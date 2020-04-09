Local Copy Trading Utility

Local Copy Trader | Trades Copier
Professional Local Copy Trading Solution, For Account Management - $30

🚀 Overview

Local Copy Trading Utility is a professional-grade copy trading system that operates entirely locally on your computer. Communicates via CSV files through common folder path. Reliable, lightning-fast trade copying between accounts. Perfect for fund managers, prop traders, and anyone managing multiple trading accounts.

✨ Key Features

⚡ Dual-Mode Operation

  • MASTER Mode: Export positions to CSV file

  • SLAVE Mode: Copy trades from CSV file

  • Switch modes instantly with a single parameter


🎯 Precision Technology

  • Struct-Based Position Tracking - No lost or mismatched trades

  • Ultra-Fast Execution - Near-instant trade copying

  • Accurate Ticket Matching - Closes exact positions, not random ones


🛡️ Reliability First

  • Local CSV Communication - No internet dependency

  • File Change Detection - Only reads when file changes

  • Smart Error Handling - Graceful recovery from issues


⚙️ Flexible Configuration

  • Lot Size/Volume Scaling (0.1x to 10x Master size as long as broker allows)

  • Price Options: Current market or Copy Trade's exact price

  • Adjustable Refresh Rate (50ms default)


🔄 How It Works

You will need different MT5 terminals for each EA. You can do so by duplicating the terminal folders under different serial numbers. Or download MT5 from different brokers, simple solution.


