 with modern functions

  • Efficient Timer System: 1ms precision for accurate trading

  • Error Handling: Comprehensive validation and logging

  • Broker Compatible: Works with all MT5 brokers and account types

🚀 Ideal For

  • Day Traders: Quick manual execution with automation backup

  • News Traders: Pre-schedule trades around economic events

  • Beginner Traders: Intuitive interface with professional features

  • Advanced Traders: Customizable automation with precise timing


