One Click Trader Panel MT5

Trade Panel Description

Version: 1.00

This Trade Panel is a manual, on-chart trading interface designed to provide fast and precise control over trade execution and position management directly from the chart. It enables one-click trading and real-time adjustment of risk parameters without using the standard MetaTrader order window.

Trade Execution

  • BUY Button
    Instantly opens a Buy position on the current symbol using the selected lot size.
    Stop Loss and optional Take Profit are applied according to the current panel settings.

  • SELL Button
    Instantly opens a Sell position on the current symbol using the selected lot size, with Stop Loss and optional Take Profit applied.

  • CLOSE Button
    Closes all open positions for the current symbol immediately.

Stop Loss Management

  • SL + / SL −
    Increase or decrease the Stop Loss distance in points.

  • Live SL Display
    Displays the currently selected Stop Loss value.

  • APPLY Function
    Applies the current Stop Loss value to all open trades on the active symbol.

Take Profit Management

  • TP + / TP −
    Adjust the Take Profit distance in points.

  • TP ON / TP OFF Toggle
    Enables or disables Take Profit usage:

    • When enabled, Take Profit is applied to new trades and trade modifications.

    • When disabled, trades are opened and modified without Take Profit.

  • Live TP Display
    Shows the current Take Profit value.

Trailing Stop System

  • TRAIL ON / TRAIL OFF
    Activates or deactivates the trailing stop feature.

  • TR + / TR −
    Adjust the trailing stop distance in points.

  • Automatic Trailing Logic
    When enabled, the Stop Loss automatically follows favorable price movement:

    • Buy trades trail below price

    • Sell trades trail above price
      Stop Loss only moves in a profit-protecting direction.

Lot Size Control

  • Lot + / Lot −
    Increase or decrease the trade volume based on broker-defined lot steps.

  • Automatic Lot Normalization
    Ensures lot sizes comply with broker minimum, maximum, and step size requirements.

  • Live Lot Display
    Displays the currently selected lot size.

Additional Features

  • Fully chart-based manual trading panel

  • One-click trade execution

  • Real-time visual status indicators

  • Compatible with live trading and strategy tester

  • Automatically removes all panel objects on deinitialization