Step 1: Master Setup

  1. Attach EA to Master account chart

  2. Set mode to "MASTER"

  3. EA exports positions to CSV automatically

Step 2: Slave Setup

  1. Attach EA to Slave account chart

  2. Set mode to "SLAVE"

  3. EA reads CSV and copies trades in real-time

  4. You can use Multiple Slaves for account management.

Step 3: Trade

  • Master opens position → Slave copies within 50ms

  • Master closes position → Slave closes exact position

  • Multiple positions handled perfectly


🎮 Use Cases

For Account Managers

  • Copy trades to multiple client accounts

  • Manage fund allocations easily

  • Perfect for prop firm challenges

For Personal Trading

  • Copy between personal accounts

  • Test strategies on demo while trading live

  • Scale positions across multiple brokers


推荐产品
Visual Dolphin Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Visual Dolphin Indicator Unlock the rhythm of the market with the Visual Dolphin Indicator, your ultimate tool for identifying and capitalizing on market trends with clarity and confidence. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator eliminates the noise and guesswork, providing crystal-clear buy and sell signals directly on your chart. The Logic Behind the Waves The core of the Visual Dolphin Indicator is a sophisticated yet intuitive dual-wave system based on moving avera
ZigZag Profile
Nguyen Thanh Cong
指标
Introducing the ZigZag Profile — a powerful tool designed to identify high-probability pivot zones where price action frequently reverses. This indicator analyzes historical price data to pinpoint key areas where price has pivoted multiple times, providing traders with actionable insights into potential support and resistance levels. The ZigZal Profile  indicator continuously scans for zones where price has reversed direction the most, highlighting these critical areas on your chart. By focusing
FREE
Check Execution
Ivan Zaidenberg
1 (1)
实用工具
This script will show you information about the execution speed of market orders. Instruction 1. Press " File/Open Data Folder " 2. Copy the log-files from  ../Logs   to   ../MQL5/Files 3. Run the CheckExec script on EURUSD chart, for example 4. Select parameters: AllOrders - check execution time of all market orders for EURUSD, OpenOrders - check execution time of market orders which where used to open positions on EURUSD, CloseOrders - check execution time of market orders which where used to
Dagangduit Monitor
Agus Pujianto
指标
The DD_Profit_Monitor MT5  indicator is a trading tool developed by the Dagangduit Core Team . This indicator is designed to monitor profits in real-time with the following key features: All Time Profit : Displays the total profit earned since the beginning of the trading account's usage. This feature helps traders see the overall performance of their trading activities. Daily Profit : Displays daily profits, allowing traders to monitor their daily performance more specifically. Key Features: Al
Silver Zebra Trading System
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Silver Zebra Trading System - Uncover Market Momentum Unlock a powerful new way to visualize market trends and momentum with the Silver Zebra Trading System. This unique MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed to give you a clear and immediate understanding of market dynamics, helping you make more informed trading decisions. For just $30, you can add this indispensable tool to your trading arsenal. What is the Silver Zebra Trading System? The Silver Zebra Trading System is a sophisticated indicator
