Local Copy Trading Utility

Copy Trader Utility - A Copy Trading System

Overview

Copy Trading Utility is an advanced, all-in-one copy trading solution for MetaTrader 5 that integrates both Master and Slave functionality into a single, powerful Expert Advisor. Engineered for precision and reliability, it ensures seamless trade replication between accounts with lightning-fast execution and zero external dependencies.

Ideal for trading across different brokers on MT5 terminals, it supports sophisticated multi-account management—allowing one master to serve many slaves simultaneously. It also serves as a versatile workaround for broker-specific EAs which have good performance on specific brokers: simply run the EA on its native broker demo account and use Copy Trading Utility to mirror all trades to any other broker or terminal.

Key Features

🔧 Dual-Mode Architecture

  • Master Mode: Exports positions to Slave Mode in real-time

  • Slave Mode: Copies trades from Master Mode with intelligent position matching

  • Single EA for both roles - no need to manage separate files

  • Simple to Set up

 Performance Excellence

  • 3ms Check Interval for near-instant trade copying

  • Pending Order Logic for optimal entry prices

  • Atomic File Operations ensuring data integrity

  • Smart Logging System preventing log spam

🛡️ Reliability & Safety

  • Temp File + Rename for crash-safe CSV writing

  • File Retry Delay preventing false missing-file detection

  • Position Recovery System handling disconnections

  • Graceful Shutdown preserving trade state

📊 Advanced Features

  • Lot Size Multiplier (0.1x to 10x)

  • Configurable Heartbeat monitoring logs

  • Pending Order Management with automatic cleanup

  • Multi-Symbol Support (supports all symbols)

Installation Guide

Step 1: Master Account Setup

  1. Attach Copy Trading Utility to any chart on Master account

  2. Set Operation Mode to  MASTER

  3. Configure File Name (any unique identifier)

  4. Set Folder Path (default:  Common\Files\TradeCopy\

    NOTE: For security reasons, MT5 cannot directly access folders outside the terminal directory. It can only read files across client terminal directory or across shared folder for all MetaTrader 5 client terminals. Use  Common\Files\Foldername\  (shared access across all terminals available locally on pc). If it was possible, this product could've been used over cloud services for signals sharing across different users.

  5. Click OK - EA will create CSV file automatically

Step 2: Slave Account Setup

  1. Attach Copy Trading Utility to any chart on Slave account

  2. Set Operation Mode to  SLAVE

  3. Enter SAME File Name as Master (for file matching)

  4. Configure copy settings:

    • Lot Multiplier: Adjust volume (1.0 = same as Master)

    • Check Interval: 3ms for fast copying

    • Heartbeat Minutes: 5 for status monitoring

    • File Retry Delay: 2ms for network stability

Step 3: Verification

  1. Check Experts tab for  [Master] Initialized  /  [Slave] Initialized

  2. Verify CSV file exists in configured folder

  3. Open position on Master - should copy within milliseconds

Configuration Parameters

Operation Mode

  • MASTER: Export trades only (no trading)

  • SLAVE: Copy trades only (no exporting)

Shared Settings

  • File Name: Unique identifier linking Master/Slave (e.g., "Master123")

  • Folder Path: Storage location for CSV files

Slave Settings

  • Check Interval: How often to check for updates (3ms recommended)

  • Lot Multiplier: Volume adjustment (0.1 = 10% of Master lots)

  • Heartbeat Minutes: Status log frequency (0 = disabled)

  • File Retry Delay: Wait time if file missing (2ms recommended)

How It Works

📤 Master Process

  1. Monitors account positions via  OnTrade()  events

  2. Writes all open positions to temporary file

  3. Atomically renames temp → CSV (crash-safe)

  4. Updates within milliseconds of trade execution

📥 Slave Process

  1. Checks CSV file every  CheckInterval  milliseconds

  2. Compares Master positions with existing copies

  3. Opens new positions using intelligent logic:

    • Market Order: If price better/same as Master

    • Limit Order: If price worse than Master

  4. Closes positions Master has exited

  5. Manages pending orders and recovery


🔄 Pending Order Logic

IF Master BUY at 1.1000: - Current Ask ≤ 1.1000 → MARKET BUY - Current Ask > 1.1000 → BUY LIMIT at 1.1000 IF Master SELL at 1.1000: - Current Bid ≥ 1.1000 → MARKET SELL - Current Bid < 1.1000 → SELL LIMIT at 1.1000

Troubleshooting

 No Trades Copying

  1. Verify Master and Slave use same Account ID

  2. Check CSV file exists in  Common\Files\TradeCopy\

  3. Ensure Slave chart symbol matches intended trading symbol

  4. Review Experts tab for error messages

⚠️ Positions Closing/Reopening

  1. Increase File Retry Delay to 5ms

  2. Reduce Check Interval to 10ms if using network drive

  3. Check disk permissions for CSV folder

📈 Performance Issues

  1. For 100+ positions, increase Check Interval to 10ms

  2. Ensure CSV folder is on local SSD

  3. Disable Heartbeat if not needed (set to 0)

System Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Accounts: Any (hedging/netting compatible)

  • Terminals: Separate terminals for Master/Slave

  • Storage: 1MB free space for CSV files

  • Hardware: SSD

Best Practices

 Recommended Settings

Check Interval: 3ms (fast) to 10ms (stable)

File Retry Delay: 2ms to 5ms 

Heartbeat: 5 minutes (monitoring) or 0 (disabled)

Lot Multiplier: 1.0 (start), adjust based on account size

🚫 Avoid

  • Running Master and Slave on same terminal

  • Changing Account ID while copying


Support & Updates

Support: Contact through official channels
Tips: Appreciated at Ko-fi

Disclaimer

Copy Trading Utility is a tool for trade replication. Users are responsible for:

  • Proper configuration and testing

  • Understanding copy trading risks [Slippage, Broker Price Difference, Network Latency]

  • Monitoring system performance

  • Compliance with broker rules


Copy Trading Utility - Professional Grade Copy Trading Technology
© 2025 ClayChampion. All Rights Reserved.

