RSI of OBV Momentum on Bands

📘 Product Description: Momentum‑iOBV‑iRSI‑iBands 1.0
The Momentum‑iOBV‑iRSI‑iBands 1.0 indicator delivers a triple-layered signal engine by combining On-Balance Volume (OBV), Momentum, and RSI, then framing the result with adaptive band levels. This design gives traders a high-resolution view of volume-driven momentum shifts, RSI compression zones, and breakout thresholds — all within a clean, audit-friendly subwindow. Shortname displays indicator values in downloaded file.
🔍 Core Components
OBV Array
Captures cumulative volume flow relative to price, highlighting accumulation vs. distribution phases.
Momentum Curve
Measures the rate of change in OBV, revealing directional strength and acceleration.
RSI on Momentum
Smooths the momentum signal and maps it into overbought/oversold zones for clearer threshold detection.
Bands Levels Array
Four dynamic band deviations plus a central midline:
🔴 Upper Band → potential resistance zone
🟢 Middle Band → equilibrium line (trend bias)
🔵 Lower Band → potential support zone
Additional dotted warning lines frame volatility compression and breakout zones.
🎯 Use Cases
Detect volume-driven momentum breakouts with RSI confirmation
Spot volatility compression across band layers before explosive moves
Confirm overbought/oversold signals with band context
Layer OBV, Momentum, and RSI for multi-factor trade setups
🛠 Design Philosophy
Explicit buffer mapping for OBV, Momentum, RSI, and band arrays
Color separation for immediate visual audit
Minimalist design for clarity in subwindows
Debug mode for diagnostic output and audit transparency


🎛 User Input Controls for Momentum‑iOBV‑iRSI‑iBands 1.0
This indicator gives traders full flexibility to customize the OBV source, Momentum calculation, RSI smoothing, and band levels. Buyers will have control over the following inputs:

📊 OBV & Debug Settings
🎚 OBVPrice → Choose the applied price for OBV (default: Weighted Price)
🐾 DebugMode → Toggle debug information printing (true/false)
📍 LastBarIndex → Choose whether to calculate on the current forming bar (0) or last closed bar (1)

⚡ Momentum Settings
⏱ MomentumPeriod → Define the lookback period for Momentum calculation on OBV

📈 RSI Settings
⏱ RSIPeriod → Define the lookback period for RSI calculation on the Momentum array
🎨 RSI Line Style → Solid or dotted line options
📏 RSI Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility
🌈 RSI Line Color → Select your preferred color (default: Yellow)

📐 Band Levels Settings
📏 BandsPeriod → Define the moving average period used for band calculations
↔️ BandShift → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart
📊 Deviation Controls → Four independent deviation inputs for upper/lower bands:
BandDeviation1 (0.3535)
BandDeviation2 (1.0605)
BandDeviation3 (1.414)
BandDeviation4 (1.7675)
Each deviation produces its own upper and lower band line, plus a middle line.

🎨 Style & Appearance Controls
🔴 Upper Band Style, Width, Color → Customize each deviation band above the RSI curve
🟢 Middle Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the central equilibrium line
🔵 Lower Band Style, Width, Color → Customize each deviation band below the RSI curve
🟠 Warning Lines (Upper & Lower) → Independent dotted line styles with width and color controls for fine-tuned visual alerts

Altri dall’autore
Band Levels Plus
Louis Wetzel
Indicatori
User Controls for BandLevels+Plus 1.0 This indicator extends standard band levels by plotting seven horizontal lines (three upper, one middle, three lower) based on multiple deviations. Buyers have full control over the following inputs: Band Calculation Settings • Period (BB_Period) → Define the moving average period used for band calculations • Shift (BB_Shift) → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart • Applied Price (BB_Applied_Price) → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low,
RSI on iBands Array
Louis Wetzel
Indicatori
User Controls for iRSI‑iBands 1.0 This indicator gives traders full flexibility to customize both the RSI calculation and the band levels. Buyers will have control over the following inputs: ShortName updated in download. RSI Settings • Applied Price → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.) • RSI Period → Set the lookback period for RSI calculation • RSI Line Style → Solid or dotted line options • RSI Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility • RSI Line Color → Select you
Momentum OBV on Bands Array
Louis Wetzel
Indicatori
User Controls for iMomentum–iOBV–iBands 1.0 This indicator combines On‑Balance Volume (OBV), Momentum, and adaptive Bands. Buyers have full control over the following inputs and style settings: ShortName updated in download. OBV Settings • Applied Price (OBVPrice) → Choose how OBV is calculated (Close, Weighted, Typical, etc.) Momentum Settings • Momentum Period → Define the lookback period for Momentum calculation • Momentum Line Style → Solid or dotted line options • Momentum Line Wid
Bands on Stochastics
Louis Wetzel
Indicatori
User Controls for iStochastics‑iBands 1.0 This indicator gives traders full flexibility to customize both the Stochastic Oscillator calculation and the band levels. Buyers will have control over the following inputs: ShortName updated in download. Stochastic Settings • Price Field → Choose between Low/High or Close/Close for stochastic calculation • %K Period → Set the lookback period for the %K line • %D Period → Define the smoothing period for the %D line • Slowing → Add addi
Bands Levels Plus Bands
Louis Wetzel
Indicatori
Band Levels Plus Bands 2.1 product description: Band Levels Plus Bands is a precision‑engineered Bands indicator designed for traders who demand both audit clarity and visual elegance. Unlike standard bands, it layers both horizontal  Band price lines and multiple deviation bandwidth classes (±1.75, ±3.5, ±4.5) to give you a richer sense of volatility zones and potential breakout levels. Every band is drawn as a continuous curve across history, while horizontal reference lines mark the curre
MA Levels Bands iBearsPower
Louis Wetzel
Indicatori
User Controls for iBearsPower‑iRSI‑iBands-MA-Levels 1.0 This indicator gives traders full flexibility to customize the Bears Power calculation, the RSI Array, and the multi‑band Array and Moving Average, user adjustable, up to 8 Levels. Buyers will have control over the following inputs: ShortName displays values and updated in download. Bears Power Settings•  Applied Price → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted) •  BearsPowerPeriod → Set the lookback p
BandsOnMomentum
Louis Wetzel
Indicatori
User Input Controls for BandsOnMomentum 1.0 This indicator gives traders full flexibility to customize the Momentum calculation and the band levels. Buyers will have control over the following inputs: Momentum Settings • MomentumPeriod → Define the lookback period for Momentum calculation • MomentumPrice → Choose the applied price (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.) • Momentum Line Style → Solid or dotted line options • Momentum Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility • Mome
RSI on Bulls Power on Bands with MA Levels
Louis Wetzel
Indicatori
RSI on Bulls Power with Bollinger Bands and moving average with customizable advanced levels for professional use by anybody. User Controls for iBullsPower‑iRSI‑iBands 1.0 This indicator gives traders full flexibility to customize the Bulls Power calculation, the RSI overlay, and the multi‑band levels. Buyers will have control over the following inputs: Bulls Power Settings • Applied Price → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted) • BullsPowerPeriod →
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione