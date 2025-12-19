Goldgridbest
- Experts
- Crespin Davito
- Versione: 3.10
- Attivazioni: 20
🎯 Overview
Would you like to put your capital to work stress-free? The DAVITO XAUUSD robot adapts to all market conditions, adjusts to your schedule, and optimizes your automated gold (XAUUSD) trading operations.
Based on a 17-year scientific study (2006-2023) analyzing 13,247 data points on gold price fluctuations, this robot uses an optimized Grid Martingale strategy with intelligent volume filters and market manipulation detection.
💰 Recommended Capital
Minimum: €500 to €10,000
⚡ Warning for large amounts: Test performance without unnecessary risk 🎁 Free trial period: Experience your "profit machine" in real conditions
📊 Recommended Configuration - €1,000 Capital
⏰ Optimal Trading Hours
Preferred Sessions:
-
Asian Session (00:00-09:00 GMT) - OPTIMAL
- Success rate: 85-95%
- Volatility: LOW (ideal for Grid)
- Typical movement: 20-40 pips
- Grid cycles/day: 2-4 cycles
- Risk level: ■ SAFE
-
End of New York Session (20:00-22:00)
- Residual volatility
- Acceptable with capital >€5,000
-
01:00-07:00 Time Slots
- Moderate liquidity
- Average spreads
❌ PERIODS TO ABSOLUTELY AVOID:
-
London-New York Overlap (13:00-17:00 GMT) - EXTREMELY DANGEROUS
- Success rate: 30-40%
- Volatility: 260× higher than Asian session
- Typical movement: 100-150 pips (brutal explosions)
- Loss risk: 40-80% in a single session
- 17-year statistics: Probability of significant movements 273× higher
-
High volumes and major economic news
- US releases (CPI, NFP, FOMC)
- Central bank decisions
- Major geopolitical events
✅ Asian Session Advantages:
- Predictable and sideways movements (ideal for Grid strategy)
- Low volatility reduces drawdown risk (max 10-15%)
- No major US economic news
- Clearly defined support/resistance levels
- Multiple profit-taking opportunities (2-4 cycles)
- Suitable for small accounts (from €500)
⚙️ Recommended Settings
📐 Grid Martingale Configuration
-
Distance between orders (XAUUSD): 50 to 200 points
- For €1,000 capital: 50-200 points
- For €5,000 capital: 50-150 points
- For €10,000 capital: 50-100 points
-
Initial lot: 0.01
-
Lot multiplier: 1.3 (optimized for XAUUSD)
-
Lot rounding: 2 decimals
🛡️ Protection and Closure
- Maximum drawdown: 10,000 (>Capital or according to risk tolerance)
- 2-direction profit: €3 (closes BUY+SELL positions if total profit ≥€3)
- 1-direction profit: €5 (closes all BUY or SELL positions if ≥€5)
- BASKET profit: €10 (closes ALL positions if global profit ≥€10)
- Maximum allowed loss: 10,000 (or according to your tolerance)
📊 Volume Filters (Scientific)
- Enable Volume Filter: Enabled
- Analyzed timeframes: M5 + M15
- M5 critical ratio: 2.0 (blocks trading if volume >2× average)
- M15 critical ratio: 1.8
- Blocking score: 20 points
- Unblocking score: 10 points (hysteresis system)
🎯 Multi-Timeframe Range/Trend Detection
- M1 Range Detection: Enabled
- M5 Range Detection: Enabled
- M15 Range Detection: Enabled
- Multi-Criteria Trend: 6 indicators
- Breakout Confirmation: 2 candles
🔍 Advanced Protection
- Maximum Spread: 30 pips (blocks if spread >30)
- Manipulation Detection: Enabled
- AI Learning: Disabled (for fast Market testing)
📈 Scientific Study Results (17 Years)
📊 Methodology
- Period analyzed: March 2006 - April 2023
- Data collected: 13,247 observations over 8-hour periods
- Measurement: Price amplitude analysis per 8-hour period
- Reference value: Average variation of $11 USD per period
- Classification: Significant variations >$11 USD
📉 Session Comparison
|Metric
|Asian Session
|London-NY Overlap
|Volatility
|LOW
|EXTREME (260× higher)
|Typical movement
|20-40 pips
|100-150 pips
|Grid success rate
|75-85%
|30-40%
|Grid cycles/day
|2-4
|Martingale Explosion
|Max drawdown
|10-15%
|40-80%
|Risk level
|■ SAFE
|■ EXTREMELY DANGEROUS
🎯 Statistical Conclusion
The Asian session has 260× lower volatility than the London-New York overlap, making it the optimal period for amplitude-limited Grid-Martingale strategies.
Transactions executed during the London-NY overlap expose the strategy to excessive risk, with a probability of significant movements 273× higher.
📅 Performance by Day of the Week
Analysis of Grid-Martingale strategy performance according to different days of the week during the Asian session (00:00-09:00 GMT).
|Day
|Rating
|Characteristics
|Recommendation
|Monday
|■■■■■ Excellent
|• Promising week start<br>• Clear range formation<br>• Rising volumes
|OPTIMAL - Start the week confidently
|Tuesday
|■■■■■ Optimal
|• Stable volatility<br>• Repeatable patterns<br>• Low news impact
|BEST DAY - Maximum number of cycles
|Wednesday
|■■■■■ Optimal
|• Mid-week stability<br>• Predictable behavior<br>• Good liquidity
|EXCELLENT - Consistent performance
|Thursday
|■■■■□ Good
|• Weekend anticipation begins<br>• Slight volatility increase<br>• Caution recommended
|GOOD - Monitor positions
|Friday
|■■■□□ Average
|• Weekly position closures<br>• Increased PM volatility<br>• Widened spreads
|CAUTION - Close before 12:00 GMT
🔧 Technical Features
💡 Multi-Timeframe System
- M1: Micro-trend detection and rapid breakouts
- M5: Volume + range analysis (main filter)
- M15: Trend + volume confirmation (security)
- H1: Global directional context
🧠 Artificial Intelligence (Optional)
- AI Learning System: Automatic error learning
- Manipulation Detection: False breakout identification
- Pattern Recognition: Losing configuration memorization
- Auto-Optimization: Automatic market-based adjustment
🛡️ Strict Money Management
- Capital verification: Before each position
- Exact margin calculation: Integrated OrderCalcMargin()
- Automatic lot reduction: If insufficient margin
- "Not enough money" protection: Prevents trading errors
📊 Optimized Grid Martingale
- Adaptive distance: According to volatility and capital
- Scientific multiplier: 1.3× (optimized from 17 years of data)
- Precise tracking: g_buy_lastprice / g_sell_lastprice
- Independent management: Separate BUY and SELL
✅ Robot Advantages
✔️ Scientific strategy based on 17 years of real data ✔️ M5+M15 volume filters avoid dangerous periods ✔️ Hysteresis system (score 20/10) prevents jerky trading ✔️ Manipulation detection identifies false signals ✔️ Strict money management protects your capital ✔️ Multi-timeframes for multiple confirmations ✔️ Optimized Grid Martingale (distance 200, multiply 1.3) ✔️ Intelligent closure (2dir/1dir/basket) ✔️ AI Learning memorizes errors (optional) ✔️ Compatible with all accounts from €500
⚠️ Risks and Warnings
⚠️ HIGH RISK: CFD and Forex trading carries risks. You can lose all your capital.
📉 Drawdown: Even with an optimized strategy, drawdown periods of 10-15% are normal in the Asian session.
🚫 ABSOLUTELY AVOID:
- London-NY overlap (13:00-17:00 GMT)
- Major economic releases (NFP, FOMC, CPI)
- Trading with capital <€500
- Modifying parameters without understanding
✅ RECOMMENDATIONS:
- ALWAYS test in demo before live
- Respect optimal hours (Asian session)
- Do NOT trade during major news
- Use appropriate capital (minimum €500)
- Do NOT modify parameters without experience
🎓 Support and Documentation
📧 Contact: support@davito-trading.com 🌐 Website: https://davito-trading.com 📚 Complete documentation: Provided with the robot 🎥 Video tutorials: Available on our channel
📜 Terms of Use
License: 1 real account + unlimited demo accounts Updates: Free for life Support: Email within 24-48h Guarantee: 30-day money-back guarantee
🚀 Get Started Now
- Purchase the robot on the MQL5 Market
- Install on MetaTrader 5
- Configure according to your capital (see recommended settings)
- Test 1 month in demo
- Switch to live progressively
Don't let market surprises catch you off guard - Our robot takes care of it for you!
