Non repaint signal indicator
- 지표
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
버전: 4.0
- 활성화: 20
📊 MV Arrow– Professional Swing Signal Indicator
MV Arrow v4.0 is a precision-based MT4 arrow indicator designed to identify high-probability swing BUY and SELL zones using a multi-filter confirmation system.
It focuses on market extremes, filtering noise and low-quality signals to deliver clear, well-spaced trade opportunities.
This indicator is ideal for traders who prefer clean charts, disciplined entries, and confirmation-based signals rather than constant alerts.
🔍 Core Signal Logic
Signals are generated only when price forms a true swing extreme, confirmed by multiple technical conditions.
✅ Swing Point Detection
-
Identifies absolute swing highs and swing lows
-
Uses configurable left/right bar validation
-
Ensures the signal candle is the highest or lowest point in its range
This prevents repainting-style signals and random entries.
🧠 Multi-Indicator Confirmation Engine
Each signal is validated using a scoring system, where multiple conditions must align:
🔹 Trend & Momentum
-
Fast vs Slow EMA relationship
-
EMA slope direction (trend bias)
🔹 RSI Confirmation
-
Oversold / recovery behavior for BUY signals
-
Overbought / weakening behavior for SELL signals
🔹 Volatility & Price Position
-
Bollinger Bands interaction
-
Price location relative to BB midline and extremes
🔹 Market Pressure Analysis
-
Bulls Power & Bears Power strength comparison
-
Momentum strengthening in the signal direction
Only signals with sufficient confirmation strength are displayed.
⏱ Signal Spacing & Noise Filtering
To avoid overtrading and clutter:
-
Minimum bars enforced between consecutive signals
-
Time-based validation ensures signals are well spaced
-
Prevents multiple arrows in consolidation zones
This makes the indicator especially useful on M15, M30, H1, and H4 timeframes.
📈 Visual & Alert Features
-
Clear BUY (green) and SELL (red) arrows
-
Non-repainting historical signals
-
Optional popup alerts on new confirmed signals
-
Lightweight and optimized for live trading
Arrows are plotted slightly above or below price for easy visibility.
⚙️ Fully Customizable Inputs
-
Moving Average periods
-
RSI period
-
Bollinger Band settings
-
Swing strength and signal spacing
-
Arrow colors and width
-
Alert on/off toggle
Adapt it easily to scalping, intraday, or swing trading styles.
🎯 Best Use Cases
-
Swing trading entries and exits
-
Trend pullback confirmation
-
Market reversal spotting
-
Confirmation tool for manual strategies
-
Works well with price action, support & resistance, and structure-based trading
⚠️ Important Notes
-
This is a signal indicator, not an automated trading system
-
No martingale, grid, or repaint logic
-
Always use proper risk management
-
Recommended to confirm with higher timeframe bias