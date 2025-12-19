🎯 Overview

DAVITO XAUUSD V3 OPTIMIZED - Professional Expert Advisor

Would you like to put your capital to work stress-free? The DAVITO XAUUSD robot adapts to all market conditions, adjusts to your schedule, and optimizes your automated gold (XAUUSD) trading operations.

Based on a 17-year scientific study (2006-2023) analyzing 13,247 data points on gold price fluctuations, this robot uses an optimized Grid Martingale strategy with intelligent volume filters and market manipulation detection.

💰 Recommended Capital

Minimum: €500 to €10,000

📊 Recommended Configuration - €1,000 Capital

⏰ Optimal Trading Hours

Preferred Sessions:

Asian Session (00:00-09:00 GMT) - OPTIMAL Success rate: 85-95% Volatility: LOW (ideal for Grid) Typical movement: 20-40 pips Grid cycles/day: 2-4 cycles Risk level: ■ SAFE

End of New York Session (20:00-22:00) Residual volatility Acceptable with capital >€5,000

01:00-07:00 Time Slots Moderate liquidity Average spreads



❌ PERIODS TO ABSOLUTELY AVOID:

London-New York Overlap (13:00-17:00 GMT) - EXTREMELY DANGEROUS Success rate: 30-40% Volatility: 260× higher than Asian session Typical movement: 100-150 pips (brutal explosions) Loss risk: 40-80% in a single session 17-year statistics: Probability of significant movements 273× higher

High volumes and major economic news US releases (CPI, NFP, FOMC) Central bank decisions Major geopolitical events



✅ Asian Session Advantages:

Predictable and sideways movements (ideal for Grid strategy)

Low volatility reduces drawdown risk (max 10-15%)

No major US economic news

Clearly defined support/resistance levels

Multiple profit-taking opportunities (2-4 cycles)

Suitable for small accounts (from €500)

⚙️ Recommended Settings

📐 Grid Martingale Configuration

Distance between orders (XAUUSD): 50 to 200 points For €1,000 capital: 50-200 points For €5,000 capital: 50-150 points For €10,000 capital: 50-100 points

Initial lot: 0.01

Lot multiplier: 1.3 (optimized for XAUUSD)

Lot rounding: 2 decimals

🛡️ Protection and Closure

Maximum drawdown: 10,000 (>Capital or according to risk tolerance)

(>Capital or according to risk tolerance) 2-direction profit: €3 (closes BUY+SELL positions if total profit ≥€3)

(closes BUY+SELL positions if total profit ≥€3) 1-direction profit: €5 (closes all BUY or SELL positions if ≥€5)

(closes all BUY or SELL positions if ≥€5) BASKET profit: €10 (closes ALL positions if global profit ≥€10)

(closes ALL positions if global profit ≥€10) Maximum allowed loss: 10,000 (or according to your tolerance)

📊 Volume Filters (Scientific)

Enable Volume Filter: Enabled

Analyzed timeframes: M5 + M15

M5 critical ratio: 2.0 (blocks trading if volume >2× average)

(blocks trading if volume >2× average) M15 critical ratio: 1.8

Blocking score: 20 points

Unblocking score: 10 points (hysteresis system)

🎯 Multi-Timeframe Range/Trend Detection

M1 Range Detection: Enabled

M5 Range Detection: Enabled

M15 Range Detection: Enabled

Multi-Criteria Trend: 6 indicators

Breakout Confirmation: 2 candles

🔍 Advanced Protection

Maximum Spread: 30 pips (blocks if spread >30)

(blocks if spread >30) Manipulation Detection: Enabled

AI Learning: Disabled (for fast Market testing)

📈 Scientific Study Results (17 Years)

📊 Methodology

Period analyzed: March 2006 - April 2023

March 2006 - April 2023 Data collected: 13,247 observations over 8-hour periods

13,247 observations over 8-hour periods Measurement: Price amplitude analysis per 8-hour period

Price amplitude analysis per 8-hour period Reference value: Average variation of $11 USD per period

Average variation of $11 USD per period Classification: Significant variations >$11 USD

📉 Session Comparison

Metric Asian Session London-NY Overlap Volatility LOW EXTREME (260× higher) Typical movement 20-40 pips 100-150 pips Grid success rate 75-85% 30-40% Grid cycles/day 2-4 Martingale Explosion Max drawdown 10-15% 40-80% Risk level ■ SAFE ■ EXTREMELY DANGEROUS

🎯 Statistical Conclusion

The Asian session has 260× lower volatility than the London-New York overlap, making it the optimal period for amplitude-limited Grid-Martingale strategies.

