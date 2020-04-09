Local Copy Trading Utility

Copy Trader Utility - A Copy Trading System

Overview

Copy Trading Utility is an advanced, all-in-one copy trading solution for MetaTrader 5 that integrates both Master and Slave functionality into a single, powerful Expert Advisor. Engineered for precision and reliability, it ensures seamless trade replication between accounts with lightning-fast execution and zero external dependencies.

Ideal for trading across different brokers on MT5 terminals, it supports sophisticated multi-account management—allowing one master to serve many slaves simultaneously. It also serves as a versatile workaround for broker-specific EAs which have good performance on specific brokers: simply run the EA on its native broker demo account and use Copy Trading Utility to mirror all trades to any other broker or terminal.

Key Features

🔧 Dual-Mode Architecture

Master Mode : Exports positions to Slave Mode in real-time

Slave Mode : Copies trades from Master Mode with intelligent position matching

Single EA for both roles - no need to manage separate files

Simple to Set up

⚡ Performance Excellence

3ms Check Interval for near-instant trade copying

Pending Order Logic for optimal entry prices

Atomic File Operations ensuring data integrity

Smart Logging System preventing log spam

🛡️ Reliability & Safety

Temp File + Rename for crash-safe CSV writing

File Retry Delay preventing false missing-file detection

Position Recovery System handling disconnections

Graceful Shutdown preserving trade state

📊 Advanced Features

Lot Size Multiplier (0.1x to 10x)

Configurable Heartbeat monitoring logs

Pending Order Management with automatic cleanup

Multi-Symbol Support (supports all symbols)

Installation Guide

Step 1: Master Account Setup

Attach Copy Trading Utility to any chart on Master account Set Operation Mode to MASTER Configure File Name (any unique identifier) Set Folder Path (default: Common\Files\TradeCopy\ ) NOTE: For security reasons, MT5 cannot directly access folders outside the terminal directory. It can only read files across client terminal directory or across shared folder for all MetaTrader 5 client terminals. Use Common\Files\Foldername\ (shared access across all terminals available locally on pc). If it was possible, this product could've been used over cloud services for signals sharing across different users. Click OK - EA will create CSV file automatically

Step 2: Slave Account Setup

Attach Copy Trading Utility to any chart on Slave account Set Operation Mode to SLAVE Enter SAME File Name as Master (for file matching) Configure copy settings: Lot Multiplier : Adjust volume (1.0 = same as Master)

Check Interval : 3ms for fast copying

Heartbeat Minutes : 5 for status monitoring

File Retry Delay: 2ms for network stability

Step 3: Verification

Check Experts tab for [Master] Initialized / [Slave] Initialized Verify CSV file exists in configured folder Open position on Master - should copy within milliseconds

Configuration Parameters

Operation Mode

MASTER : Export trades only (no trading)

SLAVE: Copy trades only (no exporting)

Shared Settings

File Name : Unique identifier linking Master/Slave (e.g., "Master123")

Folder Path: Storage location for CSV files

Slave Settings

Check Interval : How often to check for updates (3ms recommended)

Lot Multiplier : Volume adjustment (0.1 = 10% of Master lots)

Heartbeat Minutes : Status log frequency (0 = disabled)

File Retry Delay: Wait time if file missing (2ms recommended)

How It Works

📤 Master Process

Monitors account positions via OnTrade() events Writes all open positions to temporary file Atomically renames temp → CSV (crash-safe) Updates within milliseconds of trade execution

📥 Slave Process

Checks CSV file every CheckInterval milliseconds Compares Master positions with existing copies Opens new positions using intelligent logic: Market Order : If price better/same as Master

Limit Order: If price worse than Master Closes positions Master has exited Manages pending orders and recovery



🔄 Pending Order Logic IF Master BUY at 1.1000: - Current Ask ≤ 1.1000 → MARKET BUY - Current Ask > 1.1000 → BUY LIMIT at 1.1000 IF Master SELL at 1.1000: - Current Bid ≥ 1.1000 → MARKET SELL - Current Bid < 1.1000 → SELL LIMIT at 1.1000 Troubleshooting ❌ No Trades Copying Verify Master and Slave use same Account ID Check CSV file exists in Common\Files\TradeCopy\ Ensure Slave chart symbol matches intended trading symbol Review Experts tab for error messages ⚠️ Positions Closing/Reopening Increase File Retry Delay to 5ms Reduce Check Interval to 10ms if using network drive Check disk permissions for CSV folder 📈 Performance Issues For 100+ positions, increase Check Interval to 10ms Ensure CSV folder is on local SSD Disable Heartbeat if not needed (set to 0) System Requirements Platform : MetaTrader 5

Accounts : Any (hedging/netting compatible)

Terminals : Separate terminals for Master/Slave

Storage : 1MB free space for CSV files

Hardware: SSD Best Practices ✅ Recommended Settings Check Interval: 3ms (fast) to 10ms (stable) File Retry Delay: 2ms to 5ms Heartbeat: 5 minutes (monitoring) or 0 (disabled) Lot Multiplier: 1.0 (start), adjust based on account size 🚫 Avoid Running Master and Slave on same terminal

Changing Account ID while copying

Support & Updates

Support: Contact through official channels

Tips: Appreciated at Ko-fi

Disclaimer

Copy Trading Utility is a tool for trade replication. Users are responsible for:

Proper configuration and testing

Understanding copy trading risks [Slippage, Broker Price Difference, Network Latency]

Monitoring system performance

Compliance with broker rules





