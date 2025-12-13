RSI of OBV Momentum on Bands

📘 Product Description: Momentum‑iOBV‑iRSI‑iBands 1.0

The Momentum‑iOBV‑iRSI‑iBands 1.0 indicator delivers a triple-layered signal engine by combining On-Balance Volume (OBV), Momentum, and RSI, then framing the result with adaptive band levels. This design gives traders a high-resolution view of volume-driven momentum shifts, RSI compression zones, and breakout thresholds — all within a clean, audit-friendly subwindow. Shortname displays indicator values in downloaded file.

🔍 Core Components

• OBV Array

Captures cumulative volume flow relative to price, highlighting accumulation vs. distribution phases.

• Momentum Curve

Measures the rate of change in OBV, revealing directional strength and acceleration.

• RSI on Momentum

Smooths the momentum signal and maps it into overbought/oversold zones for clearer threshold detection.

• Bands Levels Array

Four dynamic band deviations plus a central midline:

• 🔴 Upper Band → potential resistance zone

• 🟢 Middle Band → equilibrium line (trend bias)

• 🔵 Lower Band → potential support zone

• Additional dotted warning lines frame volatility compression and breakout zones.

🎯 Use Cases

• Detect volume-driven momentum breakouts with RSI confirmation

• Spot volatility compression across band layers before explosive moves

• Confirm overbought/oversold signals with band context

• Layer OBV, Momentum, and RSI for multi-factor trade setups

🛠 Design Philosophy

• Explicit buffer mapping for OBV, Momentum, RSI, and band arrays

• Color separation for immediate visual audit

• Minimalist design for clarity in subwindows

• Debug mode for diagnostic output and audit transparency









🎛 User Input Controls for Momentum‑iOBV‑iRSI‑iBands 1.0

This indicator gives traders full flexibility to customize the OBV source, Momentum calculation, RSI smoothing, and band levels. Buyers will have control over the following inputs:





📊 OBV & Debug Settings

• 🎚 OBVPrice → Choose the applied price for OBV (default: Weighted Price)

• 🐾 DebugMode → Toggle debug information printing (true/false)

• 📍 LastBarIndex → Choose whether to calculate on the current forming bar (0) or last closed bar (1)





⚡ Momentum Settings

• ⏱ MomentumPeriod → Define the lookback period for Momentum calculation on OBV





📈 RSI Settings

• ⏱ RSIPeriod → Define the lookback period for RSI calculation on the Momentum array

• 🎨 RSI Line Style → Solid or dotted line options

• 📏 RSI Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility

• 🌈 RSI Line Color → Select your preferred color (default: Yellow)





📐 Band Levels Settings

• 📏 BandsPeriod → Define the moving average period used for band calculations

• ↔️ BandShift → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart

• 📊 Deviation Controls → Four independent deviation inputs for upper/lower bands:

• BandDeviation1 (0.3535)

• BandDeviation2 (1.0605)

• BandDeviation3 (1.414)

• BandDeviation4 (1.7675)

Each deviation produces its own upper and lower band line, plus a middle line.





🎨 Style & Appearance Controls

• 🔴 Upper Band Style, Width, Color → Customize each deviation band above the RSI curve

• 🟢 Middle Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the central equilibrium line

• 🔵 Lower Band Style, Width, Color → Customize each deviation band below the RSI curve

• 🟠 Warning Lines (Upper & Lower) → Independent dotted line styles with width and color controls for fine-tuned visual alerts



