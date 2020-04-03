System pro
# SYSTEM PRO V2 - Professional Expert Advisor
---
## 🌟 KEY HIGHLIGHTS
| 🌍 **Compatibility** | 💰 **Capital** | 📈 **Potential** | 📞 **Support** |
|---------------------|---------------|-----------------|---------------|
| **ALL MT5 Brokers** | **From $200** | **Up to $200,000/year*** | **Telegram: @davescres** |
**\*With discipline and rigorous management**
---
## 📊 PRESENTATION
**SYSTEM PRO V2** is a professional Expert Advisor for automated trading on MetaTrader 5. Combines performance, security, and universal compatibility.
### **🌍 Universal Compatibility**
✅ **ALL MT5 brokers** (regulated, offshore, ECN, MM)
✅ All symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)
✅ Hedging & Netting accounts
✅ Validated by MQL5 Market
### **💰 Accessibility**
- **Minimum**: $200 only
- **Potential**: Up to $200,000/year with discipline
- **Scalable**: Small or large accounts
- Results depend on discipline and market conditions
---
## ✨ MAIN FEATURES
### **Dual Trading System**
- **Main Grid**: Bidirectional with automatic position management
- **Secondary System**: Optional complementary module
- **Intelligent Progression**: Dynamic lot management (Factor 1.5)
- **Optimized Closing**: Combined and split profit modes
### **Advanced Risk Management**
- Real-time margin verification (50% free + 30% balance max)
- Dynamic lot adjustment
- Automatic broker limits compliance
- Capital protection (max 30% usage)
- 5-layer protection system
### **Customizable Pauses**
- 3 daily pause periods (0-2h, 6-8h, 14-18h)
- Special Monday pause (7-11h)
- All schedules customizable
- Enable/disable for each period
---
## 💎 GROWTH POTENTIAL
**Starting capital**: $200
**Annual target**: Up to $200,000* (x1000 multiplication possible)
**Success requires**:
✅ Strict discipline
✅ Rigorous risk management
✅ Profit capitalization
✅ Patience (12+ months)
✅ No emotional intervention
⚠️ **Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Trading involves capital risk.**
---
## 🎛️ KEY PARAMETERS
**Main System**:
- Size_Base: 0.01 (starting lot)
- Factor_Prog: 1.5 (progression)
- Count_Max: 20 (max positions)
- Distance_Points: 30
- Target_Combined: 50.0
- Target_Split: 10.0
**Secondary System** (Optional):
- Enable_Secondary: false
- Size_Secondary: 0.01
- Target_Secondary: 10.0
- Protection_Level: 5.0
**Pauses**:
- Pause 1: 14h-18h
- Pause 2: 0h-2h
- Pause 3: 6h-8h
- Monday: 7h-11h
All parameters fully customizable!
---
## 🛡️ SECURITY
**Multi-Layer Protection**:
1. Lot validation (symbol step, min/max)
2. Volume limit verification
3. Margin check (50% + 30% balance)
4. Automatic skip if conditions not met
5. Broker error handling (FOK/IOC retry)
**Universal Compatibility**:
- Auto-adapts to any broker
- Auto-detects symbol specifications
- Works on all account types
- No configuration needed
---
## 📈 ADVANTAGES
**For Beginners**:
✅ Drag & drop installation
✅ Optimized defaults
✅ Automatic risk management
✅ Complete documentation
**For Advanced**:
✅ Full customization
✅ Dual system control
✅ Strategy Tester compatible
✅ Direction enable/disable
**For Everyone**:
✅ Tous les courtiers
✅ Tous les symboles
✅ Protection intégrée
✅ Assistance directe
---
## 🔧 INSTALLATION
**3 étapes simples** :
1. Téléchargez depuis le marché MQL5
2. Glissez sur le graphique
3. Activer le trading automatique
**Recommandé**:
- Période : M15
- Capital : 200 $ minimum (500 $ et plus recommandés)
- Effet de levier : 1:100 ou plus
- Testez d'abord en mode démo !
---
## 📊 SPÉCIFICATIONS
**Compatibilité**:
- Plateforme : MetaTrader 5
- Courtiers : TOUS (sans restrictions)
- Symboles : TOUS
- Comptes : Couverture et compensation
**Ressources**:
- Processeur : Faible utilisation
- Mémoire : optimisée
- Indicateurs : 1 norme (RSI)
---
## 💡 CONSEILS D'UTILISATION
**Gestion des risques** :
- Commencez avec Size_Base = 0,01
- Ajuster Factor_Prog (1,3-1,5)
- Limiter Count_Max pour des raisons de sécurité
- Surveiller régulièrement
**Optimisation**:
- Tester différents paramètres
- Essayez plusieurs symboles
- Ajuster les horaires de pause
- Activer le système secondaire si nécessaire
---
## ⚠️ AVERTISSEMENTS
**Risques** :
- Le trading comporte un risque de perte en capital
- Aucune garantie de profit
- La discipline est essentielle
- N'utilisez que des fonds abordables
**Responsabilité**:
L'utilisateur est seul responsable de l'utilisation du conseiller expert et de ses décisions de trading.
---
## 📞 ASSISTANCE
**Contact direct** : @davescres (Telegram)
**Type** : Assistance personnalisée
**Réponse** : Rapide
**Langues** : anglais, français et autres
---
## 🏆 VERSION
**Actuel** : 2.09 (décembre 2025)
**Dernières améliorations** :
✅ Protection de marge ultra-conservatrice
✅ Compatibilité universelle validée
✅ Approuvé par le marché MQL5
✅ Gestion des erreurs optimisée
---
## 📝 LÉGAL
**Droits d'auteur** : © 2025 - Tous droits réservés
**Licence** : Usage personnel uniquement
**Avertissement** : Fourni « tel quel ». Le trading comporte des risques. L’utilisateur est seul responsable.
---
## 🎯 RÉSUMÉ
**SYSTEM PRO V2** offre :
✅ Compatible avec tous les courtiers MT5
✅ Accessible à partir de 200 $
✅ Potentiel de gains jusqu'à 200 000 $/an* avec une bonne discipline
✅ Système de trading double
✅ Gestion automatique des risques
✅ Protection multicouche
✅ Pauses personnalisables
✅ Assistance directe : @davescres
Idéal pour les traders à la recherche d'une solution automatisée complète, accessible et à fort potentiel.
---
**Téléchargez maintenant et commencez à trader avec SYSTEM PRO V2 !**
**Des questions ? Contactez : @davescres sur Telegram**