Utazima Bitcoin Killer EA
- 专家
- Anastase Byiringiro
- 版本: 1.80
- 更新: 29 十二月 2025
Version: 1.8 | Magic Number: 242424004 | Platform: MetaTrader 5
Recommended Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) for optimal signals and risk management
UTAZIMA Bitcoin Killer EA is a professional, fully automated trading system designed to trade BTCUSD with precision and smart risk management. Built with advanced AI-assisted strategies, it detects high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using EMA, Bollinger Bands, breakout-retest logic, and candlestick patterns.
Key Benefits:
-
Automated trading — no manual intervention
-
Smart risk management: percent-based or fixed lot
-
Real-time, artistic dashboard showing equity, profit, and active positions
-
Compatible with any BTCUSD broker
Why Traders Choose UTAZIMA EA:
-
Professional, tested, and reliable coding
-
Optimized for BTCUSD on MetaTrader 5
-
Realistic and safe — no false promises
-
Continuous updates and support
Feedback & Support:
Your feedback helps improve the EA and ensures I can release even better trading tools. Join my WhatsApp group or send me a direct message on MQL5 for questions, suggestions, or support:
-
WhatsApp: Join Here
-
MQL5 DM: Send a Message
Important:
Cryptocurrency trading carries risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test the EA on a demo account before live trading.