Basic Theme Builder MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (2)
指标
基本主题构建器：简化您的图表自定义 通过 基本主题构建器 指标，彻底改变您的交易体验。这款多功能工具旨在简化您在MetaTrader 5 平台上自定义图表外观的过程。该指标提供了一个用户友好的面板，您可以轻松切换不同的主题和配色方案，提升交易环境的视觉吸引力和功能性。 Free MT4 version 基本主题构建器 指标是那些希望轻松个性化MetaTrader 5图表的交易者的终极工具。通过其简单的面板界面和各种主题预设，您可以迅速调整图表的外观，以匹配您的交易风格或心情。无论您偏爱经典外观还是现代美学，基本主题构建器提供了一系列选项，以增强您的视觉体验并提高专注度。立即优化您的交易设置，体验这款实用且易于使用的指标。 主要特点： 轻松管理主题： 使用便捷的面板界面，单击即可快速更改图表主题。 预定义预设： 从几种预配置的主题和配色方案中进行选择，包括经典、深色、浅色等，以适应您的交易偏好。 可自定义选项： 调整颜色和样式，按您的喜好定制图表外观。 用户友好界面： 享受简单直观的设计，无需复杂设置或配置。 提升交易专注度： 通过视觉吸引力强且无干扰的图表环境，改善您的交易体验。
FREE
JAC Trend Color Candle
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
指标
The indicator "JAC Trend Color Candle" for Meta Trader 5, was created to visually facilitate the trend for the trader. It is based on three parameters, which identifies the uptrend, downtrend and non-trending market. The colors are trader-configurable, and the average trader-configurable as well. trend parameters cannot be configured as they are the indicator's differential.
Ichimoku MTF
Hoang Ngoc Thach
指标
MTF Ichimoku is a MetaTrader 5 indicator based on well known Ichimoku. In MetaTrader 5 we have Ichimoku already included as a standard technical indicator. However it can be used only for the current timeframe. When we are looking for a trend, it is very desirable to have Ichimokuis showing higher timeframes. MTF Ichimoku presented here has additional parameter - TimeFrame. You can use it to set up higher timeframe from which Ichimokuis will calculate its values. Other basic parameters are not c
Size Bars
Viktor Loginov
指标
Size Bars – индикатор отображает на графике максимальный, минимальный, текущий и средний размер баров (свечей) за выбранный период. Отображаемые параметры индикатора Size Bars: 1)       Текущий размер бара в писах (по максимум/минимум, тело бара). 2)       Максимальный, минимальный и средний размер свечей BUY . 3)       Максимальный, минимальный, средний размер свечей SELL . 4)       Количество свечей BUY и количество свечей SELL . 5)       Среднее количество свечей подряд BUY и SELL . 6)     
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
指标
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Target Smart Order
Markeysuel De Sousa Ferreira
指标
TARGET SMART ORDER Indicator Custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays detailed information about each trade directly on the chart, showing real-time profit/loss, Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for each active order. Main Features: Real Profit Display Real-Time Profit/Loss: Shows the current value of each position. Continuous Update: Values ​​are updated tick by tick Dynamic Colors: Green for profit, red for loss. TP/SL Lines: Draws horizontal targets at Take Profit and Stop Loss l
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
指标
Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money. This is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe, table-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies 46 types of candlestick formations. Each formation has its own image for easier recognition. The indicator includes popular patterns such as Engulfing, Hammer, Three Line Strike, Piercing, and Doji-like candles. You can check the full list of patterns in the screenshots below. Also you can
Supporting for scapling XAUUSD
Kieu Quyen Ly
实用工具
此 EA 主要用于 XAUUSD 的剥头皮交易。 目的   消除交易管理中的情绪干扰 — 自动保护仓位并实现盈利，让你无需在压力下做出艰难决定。 它的功能   ️ 自动止损   基于近期高/低点 + 缓冲设置止损   不用再手动设置止损压力   自动部分获利   两种模式：   固定移动：价格移动 X（点／幅度）后关闭 50%   R-比率：在 1.2R 利润目标处关闭 50%   在让赢家继续运行的同时锁定收益。   ️ 一键按钮   关闭所有卖出／买入／利润／全部   可选：按时间过滤（最近 60 分钟）   解决常见问题   太早获利   紧张中移动止损   情绪化决策   风险管理不一致   ️ 关键设置   回溯：20 分钟（用于止损设置）   缓冲：0.2 点额外安全   部分%：50%（获利部分大小）   R-比率：1.2R（获利触发）   最佳用途   适用于需要强制纪律和一致风险管理、避免情绪干扰的交易者。 ------------   如果你有任何问题或需求，请通过聊天联系我们。 谢谢，祝你有美好的一天！
SlopeChannelB MT5
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
指标
SlopeChannelB – 一种技术分析工具，构建倾斜的价格运动通道，为评估当前市场状况和寻找交易信号提供独特机会。 指标的主要特点： 倾斜的价格运动通道 : 该指标有助于可视化支持和阻力水平，这些水平可能表明潜在的反转点或趋势持续。 线条颜色多样和背景突出显示 : 倾斜的支持和阻力级别以不同颜色显示，通道本身还通过背景额外突出，简化图表的视觉分析。 三种计算线条的选项 : 指标使用回归分析来构建通道线。您可以选择以下三种方法之一： Robust (默认) – 对异常值具有鲁棒性的方法。 OLS (普通最小二乘法) 。 Median (中位数计算) 。 最优模型选择 : SlopeChannelB根据五个质量标准的分析自动选择最适合的通道线变体。 质量参数直接在图表上显示，帮助您评估结果。您还可以使用按钮手动切换通道构建选项。 双信号系统 : 第一信号 – 当价格达到倾斜的阻力或支持级别时发生。 第二信号 – 记录价格从级别到通道中心的移动。 这些信号有助于寻找反弹的入场点，但始终需要其他工具的确认。 与其他指标联合使用 : 建议将SlopeChannelB与振荡器或趋势
FOTSI Indicator
Leonardo Daniel Isaia
1 (1)
指标
FOTSI – 外汇真实强度指数概览 发现每种货币的真实力量，并利用优势交易。 FOTSI 指标 是一种 多货币振荡器 ，用于测量每种主要货币（USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD, NZD）在所有货币对中的真实动量。 FOTSI 不仅分析单一图表，而是整合多个货币对的数据，平滑价格波动，并应用 True Strength Index (TSI) 算法，为您提供清晰、稳定且无延迟的各货币相对强度视图。 主要特征 多货币振荡器： 独立衡量每种货币的强弱。 超买和超卖水平： +50 → 货币超买（高概率回调）。 –50 → 货币超卖。 ±25 → 中性区。 简单易懂： 曲线在零之上或之下 = 强/弱。 无重绘： 所有计算实时进行并保持稳定。 适用于任何货币对和时间周期： 建议在 H1, H4 和 D1 使用以提高可靠性。 如何使用？ 反转策略： 当货币达到 +50 或 –50 极值时寻找反转机会。 入场确认： 结合价格行为或支撑/阻力位使用。 选择最强/最弱货币对： 基于最强货币对最弱货币进行交易。 实用示例 如果 USD 为 +60（超买）且 EUR 为 –
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
指标
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Hi Low Last Day
Igor Vishnevskii
指标
The Hi Low Last Day ( Hi Lo Last Day ) indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day and the second trading day, as well as the minimum and maximum of last week . There are many trading strategies on the daily levels. This indicator is indispensable when using such trading strategies. In fact, everything is simple in trading, you just need to understand and accept it for yourself. There is only price!!! What is price? This is the level on the chart. The level is the price that the buy
Close All Buy and Sell Huki
Vu Kim Huyen
5 (1)
实用工具
This is an EA (Expert Advisor) designed to support manual and automatic order closing. Main Features: Automatically adjust Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all buy and sell orders based on the specified points. Automatically close buy or sell orders when the specified profit level is reached. Automatically close all buy and sell orders when their total profit reaches the desired level. Can be closed manually: Buy orders, Sell orders, Close all with buttons Display the average price of buy
FREE
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
指标
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Quick Close 1S
Tan Au Phuong
5 (4)
实用工具