추천 제품
Visual Dolphin Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
지표
Visual Dolphin Indicator Unlock the rhythm of the market with the Visual Dolphin Indicator, your ultimate tool for identifying and capitalizing on market trends with clarity and confidence. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator eliminates the noise and guesswork, providing crystal-clear buy and sell signals directly on your chart. The Logic Behind the Waves The core of the Visual Dolphin Indicator is a sophisticated yet intuitive dual-wave system based on moving avera
ZigZag Profile
Nguyen Thanh Cong
지표
Introducing the ZigZag Profile — a powerful tool designed to identify high-probability pivot zones where price action frequently reverses. This indicator analyzes historical price data to pinpoint key areas where price has pivoted multiple times, providing traders with actionable insights into potential support and resistance levels. The ZigZal Profile  indicator continuously scans for zones where price has reversed direction the most, highlighting these critical areas on your chart. By focusing
FREE
Check Execution
Ivan Zaidenberg
1 (1)
유틸리티
This script will show you information about the execution speed of market orders. Instruction 1. Press " File/Open Data Folder " 2. Copy the log-files from  ../Logs   to   ../MQL5/Files 3. Run the CheckExec script on EURUSD chart, for example 4. Select parameters: AllOrders - check execution time of all market orders for EURUSD, OpenOrders - check execution time of market orders which where used to open positions on EURUSD, CloseOrders - check execution time of market orders which where used to
Dagangduit Monitor
Agus Pujianto
지표
The DD_Profit_Monitor MT5  indicator is a trading tool developed by the Dagangduit Core Team . This indicator is designed to monitor profits in real-time with the following key features: All Time Profit : Displays the total profit earned since the beginning of the trading account's usage. This feature helps traders see the overall performance of their trading activities. Daily Profit : Displays daily profits, allowing traders to monitor their daily performance more specifically. Key Features: Al
Silver Zebra Trading System
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
지표
Silver Zebra Trading System - Uncover Market Momentum Unlock a powerful new way to visualize market trends and momentum with the Silver Zebra Trading System. This unique MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed to give you a clear and immediate understanding of market dynamics, helping you make more informed trading decisions. For just $30, you can add this indispensable tool to your trading arsenal. What is the Silver Zebra Trading System? The Silver Zebra Trading System is a sophisticated indicator
Basic Theme Builder MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (2)
지표
Basic Theme Builder: 차트 맞춤화를 간편하게 Basic Theme Builder 지표로 거래 경험을 혁신하세요. 이 다용도 도구는 MetaTrader 5 에서 차트의 외관을 간편하게 사용자 맞춤화할 수 있도록 설계된 직관적인 패널을 제공합니다. 다양한 테마와 색상 스킴을 간단히 전환하여 거래 환경의 시각적 매력과 기능성을 향상시킬 수 있습니다. Free MT4 version Basic Theme Builder 지표는 MetaTrader 5 차트를 손쉽게 개인화하려는 거래자에게 최적의 도구입니다. 간단한 패널 인터페이스와 다양한 테마 프리셋을 통해 거래 스타일이나 기분에 맞게 차트의 외관을 빠르게 조정할 수 있습니다. 클래식한 룩부터 현대적인 미학까지, Basic Theme Builder는 시각적 경험을 향상시키고 집중력을 높이는 데 도움이 되는 다양한 옵션을 제공합니다. 오늘 이 실용적이고 사용하기 쉬운 지표로 거래 환경을 최적화하세요. 주요 기능: 간편한 테마 관
FREE
JAC Trend Color Candle
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
지표
The indicator "JAC Trend Color Candle" for Meta Trader 5, was created to visually facilitate the trend for the trader. It is based on three parameters, which identifies the uptrend, downtrend and non-trending market. The colors are trader-configurable, and the average trader-configurable as well. trend parameters cannot be configured as they are the indicator's differential.
Ichimoku MTF
