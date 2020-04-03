Utazima Bitcoin Killer EA

🚀 Join Hundreds of Traders Using UTazima Bitcoin Killer EA Today! UTAZIMA Bitcoin Killer EA — Powerful BTCUSD Robot

Version: 1.8 | Magic Number: 242424004 | Platform: MetaTrader 5
Recommended Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) for optimal signals and risk management

UTAZIMA Bitcoin Killer EA is a professional, fully automated trading system designed to trade BTCUSD with precision and smart risk management. Built with advanced AI-assisted strategies, it detects high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using EMA, Bollinger Bands, breakout-retest logic, and candlestick patterns.

Key Benefits:

  • Automated trading — no manual intervention

  • Smart risk management: percent-based or fixed lot

  • Real-time, artistic dashboard showing equity, profit, and active positions

  • Compatible with any BTCUSD broker

Why Traders Choose UTAZIMA EA:

  • Professional, tested, and reliable coding

  • Optimized for BTCUSD on MetaTrader 5

  • Realistic and safe — no false promises

  • Continuous updates and support

Feedback & Support:
Your feedback helps improve the EA and ensures I can release even better trading tools. Join my WhatsApp group or send me a direct message on MQL5 for questions, suggestions, or support:

Important:
Cryptocurrency trading carries risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test the EA on a demo account before live trading.

Altri dall’autore
Modern Dark Chart Theme
Anastase Byiringiro
librerie
Modern Dark Chart Theme Modern Dark Chart Theme is a clean, professional dark-mode chart style designed for traders who value clarity, focus, and reduced eye strain during long trading sessions. The theme uses carefully balanced dark tones with high-contrast candle colors, making price action easy to read in all market conditions. It is optimized for manual traders, scalpers, swing traders, and algorithmic traders who want a distraction-free trading environment. Key Features Professional da
FREE
Utazima Blessings Style Ai
Anastase Byiringiro
Experts
Utazima Blessings Style AI V2 — Advanced AI Trend & Breakout Trading System Fully Automated Professional Trend Filters Breakout + Retest Engine Smart Risk Control Works From $100 Capital Designed for MT4 & MT5 Platforms 1. Overview Utazima Blessings Style AI V2 is a next-generation Forex trading robot designed for traders seeking full automation, stable performance, and long-term low-risk growth. This system combines: AI-based market structure detection EMA trend confirmation RSI
Xauud Gold Bigfish Ai
Anastase Byiringiro
Experts
XAUUSD Gold BigFish AI — Profitable EA with Real Edge for $200 In a market full of hype and false promises, I aim to provide  real, reliable trading tools . The  XAUUSD Gold BigFish AI  is a  robust and well-designed Expert simple Advisor . It might not promise millions overnight, but it has a real edge. No false claims, no “never-losing AI”—just a real trading bot that works. Trading Approach Multi-system logic Mean reversion strategies Diversification Intraday trading Strategy This EA is ful
UtazimaFiboOrderBlockPro
Anastase Byiringiro
Experts
Utazima Fibo Order Block Pro is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Expert Advisor that combines Order Blocks, Fibonacci retracement , and Higher Timeframe trend confirmation to deliver high-precision trade entries. Built with prop firm rules and live account safety in mind, this EA focuses on controlled risk, smart execution, and disciplined trade management rather than over-trading. ️ Core Strategy Smart Money Concepts (Order Blocks) Fibonacci Premium / Discount Zones Higher Timef
Utazima Gold Master Today
Anastase Byiringiro
Experts
Utazima Gold Master Today Professional XAUUSD (Gold) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Utazima Gold Master Today  is a  professional automated trading Expert Advisor built exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD)  and optimized for  1-Minute (M1) timeframe precision trading . This EA is designed for traders who want  controlled, intelligent, and disciplined automation , not over-trading or risky systems. Key Highlights   XAUUSD only (Gold-optimized) ️  Designed for M1 timeframe Fully automated (h
