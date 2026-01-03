Quantum Trend System

Quantum Trend Executor is a trend-focused Expert Advisor designed to operate during directional market conditions.
The EA combines higher-timeframe trend filtering, volatility confirmation, and lower-timeframe execution logic to participate in trending phases while avoiding unfavorable environments.

The system is intended for traders who prefer structured, rule-based execution and understand the importance of enabling automated strategies only when market conditions are appropriate.

Core Concept

Quantum Trend Executor does not attempt to predict the market.
Instead, it operates by:

  • Identifying trend conditions using higher-timeframe filters

  • Confirming sufficient market activity through volatility analysis

  • Executing trades on closed candles using predefined technical rules

This approach helps reduce exposure during sideways or unstable market conditions.

Key Features

  • Trend-aligned trading logic using higher-timeframe filters

  • Volatility filter to avoid low-activity market periods

  • Entry execution on closed candles (no repainting)

  • One-trade-at-a-time logic for controlled exposure

  • Risk management tools including Stop Loss, Take Profit, break-even, and trailing logic

  • Daily maximum loss protection

  • Spread filter, time/day filters, and optional Friday close

  • Optional high-impact news filter to reduce exposure during major economic events

Designed Usage

Quantum Trend Executor is best suited for:

  • Trending market conditions

  • Manual activation by the user when trends are present

  • Traders who prefer conservative, rule-based execution

The EA is not designed for range-bound markets or continuous 24/7 operation without user supervision.

Important Notes

  • Trading results depend on market conditions and risk settings

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Users are encouraged to forward test on a demo account before live use

  • Proper risk management is essential

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Symbol: Any (recommended to test per instrument)

  • Timeframes: Configurable (default configuration optimized for trend execution)

Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves risk.
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits and should be used as part of a broader trading plan.


Recensioni 1
James arthur
18
James arthur 2026.01.03 10:51 
 

Backtests show this trend-trading EA performs best in clear trends, with patient entries, controlled drawdown, and steady, realistic growth rather than fast profits.