Hoang Ngoc Thach
지표
MTF Ichimoku is a MetaTrader 5 indicator based on well known Ichimoku. In MetaTrader 5 we have Ichimoku already included as a standard technical indicator. However it can be used only for the current timeframe. When we are looking for a trend, it is very desirable to have Ichimokuis showing higher timeframes. MTF Ichimoku presented here has additional parameter - TimeFrame. You can use it to set up higher timeframe from which Ichimokuis will calculate its values. Other basic parameters are not c
Size Bars
Viktor Loginov
지표
Size Bars – индикатор отображает на графике максимальный, минимальный, текущий и средний размер баров (свечей) за выбранный период. Отображаемые параметры индикатора Size Bars: 1)       Текущий размер бара в писах (по максимум/минимум, тело бара). 2)       Максимальный, минимальный и средний размер свечей BUY . 3)       Максимальный, минимальный, средний размер свечей SELL . 4)       Количество свечей BUY и количество свечей SELL . 5)       Среднее количество свечей подряд BUY и SELL . 6)     
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
지표
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Target Smart Order
Markeysuel De Sousa Ferreira
지표
TARGET SMART ORDER Indicator Custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays detailed information about each trade directly on the chart, showing real-time profit/loss, Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for each active order. Main Features: Real Profit Display Real-Time Profit/Loss: Shows the current value of each position. Continuous Update: Values ​​are updated tick by tick Dynamic Colors: Green for profit, red for loss. TP/SL Lines: Draws horizontal targets at Take Profit and Stop Loss l
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
지표
Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money. This is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe, table-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies 46 types of candlestick formations. Each formation has its own image for easier recognition. The indicator includes popular patterns such as Engulfing, Hammer, Three Line Strike, Piercing, and Doji-like candles. You can check the full list of patterns in the screenshots below. Also you can
Supporting for scapling XAUUSD
Kieu Quyen Ly
유틸리티
이 EA는 주로 XAUUSD 스캘핑에 사용됩니다. 목적   거래 관리에서 감정을 제거 — 포지션을 자동으로 보호하고 이익을 실현함으로써 당신이 압박 속에서 어려운 결정을 내릴 필요가 없게 합니다. 기능   ️ 자동 손절 (Stop Loss)   최근 고점/저점 + 버퍼를 기반으로 SL 설정   수동 배치 스트레스 없음   자동 부분 이익 실현   두 가지 모드:   고정 이동: 가격이 X만큼 움직이면 50% 청산   R-비율: 1.2R 이익 목표 시 50% 청산   승자(이익나는 포지션)를 남기면서 수익을 확보합니다.    ️ 원클릭 버튼   모두 닫기 매도 / 매수 / 이익 / 전체   선택사항: 시간별 필터 (최근 60분)   일반적인 문제 해결   이익을 너무 빨리 취함   신경질적으로 스톱 이동   감정적 의사결정   일관성 없는 리스크 관리   ️ 핵심 설정   Lookback: 20분 (SL 배치용)   버퍼: 추가 안전용 0.2 핍  
SlopeChannelB MT5
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
지표
SlopeChannelB – 경사진 가격 이동 채널을 구축하는 기술 분석 도구로, 시장 현황을 평가하고 거래 신호를 찾는 데 독특한 기회를 제공합니다. 지표의 주요 특징: 경사진 가격 이동 채널 : 이 지표는 지지와 저항 수준을 시각화하는 데 도움을 주며, 이는 추세의 반전 또는 지속 가능성을 나타낼 수 있습니다. 다양한 선 색상 및 배경 강조 : 경사진 지지 및 저항 수준은 다양한 색상으로 표시되며, 채널 자체는 배경이 추가로 강조되어 차트의 시각적 분석을 단순화합니다. 선 계산을 위한 세 가지 옵션 : 지표는 회귀 분석을 사용하여 채널 라인을 구성합니다. 세 가지 방법 중 하나를 선택할 수 있습니다: Robust (기본값) – 이상치에 강한 방법입니다. OLS (최소제곱법) . Median (중앙값 계산) . 최적의 모델 선택 : SlopeChannelB는 다섯 가지 품질 기준의 분석을 기반으로 가장 적합한 채널 라인 변형을 자동으로 선택합니다. 품질 매개변수는 차트에
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
지표
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Hi Low Last Day
Igor Vishnevskii
지표
The Hi Low Last Day ( Hi Lo Last Day ) indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day and the second trading day, as well as the minimum and maximum of last week . There are many trading strategies on the daily levels. This indicator is indispensable when using such trading strategies. In fact, everything is simple in trading, you just need to understand and accept it for yourself. There is only price!!! What is price? This is the level on the chart. The level is the price that the buy
