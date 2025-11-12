AP Session Boxes Pro

AP Session Boxes — Asian / London / NY Range Overlay (MT5 Indicator)

Clean session boxes on your chart.
This lightweight indicator draws the Asian, London, and New York time windows directly on the chart, including each box’s high and low as dashed lines. It’s perfect for quick context, breakout planning, and clean screenshots.

Why traders use it

  • Instant structure: See where the market ranged during key sessions.

  • Breakout prep: Use the hi/lo lines as reference for pending orders or alerts from your own tools.

  • Backtest visuals: Scroll back and review session behavior fast.

  • Broker-time aware: Works on any symbol; handles cross-midnight windows safely.

What it draws

  • Filled rectangles for each selected session (with adjustable opacity & color).

  • Dashed high/low lines for each box.

  • One box per day per session for up to N lookback days.

Key features

  • Ultra-light: Objects only (no buffers). Zero lag, zero spam.

  • Fully configurable windows: Start/end hour:minute per session (server time).

  • Cross-midnight safe: Asian session can run 00:00 → 08:00 (or any span over midnight).

  • MTF hi/lo engine: Calculates highs/lows using your chosen timeframe (default M5).

  • Tiny-box filter: Hide boxes smaller than X points.

  • Auto-cleanup: Keeps only recent boxes (lookback + small buffer).

Inputs (quick guide)

  • Show sessions: InpShowAsian / InpShowLondon / InpShowNY

  • Session windows (server time):
    StartHour/StartMinute & EndHour/EndMinute per session
    (defaults: Asian 00:00–08:00, London 07:00–08:00, NY 13:00–17:00)

  • Box calc timeframe: InpBoxTF (e.g., M5)

  • Lookback days: InpLookbackDays

  • Colors & style: InpAsianColor / InpLondonColor / InpNYColor , InpHiColor / InpLoColor , InpBoxOpacity (0–255)

  • Minimum box size (points): InpMinBoxPoints (0 = show all)

How to use

  1. Drop on any chart and timeframe.

  2. Adjust session times to your broker server time.

  3. (Optional) Raise InpMinBoxPoints to hide low-range days.

  4. Combine with your breakout EA/alerts or manual trading plan.


