Quantum Range Executor is a manually controlled Expert Advisor designed for disciplined range-trading execution in sideways market conditions.

The EA uses Bollinger Band price interaction to identify mean-reversion opportunities and manages risk with an ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit framework. It is intended to be enabled selectively by the trader when market conditions are suitable, rather than running continuously.

Key Features

Mean-reversion execution based on Bollinger Band price interaction

ATR-based stop loss and take profit with configurable risk-to-reward ratio

One trade at a time (no grids, no martingale, no averaging)

Optional volatility filter to reduce activity during market expansion

Built-in range break protection that disables trading when conditions change

Manual enable/disable control for flexible use

Fixed lot sizing and transparent risk handling

Intended Use

Designed for manual range trading

Best used when the trader identifies a sideways or consolidating market

Not intended for strong trending conditions

Important Information

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits.

Trading involves risk and can result in losses.

Results depend on market conditions, broker execution, and user settings.

Demo testing is strongly recommended before using on a live account.

Quantum Range Executor focuses on controlled execution, flexibility, and risk awareness, providing traders with a structured tool to support their own market analysis rather than fully automated decision-making.