Quick Close 1S 是一款用于快速且有序交易管理的工具。它提供简洁的控制面板，可立即开仓或平仓，应用灵活的 SL/TP 设置，管理订单篮目标，并控制总体盈利或亏损。适合注重精准、高效和清晰执行的交易者日常使用。 主要功能 简化交易控制：通过直观面板管理持仓，可选择开/平特定类型订单或一次性全部执行。 灵活 SL/TP 设置：为单个订单或整个订单篮设置固定或基于K线的止损/止盈。 订单篮目标与移动止损：以点数设定订单篮 TP，并使用可自定义的移动止损维持仓位。 全局风险管理：当达到预设的盈利或亏损水平（金额或百分比）时自动平掉所有仓位。 可自定义界面：设置 Magic Number、滑点限制，并可启用按键点击音效。 感谢您选择此工具。如果您觉得它有帮助，请给予积极评价以肯定开发者的努力。本工具是无盈利分享的，您的反馈与支持对我们非常重要。
FREE
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
指标
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
Forex Sizer
Riyo Putra
实用工具
This tool will help you calculate position size based on the lines that you draw on the chart. It will automatically create the trading setup in the background and provide adaptive buttons for market and pending order confirmation. The design is very simple and straightforward, with just a single click you will be able to place the trading setup. Features Set your risk based on your predefined amount or percent of your account balance. Drag the lines to define the entry, take profit target and s
Dynamic Zones
Kee Huang Tan
指标
Dynamic Supply and Demand indicator automatically identifies and displays Supply and Demand Zones on your chart based on price action patterns and market structure.  These zones represent areas where institutional buying or selling pressure has historically occurred, making them key levels for potential price reactions. This form of indicator takes inspiration from ICT as well as traditional Support & Resistance formation. **For the first 50 candles (number depends on LookBackCandles) when indic
FREE
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
指标
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Red Zone Monitor
Tatsuya Otani
指标
RED ZONE Monitor Loss-Cut & Break-Even Risk Monitor for Averaging Traders (MT5) RED ZONE Monitor is a risk management indicator for traders who use averaging, scaling-in, or multiple open positions . It visually displays: The loss-cut (liquidation) risk zone The break-even price Based on current open positions, lots, and margin conditions This indicator does not provide entry signals. It does not promise profits. It shows where your account actually fails if price moves against you. What RED ZO
Institucional Color Candle
Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro
4.75 (8)
指标
Idea extracted from the books by Anna Coulling and Gavin Holmes using Volume and Spread Analysis (VSA) techniques coupled with Al Brooks' expertise with Price Action these candles are magical, identify the exact moment   of the performance of the big players are acting in the market represented by the colors: 1) Red Candles we have an Ultra High activity, 2) Candles Orange we have a Very High Activity 3) Candles Yellow we have one High Activity 4) White Candles represent normal activity in
FREE
Manual Assistant MT5
Igor Kotlyarov
4.67 (3)
实用工具
Bonus when buying an indicator or an advisor from my list. Write to me in private messages to receive a bonus. Manual Assistant MT5 is a professional manual trading tool that will make your trading fast and comfortable. It is equipped with all the necessary functions that will allow you to open, maintain and close orders and positions with one click. It has a simple and intuitive interface and is suitable for both professionals and beginners. The panel allows you to place buy and sell orders w
FREE
Alpha Trend Analyzer
Le Trung Kien Hoang
指标
SuperTrend Indicator – Description & Important Notice The SuperTrend is a composite technical indicator designed to help you identify the primary trend, measure its strength, and assess signal quality. However, an indicator is only a tool —it’s never 100% accurate and cannot replace sound risk management. 1. Core Formula & Components ATR (Average True Range): measures price volatility; customize sensitivity via Periods and Multiplier . Upper/Lower Bands: derived from ATR and your chosen source p
FREE
IQuantum
Evgeniy Scherbina
指标
The indicator IQuantum shows trading signals for 10 symbols in the daily chart: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. Signals of the indicator are produced by 2 neural models which were trained independently from one another. The inputs for the neural models are normalised prices of the symbols, as well as prices of Gold, Silver and markers of the current day. Each neural model was trained in 2 ways. The Ultimate mode is an overfitted neural model
FREE
Summary Risk Target
Kholil Lurrohman
指标
The “Summary Risk Target” indicator is designed to show the total number of transactions made on a single pair. The transactions counted include active positions as well as pending orders . By setting a stop loss for each trade, this indicator displays the total potential risk (loss) that may be incurred. This helps traders easily understand their overall risk exposure without the need for manual calculations. Likewise, for take profit , if the TP level is defined—either in terms of pips or at a
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。   附加材料和说明 安装说明   -   应用程序说明   -   模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR -
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT5 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT5 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL5 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT5 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 Local
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
实用工具
交易面板是一个多功能的交易助手。该应用程序包含超过 50 个用于手动交易的交易功能，并允许您自动化大多数交易操作。 注意，该应用程序在策略测试器中不起作用。购买之前，您可以在模拟帐户上测试演示版本。演示版 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易。 让您一键执行交易操作： 通过自动风险计算打开挂单和仓位。 一键打开多个订单和仓位。 打开订单网格。 按组关闭挂单和持仓。 头寸反转（关闭买入并打开卖出或关闭卖出并打开买入）。 锁定头寸（开立额外头寸，以平衡买入和卖出头寸的交易量）。 一键部分平仓所有仓位。 为同一价格水平的所有头寸设置止盈和止损。 将所有头寸的止损设置为该头寸的盈亏平衡水平。 开单建仓时，您可以应用以下功能： 计算交易量的多个订单或仓位之间的分布（一键开仓多个订单或仓位时）。 图表上未来订单交易水平的可视化。 设置开仓时允许的最大点差大小。 止盈和止损之间的自动比率。 虚拟止损和止盈。 根据当前点差的大小自动增加止损和止盈的大小。 根据 ATR 指标的读数计算止盈和止损。 设置挂单的到期日期。 挂单设置为“追踪”（挂单自动跟随当前价格移动指定距离）。 管理通过移动终端（手机）开立
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 价格将在售出 20 份后上涨。剩余 $90 的副本: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
实用工具
Smart Stop Scanner – 多品种结构化止损扫描系统 概述 Smart Stop Scanner 为交易者提供跨市场的专业止损结构监控。系统基于真实市场结构、关键突破点以及价格行为逻辑，自动识别最有意义的止损区域，并在统一的、高度清晰、DPI 自适应面板中展示所有信息。 适用于 Forex、黄金、指数、金属、加密货币等多种资产。 止损如何计算 本系统并未使用传统指标或任意公式，而是通过纯价格行为识别 突破、更高高点、更低低点 等结构事件。 止损位置基于这些结构节点生成，因此更加真实、自然，并与实际市场行为紧密吻合。 核心功能亮点 • 多品种精准兼容 完整支持外汇、黄金、指数、金属、加密资产及其他工具，自动处理不同的点值和小数位。 • 即时结构识别 实时检测新的、失效的和当前有效的止损结构，并提供方向、形成时间、距离等关键信息。 • SL %ADR – 自适应止损质量评估 每个止损都会与该品种历史的结构性止损事件进行统计对比。 自适应颜色区间清晰显示止损是 极紧、紧、适中、宽、非常宽 。 基于真实波动率，而非固定阈值。 • Dist % – 实时止损距离