Transactions executed during the London-NY overlap expose the strategy to excessive risk, with a probability of significant movements 273× higher.

📅 Performance by Day of the Week

Analysis of Grid-Martingale strategy performance according to different days of the week during the Asian session (00:00-09:00 GMT).

Day Rating Characteristics Recommendation Monday ■■■■■ Excellent • Promising week start<br>• Clear range formation<br>• Rising volumes OPTIMAL - Start the week confidently Tuesday ■■■■■ Optimal • Stable volatility<br>• Repeatable patterns<br>• Low news impact BEST DAY - Maximum number of cycles Wednesday ■■■■■ Optimal • Mid-week stability<br>• Predictable behavior<br>• Good liquidity EXCELLENT - Consistent performance Thursday ■■■■□ Good • Weekend anticipation begins<br>• Slight volatility increase<br>• Caution recommended GOOD - Monitor positions Friday ■■■□□ Average • Weekly position closures<br>• Increased PM volatility<br>• Widened spreads CAUTION - Close before 12:00 GMT

🔧 Technical Features

💡 Multi-Timeframe System

M1: Micro-trend detection and rapid breakouts

Micro-trend detection and rapid breakouts M5: Volume + range analysis (main filter)

Volume + range analysis (main filter) M15: Trend + volume confirmation (security)

Trend + volume confirmation (security) H1: Global directional context

🧠 Artificial Intelligence (Optional)

AI Learning System: Automatic error learning

Automatic error learning Manipulation Detection: False breakout identification

False breakout identification Pattern Recognition: Losing configuration memorization

Losing configuration memorization Auto-Optimization: Automatic market-based adjustment

🛡️ Strict Money Management

Capital verification: Before each position

Before each position Exact margin calculation: Integrated OrderCalcMargin()

Integrated OrderCalcMargin() Automatic lot reduction: If insufficient margin

If insufficient margin "Not enough money" protection: Prevents trading errors

📊 Optimized Grid Martingale

Adaptive distance: According to volatility and capital

According to volatility and capital Scientific multiplier: 1.3× (optimized from 17 years of data)

1.3× (optimized from 17 years of data) Precise tracking: g_buy_lastprice / g_sell_lastprice

g_buy_lastprice / g_sell_lastprice Independent management: Separate BUY and SELL

✅ Robot Advantages

✔️ Scientific strategy based on 17 years of real data ✔️ M5+M15 volume filters avoid dangerous periods ✔️ Hysteresis system (score 20/10) prevents jerky trading ✔️ Manipulation detection identifies false signals ✔️ Strict money management protects your capital ✔️ Multi-timeframes for multiple confirmations ✔️ Optimized Grid Martingale (distance 200, multiply 1.3) ✔️ Intelligent closure (2dir/1dir/basket) ✔️ AI Learning memorizes errors (optional) ✔️ Compatible with all accounts from €500

⚠️ Risks and Warnings

⚠️ HIGH RISK: CFD and Forex trading carries risks. You can lose all your capital.

📉 Drawdown: Even with an optimized strategy, drawdown periods of 10-15% are normal in the Asian session.

🚫 ABSOLUTELY AVOID:

London-NY overlap (13:00-17:00 GMT)

Major economic releases (NFP, FOMC, CPI)

Trading with capital <€500

Modifying parameters without understanding

✅ RECOMMENDATIONS:

ALWAYS test in demo before live

Respect optimal hours (Asian session)

Do NOT trade during major news

Use appropriate capital (minimum €500)

Do NOT modify parameters without experience

🎓 Support and Documentation

📜 Terms of Use

Legal disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk of capital loss.