Close All Buy and Sell Huki
Vu Kim Huyen
5 (1)
유틸리티
This is an EA (Expert Advisor) designed to support manual and automatic order closing. Main Features: Automatically adjust Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all buy and sell orders based on the specified points. Automatically close buy or sell orders when the specified profit level is reached. Automatically close all buy and sell orders when their total profit reaches the desired level. Can be closed manually: Buy orders, Sell orders, Close all with buttons Display the average price of buy
FREE
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
지표
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Quick Close 1S
Tan Au Phuong
5 (4)
유틸리티
Quick Close 1S 는 빠르고 체계적인 거래 관리를 위해 설계된 유틸리티입니다. 깔끔한 컨트롤 패널을 통해 주문을 즉시 열거나 닫고, 유연한 SL/TP 설정을 적용하며, 바스켓 목표를 관리하고 전체 손익을 제어할 수 있습니다. 정확성, 효율성, 명확한 실행을 중시하는 트레이더에게 적합합니다. 주요 기능 간편한 거래 제어: 직관적인 패널에서 특정 주문 유형 또는 전체 주문을 열거나 닫기. 유연한 SL/TP 설정: 개별 주문 또는 전체 바스켓에 고정 또는 캔들 기반 SL/TP 적용. 바스켓 목표 & 트레일링 스탑: 포인트 기준 TP 설정 및 맞춤형 트레일링 스탑 유지. 글로벌 리스크 관리: 설정된 수익 또는 손실 수준(금액 또는 %)에 도달 시 모든 거래 자동 종료. 맞춤형 인터페이스: 매직 넘버, 슬리피지 한도, 클릭 사운드 설정 가능. 이 유틸리티를 사용해 주셔서 감사합니다. 유용하다고 느끼신다면, 개발자의 노력을 인정하는 긍정적인 평가를 남겨주시면 감사하겠습니다. 이 도구는
FREE
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
지표
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
Forex Sizer
Riyo Putra
유틸리티
This tool will help you calculate position size based on the lines that you draw on the chart. It will automatically create the trading setup in the background and provide adaptive buttons for market and pending order confirmation. The design is very simple and straightforward, with just a single click you will be able to place the trading setup. Features Set your risk based on your predefined amount or percent of your account balance. Drag the lines to define the entry, take profit target and s
Dynamic Zones
Kee Huang Tan
지표
Dynamic Supply and Demand indicator automatically identifies and displays Supply and Demand Zones on your chart based on price action patterns and market structure.  These zones represent areas where institutional buying or selling pressure has historically occurred, making them key levels for potential price reactions. This form of indicator takes inspiration from ICT as well as traditional Support & Resistance formation. **For the first 50 candles (number depends on LookBackCandles) when indic
FREE
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
지표
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Red Zone Monitor
Tatsuya Otani
지표
RED ZONE Monitor Loss-Cut & Break-Even Risk Monitor for Averaging Traders (MT5) RED ZONE Monitor is a risk management indicator for traders who use averaging, scaling-in, or multiple open positions . It visually displays: The loss-cut (liquidation) risk zone The break-even price Based on current open positions, lots, and margin conditions This indicator does not provide entry signals. It does not promise profits. It shows where your account actually fails if price moves against you. What RED ZO
Institucional Color Candle
Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro
4.75 (8)
지표
Idea extracted from the books by Anna Coulling and Gavin Holmes using Volume and Spread Analysis (VSA) techniques coupled with Al Brooks' expertise with Price Action these candles are magical, identify the exact moment   of the performance of the big players are acting in the market represented by the colors: 1) Red Candles we have an Ultra High activity, 2) Candles Orange we have a Very High Activity 3) Candles Yellow we have one High Activity 4) White Candles represent normal activity in
FREE
Manual Assistant MT5
Igor Kotlyarov
4.67 (3)
유틸리티
Bonus when buying an indicator or an advisor from my list. Write to me in private messages to receive a bonus. Manual Assistant MT5 is a professional manual trading tool that will make your trading fast and comfortable. It is equipped with all the necessary functions that will allow you to open, maintain and close orders and positions with one click. It has a simple and intuitive interface and is suitable for both professionals and beginners. The panel allows you to place buy and sell orders w
FREE
FOTSI Indicator
Leonardo Daniel Isaia
1 (1)
지표
FOTSI – 외환 진정 강도 지수 개요 각 통화의 진정한 강도를 발견하고 우위를 가지고 거래하세요. FOTSI 지표 는 모든 주요 통화(USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD, NZD)의 실제 모멘텀을 모든 통화쌍에서 측정하는 다중 통화 오실레이터 입니다. 단일 차트를 분석하는 대신, FOTSI는 여러 통화쌍의 데이터를 결합하고 움직임을 평활화하며, True Strength Index (TSI) 알고리즘을 적용하여 각 통화의 상대적 강도를 명확하고 안정적이며 지연 없이 제공합니다. 주요 특징 다중 통화 오실레이터: 각 통화의 강도를 독립적으로 측정합니다. 과매수 및 과매도 수준: +50 → 통화 과매수 (조정 확률 높음). –50 → 통화 과매도. ±25 → 중립 영역. 간단한 해석: 0 이상/이하 곡선 = 강도/약점. 리페인트 없음: 모든 계산은 실시간으로 수행되며 안정적입니다. 모든 통화쌍과 시간 프레임에서 호환: 신뢰성을 위해 H1, H4, D1 권장.
Alpha Trend Analyzer
Le Trung Kien Hoang
지표
SuperTrend Indicator – Description & Important Notice The SuperTrend is a composite technical indicator designed to help you identify the primary trend, measure its strength, and assess signal quality. However, an indicator is only a tool —it’s never 100% accurate and cannot replace sound risk management. 1. Core Formula & Components ATR (Average True Range): measures price volatility; customize sensitivity via Periods and Multiplier . Upper/Lower Bands: derived from ATR and your chosen source p
FREE
IQuantum
Evgeniy Scherbina
지표
The indicator IQuantum shows trading signals for 10 symbols in the daily chart: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. Signals of the indicator are produced by 2 neural models which were trained independently from one another. The inputs for the neural models are normalised prices of the symbols, as well as prices of Gold, Silver and markers of the current day. Each neural model was trained in 2 ways. The Ultimate mode is an overfitted neural model
FREE
Summary Risk Target
Kholil Lurrohman
지표
The “Summary Risk Target” indicator is designed to show the total number of transactions made on a single pair. The transactions counted include active positions as well as pending orders . By setting a stop loss for each trade, this indicator displays the total potential risk (loss) that may be incurred. This helps traders easily understand their overall risk exposure without the need for manual calculations. Likewise, for take profit , if the TP level is defined—either in terms of pips or at a
FREE
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
유틸리티
거래당 위험 계산, 라인을 사용한 손쉬운 신규 주문, 부분 청산 기능을 통한 주문 관리, 7가지 유형의 트레일링 스탑 및 기타 유용한 기능을 제공합니다. 추가 자료 및 지침 설치 지침   -   애플리케이션 지침   -   데모 계정용 애플리케이션 평가판 라인 기능       - 차트에 개시선, 손절매, 차익실현을 표시합니다. 이 기능을 사용하면 새로운 주문을 쉽게 하고 개봉 전에 추가 특성을 볼 수 있습니다. 위기 관리       -       위험 계산 기능은 설정된 위험과 손절매 주문의 크기를 고려하여 새 주문의 볼륨을 계산합니다. 이를 통해 손절매 크기를 설정하고 동시에 설정된 위험을 존중할 수 있습니다. 로트 계산 버튼 - 위험 계산을 활성화/비활성화합니다. 필요한 위험 값은 위험 필드에 0에서 100 사이의 백분율 또는 예금 통화로 설정됩니다. 설정 탭에서 위험 계산 옵션을 선택합니다. $ 통화, % 잔액, % 지분, % 자유 마진, % 사용자 정의, % AB 이전
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
유틸리티
Trade Manager EA에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 도구는 거래를 보다 직관적이고 정확하며 효율적으로 만들기 위해 설계된 궁극적인 리스크 관리 도구 입니다. 단순한 주문 실행 도구가 아닌, 원활한 거래 계획, 포지션 관리 및 리스크 제어를 위한 종합 솔루션입니다. 초보자부터 고급 트레이더, 빠른 실행이 필요한 스캘퍼에 이르기까지 Trade Manager EA는 외환, 지수, 상품, 암호화폐 등 다양한 시장에서 유연성을 제공합니다. Trade Manager EA를 사용하면 복잡한 계산은 이제 과거의 일이 됩니다. 시장을 분석하고 진입, 손절 및 익절 수준을 차트의 수평선으로 표시한 후 리스크를 설정하면, Trade Manager가 이상적인 포지션 크기를 즉시 계산하고 SL 및 TP 값을 실시간으로 표시합니다. 모든 거래가 간편하게 관리됩니다. 주요 기능: 포지션 크기 계산기 : 정의된 리스크에 따라 거래 크기를 즉시 결정합니다. 간단한 거래 계획 : 진입, 손절, 익절을 위한
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
유틸리티
