Smart Wick Zones

Smart Wick Zones indicator is a powerful tool designed to highlight hidden areas of price rejection and liquidity on your chart. By analyzing candle wicks (also called shadows or tails), the indicator automatically draws horizontal zones where strong buying or selling pressure has previously appeared. These wick zones often mark turning points in the market or areas where price reacts strongly, making them excellent references for support and resistance.


Instead of manually scanning candles for long upper or lower wicks, Smart Wick Zones does all the work for you. It intelligently detects imbalances between candle bodies and wicks, then marks those levels with clean horizontal lines. This gives traders a clear visual map of where the market has shown rejection in the past—and where it is most likely to react again.


How to Read the Indicator


Upper Wick Zones (Red Lines) – When a candle forms a long upper shadow compared to its body, the indicator identifies it as strong selling pressure. A red line is drawn at that level, which often acts as a potential resistance zone. When price revisits this level, watch for bearish reactions.


Lower Wick Zones (Green Lines) – When a candle shows a long lower shadow, the indicator recognizes it as strong buying pressure. A green line is placed at that price, serving as a potential support zone. If price retests this zone, bullish reversals are more likely.


Zone Lifespan – Each zone remains visible for a limited number of candles (default 70 bars). Old zones are automatically removed to keep your chart clean and focused only on recent, relevant signals.


Smart Gap Filter – To avoid clutter, the indicator applies time and price filters so that zones don’t overlap or repeat unnecessarily. This ensures that only the most significant wick rejections remain visible.


Practical Use – When price approaches a Smart Wick Zone, combine it with candlestick patterns or confirmation from other indicators. If price reacts strongly, you can use the zone as a basis for entries, stop-loss placement, or take-profit targets.


How the Indicator Works


The logic behind Smart Wick Zones is simple yet powerful:


A wick (shadow) is considered significant when its length is at least twice the size of the candle body.


If the upper wick is dominant, it signals that sellers stepped in strongly and pushed the price down → resistance zone.


If the lower wick is dominant, it indicates aggressive buying that rejected lower prices → support zone.


The indicator continuously scans candles within a customizable range (up to 500 bars), applies filters to avoid duplicate signals, and draws clean, horizontal levels at these rejection points.


This mechanism captures institutional order flow where banks and large players often defend their positions, giving retail traders an edge by revealing zones of hidden liquidity that are usually missed with standard support/resistance drawing.


Key Features of Smart Wick Zones


Automatic detection of wick-based support & resistance – no manual drawing required.


Cleans old zones automatically – keeps the chart simple and clutter-free.


Smart filters – prevents duplicate zones too close in time or price.


Clear visual signals – red for resistance zones, green for support zones.


Lightweight & optimized – works smoothly even on higher timeframes.


With Smart Wick Zones, you gain a reliable map of price rejection levels that reveal where the market is most likely to react. Whether you trade breakouts, reversals, or pullbacks, this indicator gives you precise reference points to build stronger strategies.


