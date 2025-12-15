Ict institutional zones

SMC VALID EA (MT5)

Version: 1.10
Author: Marrion Brave Wabomba
Category: Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and  ICT concepts

🔹ICT Smart Money Daily Zones (SMC Pro) 

ICT Smart Money Daily Zones (SMC Pro) – ICT Daily Buy & Sell Zones Pro is a professional-grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) / ICT trading indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to clearly map institutional daily levels and guide traders with high-probability decision zones.

This indicator automatically analyzes the Daily timeframe (PDH / PDL) and builds dynamic Supply & Demand zones, a central Decision Zone, and a real-time market strength dashboard, allowing traders to align entries with institutional price behavior — not indicators lag.

Built for discretionary traders, prop firm traders, and algorithmic analysts, this tool focuses on clarity, structure, and market context.

⚙️ Core Features

🟦 ICT Daily Supply & Demand Zones

  • Automatically calculates Daily High (PDH) and Daily Low (PDL)

  • Expands zones dynamically based on daily range

  • Displays Supply & Demand zones with adjustable opacity

  • Shows zone strength using historical price touches

  • Optional multiple zones with proximity filtering

⚫ Solid Decision Zone Line (Institutional Bias)

  • Central Decision Zone between PDH & PDL

  • Clean solid line for clarity

  • Instantly defines:

    • Premium vs Discount

    • Bullish vs Bearish bias

  • Used by ICT traders for directional filtering

🔴 PDH / 🔵 PDL Levels

  • Clearly marked Previous Day High & Low

  • Dotted institutional-style lines

  • Fully customizable colors, width, and labels

📈 Dynamic Current Price Line

  • Real-time price line that changes color based on direction

    • 🔵 Blue → price moving up

    • 🔴 Red → price moving down

  • Helps visualize momentum at key levels

🧠 Multi-Timeframe Strength Dashboard

Displays real-time strength for:

  • M15

  • M30

  • H1

  • H4

  • D1

Each timeframe combines:

  • Price momentum

  • RSI bias

  • Trend strength percentage

  • Visual strength bars (█)

Perfect for top-down analysis and confirmation.

📊 ATR Volatility Panel

  • Displays ATR values across multiple timeframes

  • Helps with:

    • Stop-loss sizing

    • Take-profit expectations

    • Volatility awareness

🎨 Professional Chart Styling

  • Optional auto chart theming

  • Clean institutional colors

  • Clear contrast for long trading sessions

  • Fully reversible on indicator removal

🔔 Smart Alerts & Interactivity

  • Optional alerts when price enters:

    • Supply Zone

    • Demand Zone

  • Click-to-toggle zones directly on the chart

  • Designed for manual precision trading, not signal spam

👤 Ideal For

✔ ICT & Smart Money traders
✔ Prop firm & evaluation traders
✔ Day traders & swing traders
✔ Traders who want context, not signals
✔ Anyone trading PDH / PDL / Premium & Discount

🧩 What This Indicator Is NOT

❌ Not a signal arrow system
❌ Not a repainting indicator
❌ Not a lagging MA-based tool

This indicator provides institutional contextyou make the execution decision.