Local Trade Copier EA MT5 를 사용하여 매우 빠른 거래 복사 경험을 해보세요. 1분 안에 간편하게 설정할 수 있으며, 이 거래 복사기를 사용하면 Windows 컴퓨터 또는 Windows VPS에서 여러 개의 MetaTrader 터미널 간에 거래를 0.5초 미만의 초고속 복사 속도로 복사할 수 있습니다. 초보자든 전문가든   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 는 다양한 옵션을 제공하여 사용자의 특정 요구에 맞게 맞춤 설정할 수 있습니다. 이는 수익 잠재력을 높이려는 모든 사람을 위한 최고의 솔루션입니다. 지금 사용해보시고 이것이 왜 시장에서 가장 빠르고 쉬운 무역용 복사기인지 알아보세요! 팁: 여기 에서 데모 계정에서 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 데모 버전을 다운로드하여 사용해 볼 수 있습니다. 다운로드한 무료 데모 파일을 MT5 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL5 >> Experts 폴더에 붙여넣고 터
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (147)
유틸리티
Trade Panel은 다기능 거래 보조원입니다. 이 애플리케이션에는 수동 거래를 위한 50개 이상의 거래 기능이 포함되어 있으며 대부분의 거래 작업을 자동화할 수 있습니다. 전략 테스터에서는 애플리케이션이 작동하지 않습니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 거래. 한 번의 클릭으로 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다: 자동 위험 계산을 통해 지정가 주문 및 포지션을 엽니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 여러 주문과 포지션을 열 수 있습니다. 주문 그리드를 엽니다. 그룹별 대기 주문 및 포지션을 마감합니다. 포지션 반전(매수 청산 후 매도 개시 또는 매도 청산 후 매수 개시). 포지션 고정(매수 포지션과 매도 포지션의 양을 동일하게 하는 추가 포지션 개설). 한 번의 클릭으로 모든 포지션을 부분 청산합니다. 모든 포지션의 이익실현과 손절매를 동일한 가격 수준으로 설정합니다. 모든 포지션에 대한 손절매를 해당 포지션의 손익 분기
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (14)
유틸리티
베타 출시 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 곧 공식 알파 버전을 출시할 예정입니다. 일부 기능은 아직 개발 중이며, 작은 버그가 발생할 수 있습니다. 문제가 있으면 꼭 보고해 주세요. 여러분의 피드백은 소프트웨어 개선에 도움이 됩니다. 가격은 20건 판매 후 인상됩니다. 남은 $90 카피: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 Telegram 채널 또는 그룹의 거래 신호를 자동으로 MetaTrader 5 계정으로 복사하는 강력한 도구입니다. 공개 및 비공개 채널을 모두 지원하며, 여러 신호 제공자를 여러 MT5 계정에 연결할 수 있습니다. 소프트웨어는 빠르고 안정적으로 동작하며, 복사된 거래를 완벽히 제어할 수 있습니다. 인터페이스는 깔끔하며 대시보드와 차트가 시각적으로 구성되어 있고, 직관적인 네비게이션이 가능합니다. 여러 Signal Account를 관리하고, 공급자별 설정을 세밀하게 조정하며, 모든 동작을 실시간으로
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
유틸리티
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (106)
유틸리티
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
유틸리티
MT5용 트레이드 복사기는 metaТrader 5 플랫폼용 트레이드 복사기입니다   . 그것은 사이의   외환 거래를 복사합니다       모든 계정   COPYLOT MT5 버전의 경우   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (또는 COPYLOT MT4 버전의 경우   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) 믿을 수 있는 복사기! MT4 버전 전체 설명   +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 МТ4 터미널에서 거래를 복사할 수도 있습니다(   МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ4   ):   COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 이 버전은 МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5   터미널 간을 포함합니다. 거래 복사기는 2/3/10 터미널 사이의 거래/포지션을 복사하기 위해 만들어졌습니다. 데모 계정 및 투자 계정에서
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
유틸리티
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 는 사용하기 쉽고 완전히 커스터마이즈 가능한 유틸리티로, 특정 신호를 Telegram의 채팅, 채널 또는 그룹으로 전송하고, 귀하의 계정을 신호 제공자 로 만듭니다. 경쟁 제품과 달리 DLL 임포트를 사용하지 않습니다. [ 데모 ] [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT4 버전 ] [ 디스코드 버전 ] [ 텔레그램 채널 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 설정 단계별 사용자 가이드 가 제공됩니다. 텔레그램 API에 대한 지식은 필요하지 않습니다; 개발자가 제공하는 모든 것이 필요합니다. 주요 특징 구독자에게 보낸 주문 상세 정보를 커스터마이즈할 수 있습니다. 예를 들어, 브론즈, 실버, 골드와 같은 계층 구독 모델을 만들 수 있습니다. 골드 구독에서는 모든 신호를 받습니다. id, 심볼, 또는 코멘트로 주문을 필터링할 수 있습니다. 주문이 실행된 차트의 스크린샷이 포함됩니다 보낸 스크린샷에 닫힌 주문을 그려 추가 검증을 합니다
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
유틸리티
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
유틸리티
Smart Stop Scanner – 실제 시장 구조 기반의 멀티자산 스톱로스 분석 시스템 개요 Smart Stop Scanner는 여러 시장에서 스톱로스 구조를 전문적으로 모니터링하기 위해 설계된 강력한 도구입니다. 실제 시장 구조, 핵심 브레이크아웃, 가격 행동 로직을 기반으로 가장 의미 있는 스톱 영역을 자동으로 감지하며, 고해상도(DPI 지원)의 깔끔하고 일관된 패널에 모든 정보를 표시합니다. 포렉스(FOREX), 금, 지수, 금속, 암호화폐 등 다양한 자산군을 지원합니다. 스톱 레벨 계산 방식 이 시스템은 기존의 인디케이터 공식을 사용하지 않습니다. 대신 브레이크아웃, 더 높은 고점, 더 낮은 저점 과 같은 실제 시장 구조 이벤트를 분석합니다. 스톱 레벨은 이러한 구조적 지점에서 직접 생성되므로 시장의 실제 움직임과 자연스럽게 일치하며, 더 신뢰도 높은 스톱 시스템을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 • 고정밀 멀티자산 호환성 포렉스, 금속, 금, 지수, 암호화폐 등 다양한
