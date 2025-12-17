Ict quaterly levels

write me a description for this ea

Here’s a professional, market-ready description you can use for your EA/indicator on MT5 Market, Telegram, or a sales page:

ICT Core Levels – Smart Market Structure & Session Tool

ICT Core Levels is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator built around Inner Circle Trader (ICT) concepts, designed to give traders a clear, structured view of the market using market structure, key price levels, trading sessions, and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) — all in one clean, highly customizable tool.

This indicator automatically maps out the most important institutional reference points, helping traders align with smart money, understand where liquidity is likely resting, and time entries with precision.

🔹 Key Features

📌 Market Structure Levels

  • Automatically plots major Support, Resistance, and Midpoint levels

  • Includes quarter levels (25% & 75%) for refined targeting

  • Helps identify premium & discount zones at a glance

⏰ Trading Sessions (Multi-Day)

  • Visual highlighting of London, New York, and Asian sessions

  • Customizable timeframe for session display

  • Option to display session labels for easy tracking

  • Perfect for session-based ICT strategies

🕒 Market Open & Close Lines

  • Automatically marks:

    • London Open & Close

    • New York Open & Close

    • Asian Open & Close

  • Helps identify kill zones, volatility windows, and manipulation phases

📦 Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection

  • Detects and draws Bullish & Bearish Fair Value Gaps

  • Highlights inefficiencies where price is likely to react

  • Ideal for entry refinement and trade confluence

🎨 Fully Customizable Visuals

  • Adjustable colors for:

    • Sessions

    • Support & Resistance

    • FVGs

    • Open/Close lines

  • Custom font size and text positioning

  • Optional dark background optimization

🎯 Who This Indicator Is For

  • ICT & Smart Money Concept traders

  • Session-based traders

  • Scalpers, intraday, and swing traders

  • Traders who want clean charts with institutional context

✅ Why ICT Core Levels?

✔ Eliminates chart clutter
✔ Saves analysis time
✔ Enhances trade confidence
✔ Built for precision & structure
✔ Works on all symbols & timeframes

ICT Core Levels transforms raw price action into a clear institutional roadmap, giving you the confidence to trade with structure, timing, and logic — not guesswork.


Altri dall’autore
Ict institutional zones
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
Indicatori
SMC VALID EA (MT5) Version: 1.10 Author: Marrion Brave Wabomba Category: Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and  ICT concepts ICT Smart Money Daily Zones (SMC Pro)  ICT Smart Money Daily Zones (SMC Pro) – ICT Daily Buy & Sell Zones Pro is a professional-grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) / ICT trading indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to clearly map institutional daily levels and guide traders with high-probability decision zones . This indicator automatically analyzes the Daily timeframe (PDH / PD
Non repaint signal indicator
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
Indicatori
MV Arrow v4.0 – Professional Swing Signal Indicator MV Arrow v4.0 is a precision-based MT4 arrow indicator designed to identify high-probability swing BUY and SELL zones using a multi-filter confirmation system. It focuses on market extremes , filtering noise and low-quality signals to deliver clear, well-spaced trade opportunities . This indicator is ideal for traders who prefer clean charts, disciplined entries, and confirmation-based signals rather than constant alerts. Core Signal Logi
Smc trading AI
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
Experts
SMC VALID EA (MT5) Version: 1.10 Author: Marrion Brave Wabomba Category: Smart Money Concepts (SMC) / ICT Hybrid – Fully Automated MT5 Expert Advisor Overview SMC VALID EA is a professional-grade, fully automated MetaTrader 5 trading bot built around Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT market structure principles , with a strong focus on capital protection, margin safety, and prop-firm compliance . The EA is designed for swing trading by default , with optional controlled scalping logic. Every
Price action Ai trader
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
Experts
PriceAction Pro EA (v1.8) PriceAction Pro EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around high-probability price action patterns , strict risk management , and multi-timeframe trend confirmation . It is designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and capital protection over over-optimization or martingale-style systems. The EA focuses on clean market structure , entering trades only when price action aligns with higher-timeframe direction and predefined risk rules.
Gold mine Ai
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
Experts
Gold Mine AI EA (v1.07) Dual-Mode XAUUSD Trading System – Scalping & Swing Precision Gold Mine AI EA is a robust, risk-controlled MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines high-speed intraday scalping with trend-following swing trading , allowing the EA to adapt dynamically to different market conditions while maintaining strict capital protection. This EA is fully NETTING account compatible and includes advanced margin checking , making it suitable for m
Reversal regression indicator
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
Indicatori
Multi Kernel Regression Indicator MT5 Professional Non-Repainting Trend Following System with 17 Advanced Kernel Functions Overview The Multi Kernel Regression indicator is a sophisticated technical analysis tool that applies advanced statistical kernel regression methods to price data, offering traders a powerful edge in identifying trends and potential reversal points. Unlike traditional moving averages, kernel regression provides adaptive smoothing that responds intelligently to market dynam
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione