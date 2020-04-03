System pro

# SYSTEM PRO V2 - Professional Expert Advisor

---

## 🌟 KEY HIGHLIGHTS

| 🌍 **Compatibility** | 💰 **Capital** | 📈 **Potential** | 📞 **Support** |
|---------------------|---------------|-----------------|---------------|
| **ALL MT5 Brokers** | **From $200** | **Up to $200,000/year*** | **Telegram: @davescres** |

**\*With discipline and rigorous management**

---

## 📊 PRESENTATION

**SYSTEM PRO V2** is a professional Expert Advisor for automated trading on MetaTrader 5. Combines performance, security, and universal compatibility.

### **🌍 Universal Compatibility**
✅ **ALL MT5 brokers** (regulated, offshore, ECN, MM)  
✅ All symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)  
✅ Hedging & Netting accounts  
✅ Validated by MQL5 Market

### **💰 Accessibility**
- **Minimum**: $200 only
- **Potential**: Up to $200,000/year with discipline
- **Scalable**: Small or large accounts
- Results depend on discipline and market conditions

---

## ✨ MAIN FEATURES

### **Dual Trading System**
- **Main Grid**: Bidirectional with automatic position management
- **Secondary System**: Optional complementary module
- **Intelligent Progression**: Dynamic lot management (Factor 1.5)
- **Optimized Closing**: Combined and split profit modes

### **Advanced Risk Management**
- Real-time margin verification (50% free + 30% balance max)
- Dynamic lot adjustment
- Automatic broker limits compliance
- Capital protection (max 30% usage)
- 5-layer protection system

### **Customizable Pauses**
- 3 daily pause periods (0-2h, 6-8h, 14-18h)
- Special Monday pause (7-11h)
- All schedules customizable
- Enable/disable for each period

---

## 💎 GROWTH POTENTIAL

**Starting capital**: $200  
**Annual target**: Up to $200,000* (x1000 multiplication possible)

**Success requires**:
✅ Strict discipline  
✅ Rigorous risk management  
✅ Profit capitalization  
✅ Patience (12+ months)  
✅ No emotional intervention

⚠️ **Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Trading involves capital risk.**

---

## 🎛️ KEY PARAMETERS

**Main System**:
- Size_Base: 0.01 (starting lot)
- Factor_Prog: 1.5 (progression)
- Count_Max: 20 (max positions)
- Distance_Points: 30
- Target_Combined: 50.0
- Target_Split: 10.0

**Secondary System** (Optional):
- Enable_Secondary: false
- Size_Secondary: 0.01
- Target_Secondary: 10.0
- Protection_Level: 5.0

**Pauses**:
- Pause 1: 14h-18h
- Pause 2: 0h-2h
- Pause 3: 6h-8h
- Monday: 7h-11h

All parameters fully customizable!

---

## 🛡️ SECURITY

**Multi-Layer Protection**:
1. Lot validation (symbol step, min/max)
2. Volume limit verification
3. Margin check (50% + 30% balance)
4. Automatic skip if conditions not met
5. Broker error handling (FOK/IOC retry)

**Universal Compatibility**:
- Auto-adapts to any broker
- Auto-detects symbol specifications
- Works on all account types
- No configuration needed

---

## 📈 ADVANTAGES

**For Beginners**:
✅ Drag & drop installation  
✅ Optimized defaults  
✅ Automatic risk management  
✅ Complete documentation

**For Advanced**:
✅ Full customization  
✅ Dual system control  
✅ Strategy Tester compatible  
✅ Direction enable/disable

**For Everyone**:
✅ Tous les courtiers  
✅ Tous les symboles  
✅ Protection intégrée  
✅ Assistance directe

---

## 🔧 INSTALLATION

**3 étapes simples** :
1. Téléchargez depuis le marché MQL5
2. Glissez sur le graphique
3. Activer le trading automatique

**Recommandé**:
- Période : M15
- Capital : 200 $ minimum (500 $ et plus recommandés)
- Effet de levier : 1:100 ou plus
- Testez d'abord en mode démo !

---

## 📊 SPÉCIFICATIONS

**Compatibilité**:
- Plateforme : MetaTrader 5
- Courtiers : TOUS (sans restrictions)
- Symboles : TOUS
- Comptes : Couverture et compensation

**Ressources**:
- Processeur : Faible utilisation
- Mémoire : optimisée
- Indicateurs : 1 norme (RSI)

---

## 💡 CONSEILS D'UTILISATION

**Gestion des risques** :
- Commencez avec Size_Base = 0,01
- Ajuster Factor_Prog (1,3-1,5)
- Limiter Count_Max pour des raisons de sécurité
- Surveiller régulièrement

**Optimisation**:
- Tester différents paramètres
- Essayez plusieurs symboles
- Ajuster les horaires de pause
- Activer le système secondaire si nécessaire

---

## ⚠️ AVERTISSEMENTS

**Risques** :
- Le trading comporte un risque de perte en capital
- Aucune garantie de profit
- La discipline est essentielle
- N'utilisez que des fonds abordables

**Responsabilité**:
L'utilisateur est seul responsable de l'utilisation du conseiller expert et de ses décisions de trading.

---

## 📞 ASSISTANCE

**Contact direct** : @davescres (Telegram)  
**Type** : Assistance personnalisée  
**Réponse** : Rapide  
**Langues** : anglais, français et autres

---

## 🏆 VERSION

**Actuel** : 2.09 (décembre 2025)

**Dernières améliorations** :
✅ Protection de marge ultra-conservatrice  
✅ Compatibilité universelle validée  
✅ Approuvé par le marché MQL5  
✅ Gestion des erreurs optimisée

---

## 📝 LÉGAL

**Droits d'auteur** : © 2025 - Tous droits réservés  
**Licence** : Usage personnel uniquement  
**Avertissement** : Fourni « tel quel ». Le trading comporte des risques. L’utilisateur est seul responsable.

---

## 🎯 RÉSUMÉ

**SYSTEM PRO V2** offre :
✅ Compatible avec tous les courtiers MT5  
✅ Accessible à partir de 200 $  
✅ Potentiel de gains jusqu'à 200 000 $/an* avec une bonne discipline  
✅ Système de trading double  
✅ Gestion automatique des risques  
✅ Protection multicouche  
✅ Pauses personnalisables  
✅ Assistance directe : @davescres

Idéal pour les traders à la recherche d'une solution automatisée complète, accessible et à fort potentiel.

---

**Téléchargez maintenant et commencez à trader avec SYSTEM PRO V2 !**

**Des questions ? Contactez : @davescres sur Telegram**