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Smart Stop Manager – 专业级自动化止损管理系统 概述 Smart Stop Manager 是 Smart Stop 产品线的执行核心，为需要结构化、可靠且全自动止损管理的交易者而设计。它持续监控所有持仓，根据 Smart Stop 市场结构逻辑计算最佳止损位置，并按照清晰透明的规则自动更新止损。 无论是管理单一品种还是多品种组合，Smart Stop Manager 都能为每笔交易提供纪律性、一致性和全面的风险可视化。它减少情绪化判断，降低手动操作负担，并确保止损始终基于真实的市场结构进行调整。 功能亮点 基于市场结构的自动止损计算 • 自动评估所有持仓，并根据 Smart Stop 逻辑应用最佳止损水平。 一站式组合管理面板 • 显示交易品种、方向、Magic Number、手数、开仓价、当前价、推荐止损、点差距离、浮动盈亏、风险敞口及实时状态标签。 DPI 自适应专业界面 • 在高分辨率屏幕上呈现清晰锐利的显示效果，布局会动态适配窗口。 清晰的状态标签 • 每笔交易都会标注当前状态，让交易者即时了解风险状况。 高级特殊情况识别 • 智能识别逆趋势
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了   The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
实用工具
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (复制猫MT5) 是一个本地跟单软件，也是一个完整的风险管理和执行框架，专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从资金管理公司挑战到个人投资组合管理，它能适应各种情况，结合了稳健的执行、资本保护、灵活配置和高级交易处理功能。 该跟单软件可在主端（发送方）和从端（接收方）模式下工作，实时同步市价单和挂单、交易修改、部分平仓和对冲平仓操作。它兼容模拟和实盘账户、交易或投资者登录，并通过持久的交易记忆系统确保恢复功能，即使EA、终端或VPS重启也不例外。可以同时管理多个主端和从端，使用唯一ID，并通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理跨经纪商差异。 手册/设置  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 频道  特色功能： 易于设置——快至30秒（见视频）。 快速、稳定、准确——Turbo模式下低延迟复制（见截图）。 高安全性——不使用潜在危险的DLL或WebRequest。 持久交易记忆，避免孤立、丢失或不准确的交易。 可从手动或EA复制，支持所有账户类型。 品种自动前缀/后缀，快速设置；支持MT4和MT5之间复制。 非常灵活的多主端
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
实用工具
交易面板一键交易。 处理仓位和订单！ 通过 图表 或 键盘 进行交易 。 使用我们的交易面板，您只需单击一下即可直接从图表中执行交易，执行交易操作的速度比使用标准 MetaTrader 控件快 30 倍。 参数和函数的自动计算使交易者的交易更加快捷、方便。 图形提示、信息标签和有关贸易交易的完整信息均位于图表 MetaTrader 上。 MT4版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 打开和关闭、反转和锁定、部分关闭/Autolot。虚拟/真实止损/止盈/追踪止损/盈亏平衡，订单网格... МetaТrader 5 中主要订单的交易控制面板 ：买入、卖出、buystop、buylimit、sellstop、selllimit、平仓、删除、修改、追踪止损、止损、获利。 有 5 个选项卡 可用：头寸、挂单、账户信息、信号和总利润。 Description on English VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞赛中 获得二等奖 。 注意！如果
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) — 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 秒级图表的优势 支持 1至900秒 的时间框架图表。 基于内置的实时报价数据库， 即时加载 历史数据。 数据实时更新， 无延迟或滞后 。 可同时创建 多个秒级图表 。 秒级图表的理想应用场景 剥头皮交易 和高频交易。 精确的入场和出场时机。 在短时间框架下测试交易策略。 时间框架设置 默认设置包含以下时间框架： S1、S2、S3、S4、S5、S6、S10、S12、S15、S20、S30 。 您可轻松自定义时间框架组合，只需按升序列出 1至900秒 的数值且避免重复即可。 其他免费工具 快速交易管理器 ( Quick Trade Ma
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
实用工具
Grid Manual是一个交易面板，用于处理订单网格。 该实用程序是通用的，具有灵活的设置和直观的界面。 它不仅可以在亏损方向上设置订单网格，还可以在盈利方向上设置订单网格。 交易者不需要创建和维护订单网格，实用程序会这样做。 打开一个订单就足够了，Grid manual会自动为它创建一个订单网格，并伴随它直到非常关闭。 完整说明和演示版 此處 。 该实用程序的主要特性和功能： 伴隨以任何方式打開的訂單，包括從移動終端打開的訂單。 適用於兩種類型的網格：“限制”和“停止”。 使用兩種方法計算網格間距：固定和動態（基於 ATR 指標）。 允許您更改未結訂單網格的設置。 顯示圖表上每個網格的盈虧平衡水平。 顯示每個網格的利潤率。 允許您一鍵關閉網格中的盈利訂單。 讓您一鍵關閉每個訂單網格。 允許您對訂單網格應用追踪止損功能。 允許您在訂單網格上應用將訂單網格的止損轉移到盈虧平衡水平的功能。 相對於訂單網格的盈虧平衡水平自動重新排列止盈（僅在限價網格模式下，距離取決於所選的計算類型：“保守”或“激進”）。 最多可管理 20 個訂單網格，每個網格最多可包含 100 個訂單。 計算初始手數時，
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
实用工具
MT5 交易复印机是 МetaТrader 5 平台的交易复印机 。 它复制外汇交易 之间   任何账户 MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 对于 COPYLOT MT5 版本（或 MT4   - MT4 MT5   -   MT4 对于 COPYLOT MT4 版本） 值得信赖的复印机！ MT4版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 您还可以在 МТ4 终端 (   МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ4   ) 中 复制交易： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 此版本包括在终端 МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5 之间 。 交易复制器用于在 2/3/10 终端之间复制交易/头寸。 支持从模拟账户和投资账户复制。 该程序可以在多个终端绑定上运行。 使用它作为您在一个账户上交易的各种投资者账户的交易的同步器， - COPYLOT 会将您的交易复制到其他终端。 从 多个 终端复制到一个； 从一个终端复