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
유틸리티
Smart Stop Manager – 전문 트레이더 수준의 자동 스톱로스 실행 개요 Smart Stop Manager는 Smart Stop 라인업의 실행 계층으로, 여러 개의 오픈 포지션을 보유한 트레이더를 위해 설계된 구조적이고 신뢰할 수 있으며 완전 자동화된 스톱로스 관리 시스템입니다. 모든 활성 거래를 지속적으로 모니터링하고, Smart Stop 시장 구조 로직을 사용해 최적의 스톱레벨을 계산하며, 명확하고 투명한 규칙에 따라 스톱을 자동으로 업데이트합니다. 단일 자산부터 전체 멀티심볼 포트폴리오까지, Smart Stop Manager는 모든 거래에 규율, 일관성, 그리고 완전한 리스크 가시성을 제공합니다. 감정적 판단을 제거하고, 수동 작업을 줄이며, 모든 스톱이 항상 시장 구조 기반의 논리적 진행을 따르도록 보장합니다. 하이라이트 시장 구조 기반 자동 스톱 배치 • 모든 오픈 포지션을 평가하여 Smart Stop 로직에 기반한 최적의 스톱로스를 자동 적용합니다. 포트폴
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
유틸리티
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (복사 고양이 MT5) 는 오늘날의 거래 과제를 위해 설계된 로컬 거래 복사기이자 완전한 위험 관리 및 실행 프레임워크입니다. 프롭펌 챌린지부터 개인 포트폴리오 관리까지, 견고한 실행, 자본 보호, 유연한 구성 및 고급 거래 처리의 조합으로 모든 상황에 적응합니다. 복사기는 마스터(송신자)와 슬레이브(수신자) 모드 모두에서 작동하며, 시장 주문과 예약 주문, 거래 수정, 부분 청산 및 헷지 청산 작업의 실시간 동기화를 제공합니다. 데모 및 실계좌, 거래 또는 투자자 로그인과 호환되며, EA, 터미널 또는 VPS가 재시작되어도 지속적인 거래 메모리 시스템을 통해 복구를 보장합니다. 고유 ID로 여러 마스터와 슬레이브를 동시에 관리할 수 있으며, 브로커 간 차이는 접두사/접미사 조정 또는 사용자 정의 심볼 매핑을 통해 자동으로 처리됩니다. 매뉴얼/설정  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 채널  특별 기능: 설정이 간편함 —
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
유틸리티
이 제품은 뉴스 시간 동안 모든 전문가 어드바이저 및 수동 차트를 필터링하여 수동 거래 설정이나 다른 전문가 어드바이저가 입력한 거래가 파괴될 수 있는 급격한 가격 상승으로부터 걱정하지 않아도 됩니다. 이 제품은 또한 뉴스 발표 전에 열린 포지션과 대기 주문을 처리할 수 있는 완전한 주문 관리 시스템이 함께 제공됩니다.   The News Filter  를 구매하면 더 이상 내장 뉴스 필터에 의존할 필요가 없으며 이제부터 모든 전문가 어드바이저를 여기서 필터링할 수 있습니다. 뉴스 선택 뉴스 소스는 Forex Factory의 경제 캘린더에서 얻어집니다. USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD 및 CNY와 같은 어떤 통화 기준으로 선택할 수 있습니다. Non-Farm (NFP), FOMC, CPI 등과 같은 키워드 식별을 기준으로 선택할 수도 있습니다. 저, 중, 고 영향을 가지는 뉴스를 필터링할 수 있도록 선택할 수 있습니다. 차트와 관련된 뉴스만 선
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
유틸리티
한 번의 클릭으로 거래할 수 있는 거래 패널.   위치 및 주문 작업!   차트 또는 키보드에서 거래. 당사의 거래 패널을 사용하면 차트에서 직접 클릭 한 번으로 거래를 실행할 수 있으며 표준 MetaTrader 컨트롤보다 30배 빠르게 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다. 매개변수와 기능의 자동 계산을 통해 트레이더는 더욱 빠르고 편리하게 거래할 수 있습니다. 그래픽 팁, 정보 라벨, 무역 거래에 대한 전체 정보는 MetaTrader 차트에 있습니다. MT4 버전 전체 설명   +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 열기 및 닫기, 반전 및 잠금, 부분 닫기/오토로트. 가상/실제 손절매/이익 실현/후행 정지/손익분기점, 주문 그리드 ... MetaТrader 5   의 주요 주문 거래 컨트롤 패널: 구매, 판매, 구매 중지, 구매 제한, 판매 중지, 판매 제한, 닫기, 삭제, 수
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
유틸리티
거래 관리자는 위험을 자동으로 계산하는 동시에 거래를 빠르게 시작하고 종료하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 과잉 거래, 복수 거래 및 감정 거래를 방지하는 데 도움이 되는 기능이 포함되어 있습니다. 거래를 자동으로 관리할 수 있으며 계정 성과 지표를 그래프로 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이러한 기능은 이 패널을 모든 수동 거래자에게 이상적으로 만들고 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼을 향상시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 다중 언어 지원. MT4 버전  |  사용자 가이드 + 데모 트레이드 매니저는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. 데모를 보려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하세요. 위기 관리 % 또는 $를 기준으로 위험 자동 조정 고정 로트 크기 또는 거래량과 핍을 기반으로 한 자동 로트 크기 계산을 사용하는 옵션 RR, Pips 또는 Price를 사용한 손익분기점 손실 설정 추적 중지 손실 설정 목표 달성 시 모든 거래를 자동으로 마감하는 최대 일일 손실률(%)입니다. 과도한 손실로부터 계정을 보호하고 과도한
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
유틸리티
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5에서 초 단위 차트를 생성하는 독특한 도구입니다. Seconds Chart 를 사용하면 초 단위로 설정된 타임프레임으로 차트를 작성할 수 있어, 표준 분 또는 시간 단위 차트에서는 불가능한 유연성과 정밀한 분석이 가능합니다. 예를 들어, S15 타임프레임은 15초 동안의 캔들로 구성된 차트를 의미합니다. 사용자 정의 심볼을 지원하는 모든 인디케이터와 전문가 어드바이저를 사용할 수 있습니다. 이를 사용하는 것은 표준 차트에서 거래하는 것만큼 편리합니다. 표준 도구와 달리, Seconds Chart 는 초고속 타임프레임에서도 높은 정확도와 지연 없이 작업할 수 있도록 지원합니다. Seconds Chart의 장점 1초부터 900초까지 의 타임프레임 지원. 내장 틱 데이터베이스 덕분에 역사 데이터 즉시 로딩 . 실시간 데이터 업데이트로 지연이나 차이 없음 . 여러 초 단위 차트를 동시에 생성 가능. Seconds Chart가 이상적인 경우
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
유틸리티
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
유틸리티
