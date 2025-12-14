Modern Dark Chart Theme
- librerie
Anastase Byiringiro
Versione: 1.1
📊 Modern Dark Chart Theme
Modern Dark Chart Theme is a clean, professional dark-mode chart style designed for traders who value clarity, focus, and reduced eye strain during long trading sessions.
The theme uses carefully balanced dark tones with high-contrast candle colors, making price action easy to read in all market conditions. It is optimized for manual traders, scalpers, swing traders, and algorithmic traders who want a distraction-free trading environment.
✨ Key Features
-
Professional dark background optimized for long trading hours
-
Clear bullish and bearish candle contrast
-
Minimal visual noise for better price-action analysis
-
Works on all symbols and timeframes
-
Lightweight and fast — no performance impact
-
One-click application to any chart
🎯 Who This Theme Is For
-
Traders who prefer clean and modern chart visuals
-
Users trading at night or in low-light environments
-
Traders who focus on price action and structure
-
Anyone who wants a professional-looking workspace
⚙️ Easy to Use
Simply apply the theme to your chart and start trading immediately. No complex settings or adjustments required.
