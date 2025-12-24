One Click Trader Panel MT5
- Utilitaires
- Lungile Mbanjwa
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
Trade Panel Description
Version: 1.00
This Trade Panel is a manual, on-chart trading interface designed to provide fast and precise control over trade execution and position management directly from the chart. It enables one-click trading and real-time adjustment of risk parameters without using the standard MetaTrader order window.
Trade Execution
-
BUY Button
Instantly opens a Buy position on the current symbol using the selected lot size.
Stop Loss and optional Take Profit are applied according to the current panel settings.
-
SELL Button
Instantly opens a Sell position on the current symbol using the selected lot size, with Stop Loss and optional Take Profit applied.
-
CLOSE Button
Closes all open positions for the current symbol immediately.
Stop Loss Management
-
SL + / SL −
Increase or decrease the Stop Loss distance in points.
-
Live SL Display
Displays the currently selected Stop Loss value.
-
APPLY Function
Applies the current Stop Loss value to all open trades on the active symbol.
Take Profit Management
-
TP + / TP −
Adjust the Take Profit distance in points.
-
TP ON / TP OFF Toggle
Enables or disables Take Profit usage:
-
When enabled, Take Profit is applied to new trades and trade modifications.
-
When disabled, trades are opened and modified without Take Profit.
-
-
Live TP Display
Shows the current Take Profit value.
Trailing Stop System
-
TRAIL ON / TRAIL OFF
Activates or deactivates the trailing stop feature.
-
TR + / TR −
Adjust the trailing stop distance in points.
-
Automatic Trailing Logic
When enabled, the Stop Loss automatically follows favorable price movement:
-
Buy trades trail below price
-
Sell trades trail above price
Stop Loss only moves in a profit-protecting direction.
-
Lot Size Control
-
Lot + / Lot −
Increase or decrease the trade volume based on broker-defined lot steps.
-
Automatic Lot Normalization
Ensures lot sizes comply with broker minimum, maximum, and step size requirements.
-
Live Lot Display
Displays the currently selected lot size.
Additional Features
-
Fully chart-based manual trading panel
-
One-click trade execution
-
Real-time visual status indicators
-
Compatible with live trading and strategy tester
-
Automatically removes all panel objects on deinitialization