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
유틸리티
DashPlus 는 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼에서 거래 효율성과 효과를 향상시키기 위해 설계된 고급 거래 관리 도구입니다. 리스크 계산, 주문 관리, 고급 그리드 시스템, 차트 기반 도구 및 성과 분석 등 포괄적인 기능을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 1. 리커버리 그리드 불리한 시장 상황에서 거래를 관리하기 위한 평균화 및 유연한 그리드 시스템을 구현합니다. 거래 회복을 최적화할 수 있도록 전략적인 진입 및 종료 포인트를 제공합니다. 2. 스택 그리드 강한 시장 움직임 동안 포지션을 추가하여 유리한 거래에서 잠재적 수익을 극대화하도록 설계되었습니다. 유리한 시장 트렌드에서 승률을 높이며 거래를 확장할 수 있도록 합니다. 3. 손익(P&L) 라인 차트에서 잠재적인 수익 및 손실 시나리오를 시각적으로 표현합니다. 설정을 조정하고 P&L 라인을 드래그하여 실행 전에 다양한 거래 결과를 평가할 수 있습니다. 4. 바스켓 모드 동일한 심볼에 여러 포지션을 단일 집계 포지션으로 결합하여 관리합니
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
유틸리티
"Grid Manual"은 주문 그리드 작업을 위한 거래 패널입니다. 이 유틸리티는 보편적이며 유연한 설정과 직관적인 인터페이스를 제공합니다. 그것은 손실을 평균화하는 방향뿐만 아니라 이익을 증가시키는 방향으로 주문 그리드와 함께 작동합니다. 거래자는 주문 그리드를 만들고 유지할 필요가 없으며 유틸리티에서 수행합니다. 거래자가 주문을 시작하는 것으로 충분하며 "Grid Manual"는 자동으로 그를 위한 주문 그리드를 생성하고 거래가 마감될 때까지 그와 동행할 것입니다. 전체 설명 및 데모 버전 여기 . 유틸리티의 주요 기능: 모바일 터미널을 포함하여 어떤 방식으로든 열린 주문과 함께 작동합니다. "제한" 및 "중지"의 두 가지 유형의 그리드와 함께 작동합니다. 고정 및 동적(ATR 표시기 기반)의 두 가지 유형의 그리드 간격 계산과 함께 작동합니다. 오픈 오더 그리드의 설정을 변경할 수 있습니다. 차트에서 각 주문 그리드의 손익분기점 수준을 표시합니다. 각 주문 그리드에 대한 이익
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
유틸리티
EASY Insight AIO – 스마트하고 손쉬운 트레이딩을 위한 올인원 솔루션 개요 외환, 금, 암호화폐, 지수, 심지어 주식까지 — 전 시장을 몇 초 만에, 수동 차트 확인이나 복잡한 설치, 인디케이터 설정 없이 스캔할 수 있다고 상상해 보세요. EASY Insight AIO 는 AI 기반 트레이딩을 위한 궁극의 플러그 앤 플레이(Plug & Play) 데이터 내보내기 도구입니다. 단 하나의 깔끔한 CSV 파일로 전체 시장 스냅샷을 제공하며, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity 등 다양한 AI 플랫폼에서 즉시 분석할 수 있습니다. 창 전환, 복잡함, 차트 오버레이는 더 이상 필요 없습니다. 자동으로 내보내지는 순수하고 구조화된 데이터 인사이트만으로, 반복적인 차트 감시 대신 데이터 기반의 스마트한 의사결정에 집중할 수 있습니다. 왜 EASY Insight AIO인가요? 진정한 올인원 • 별도의 설정, 인디케이터 설치, 차트 오버레이가 필요 없습
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
유틸리티
Cerberus the Equity Watcher는 귀하의 계정 자산을 지속적으로 모니터링하고 잘못된 EA 또는 재량 트레이더인 경우 감정적 행동으로 인해 발생하는 주요 손실을 방지하는 위험 관리 도구입니다. 버그가 있을 수 있거나 예상치 못한 시장 상황에서 잘 수행되지 않을 수 있는 EA에 의존하는 체계적 거래자에게 매우 유용합니다. Cerberus를 사용하면 최소 자산 가치와 (선택적으로) 최대 가치를 설정할 수 있습니다. 둘 중 하나에 도달하면 모든 위치가 평평해지고 모든 보류 중인 주문이 닫히고 모든 EA가 "죽습니다". 모든 위치를 평평하게 하면 알림이 사용자 휴대폰으로 전송되고 명확한 메시지가 화면에 표시됩니다. "평평화" 이후에 Cerberus는 주식 가치를 계속 주시하고 다시 초기화될 때까지 추가 거래 시도를 중단합니다. Cerberus가 수행하는 모든 작업은 화면에 명확하게 표시되고 Expert Advisor 탭에 보고되며 사용자에게 알림이 전송됩니다. 사용자의 실수
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
유틸리티
MetaTrader 5용 Crypto Ticks – 실시간 암호화폐 틱 데이터 및 오더북 통합 개요 Crypto Ticks는 주요 암호화폐 거래소의 실시간 틱 데이터와 오더북 깊이를 MetaTrader 5에 직접 스트리밍합니다. 스캘핑, 알고리즘 트레이딩, 전략 테스트를 위한 정밀 데이터를 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 지원 거래소 Binance: 스팟 (차트창에 오더북 표시) 및 선물 (다중 종목 오더북 지원) KuCoin: 스팟 및 선물 (차트 오더북 지원) Bybit: 선물 및 역방향 선물 XT.com: 스팟 및 선물 주요 기능 WebSocket을 통한 실시간 틱 스트리밍 Binance 스트림 지원: @trade, @ticker, @bookTicker, @aggTrade API를 통한 완전한 OHLCV 히스토리 업데이트 오더북 시각화 (최고 매수/매도 + 레벨) 자동 재연결로 안정성 유지 정확한 캔들 차트를 위한 예약 데이터 교체 MT5 재시작 시 자동 히스토리 업데
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
유틸리티
Telegram에서 MT5로:   최고의 신호 복사 솔루션 DLL 없이도 Telegram 채널과 채팅에서 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼으로 거래 신호를 직접 복사하는 최신 도구인 Telegram to MT5를 사용하여 거래를 간소화하세요. 이 강력한 솔루션은 정밀한 신호 실행, 광범위한 사용자 정의 옵션을 제공하고 시간을 절약하며 효율성을 높여줍니다. [ Instructions and DEMO ] 주요 특징 직접 Telegram API 통합 전화번호와 보안 코드를 통해 인증하세요. 사용자 친화적인 EXE 브리지를 통해 채팅 ID를 쉽게 관리하세요. 여러 채널/채팅을 추가, 삭제, 새로 고침하여 동시에 신호를 복사합니다. 고급 필터를 사용한 신호 파싱 예외 단어(예: "보고서", "결과")가 포함된 원치 않는 신호를 건너뜁니다. 유연한 SL 및 TP 형식을 지원합니다: 가격, 핍 또는 포인트. 가격 대신 포인트를 지정하는 신호에 대한 진입 포인트를 자동으로 계산합니다. 주문 맞춤화 및
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
유틸리티
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
유틸리티
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
유틸리티
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
유틸리티
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
유틸리티
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변