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
实用工具
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
实用工具
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5 加密货币图表集成工具 概述 Crypto Charting for MT5 通过 WebSocket 提供实时 OHLC 图表数据。支持多家交易所，并可在 MT5 中自动更新历史数据。 功能 实时 WebSocket 数据传输 自动历史数据同步 网络中断后的计划更新 兼容所有 MT5 时间周期 支持 OHLCV 数据格式 支持策略测试器 自动重新连接 支持的交易所 Binance, Bybit, OKX, KuCoin, MEXC, Gate.io, Bitget, XT.com 补充说明 如需获取 Tick 数据和深度数据，可查看名为 Crypto Ticks 的相关产品。 注意事项 不使用 DLL，适用于 VPS 环境。 Strategy Tester 不支持 WebRequest 功能。 如需试用版本，请通过 MQL5 私信联系作者。 Full Documentation & Setup Guide : Click Here
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
实用工具
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
实用工具
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
实用工具
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — 多功能智能交易助手 集成超过 66 项专业功能的智能交易面板，帮助您更高效、更安全、更精确地进行交易。 这款多功能交易助手集成了 风险管理、自动下单、仓位控制、市场分析 等核心功能， 让交易者能够更轻松地管理订单、减少失误，并提升整体交易效率。无论是新手还是专业交易员， 都能通过它显著提升操作体验。 为什么选择这款交易助手 一键下单与智能管理，提高交易执行速度 自动 计算仓位大小与风险比例 ，精准控制资金 支持 智能订单系统： 网格、OCO、隐藏止盈止损、虚拟挂单 强大的 仓位管理功能： 部分平仓、保本、移动止损、自动平仓 内置 市场分析模块： 供需区、波动率、货币强弱、交易时段 支持多品种管理与详细 交易统计分析 重要事件 推送与 Telegram 通知 主要功能（66+） 风险管理模块： 自动计算最佳仓位 交易管理模块： 止盈止损、保本、11 种移动止损模式、部分平仓 智能订单系统： 网格策略、OCO、隐藏挂单、虚拟止损 市场分析工具： 供需区、波动率、货币强弱、会话时段显示 绩效与监控： 盈亏、回撤、胜率、资金管理、过
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
实用工具
Custom Alerts：监控多个市场，绝不错过关键交易信号 概述 Custom Alerts 是一款动态工具，专为希望集中监控多个交易品种潜在机会的交易者设计。通过整合我们旗舰工具（如 FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power）提供的数据， Custom Alerts 可自动通知您关键的市场变化，无需频繁切换图表，也不会错过交易良机。现在，它支持您的经纪商提供的所有资产类别，只需在设置中选择相应的资产类别即可，无需手动输入任何品种名称。 1. 为什么 Custom Alerts 对交易者非常有帮助 一体化市场监控 • Custom Alerts 收集并整合来自外汇、贵金属、加密货币、指数，甚至（若经纪商支持）股票市场的信号。 • 无需频繁切换图表，一切通知集中呈现。 根据策略定制提醒 • 精准设置提醒条件。无论是追踪成交量激增、强度突破，还是极端价格波动， Custom Alerts 都能确保您不会错过任何关键信号。 • 可与 Stein Investments 工具无缝集成，助您更深入分析与优化交易决策。 节省时
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
实用工具
DashPlus 是一款先进的交易管理工具，旨在提升您在 MetaTrader 5 平台上的交易效率和效果。它提供一整套功能，包括风险计算、订单管理、先进的网格系统、基于图表的工具和绩效分析。 主要功能 1. 恢复网格 实施一个平均和灵活的网格系统，以在不利的市场条件下管理交易。 允许设置战略性进出点，以优化交易恢复。 2. 叠加网格 通过在强劲的市场波动中增加仓位，最大化有利交易的潜在回报。 帮助您通过扩展获利交易来利用趋势市场。 3. 盈亏线 在图表上直接提供潜在利润和损失场景的可视化表示。 调整设置并拖动盈亏线，以在执行之前评估各种交易结果。 4. 篮子模式 简化同一交易品种的多仓位管理，将它们合并为一个聚合仓位。 基于平均价格，便于监控和应用止损、止盈以及其他订单修改。 5. 图表上的新闻 将预定的经济新闻事件整合到您的交易图表中。 帮助您随时掌握可能影响市场波动的即将发生的事件，从而更好地规划交易。 6. 警报 设置基于时间或价格的警报，通知会显示在 MT5 中，或通过 MT5 应用发送到您的移动设备。 对监控关键价格水平或重要的交易时段非常有用。 7. 绩效统计 提供详细的
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
实用工具
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
实用工具
Easy Trade – 智能、简洁且强大的交易管理工具 Easy Trade 是为 MetaTrader 用户打造的一体化交易管理解决方案，帮助您轻松掌控风险，实现流畅交易执行。 它是根据交易者的反馈从零开始开发的，简化了多品种交易的执行、监控和管理流程，无需繁琐的操作。 无论您是手动短线交易者，还是管理多个交易设置的小型投资组合，Easy Trade 都能让您专注于明智决策和稳定盈利。 ⸻ 为什么选择 Easy Trade？ 精准风险管理：可选择固定手数或按百分比定义每笔交易的风险。实时显示风险与潜在收益。 篮子式跟踪止盈：追踪多笔交易的总利润，目标达成时自动锁定部分收益，适用于组合交易。 交易截图记录：每笔交易都可截图保存，方便日记记录、回顾与绩效分析。 定时自动平仓：可设定具体日期和时间自动关闭持仓，适合日终或周末前平仓。 界面可自定义：可调整按钮排序与大小、线条样式与颜色、缩放比例等，满足个人使用习惯。 ⸻ 主要功能（版本 1.0） 魔术号与策略标签： 使用注释标记轻松区分不同策略的交易，便于统计与复盘。 手数设置： 支持固定手数或基于止损与账户资金百分比的动态手
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
实用工具
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
实用工具
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
筛选:
无评论
回复评论