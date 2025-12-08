Band Levels Plus
- Indicatori
- Louis Wetzel
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
📘 Product Description for “Bands Levels +Plus 1.0”
Bands Levels +Plus 1.0 is a clean, audit-friendly indicator that plots three dynamic horizontal levels based on price volatility:
• 🔴 Upper+ Band Level 0, 1, 2
Projects the outer resistance zone based on recent price expansion.
Traders watch this level for potential reversal or breakout setups.
• ⚫ Middle Band Level
Represents the equilibrium line — a moving average of price.
It acts as a directional bias filter: price above suggests bullish momentum, below suggests bearish.
• 🔵 Lower+ Band Level 0, 1, 2
Projects the outer support zone based on recent price contraction.
Traders use this level to anticipate bounces or breakdowns.
These bands adjust dynamically to market conditions, offering a real-time framework for identifying overbought/oversold zones, trend strength, and volatility compression.
🛠 Technical Notes
• Based on standard deviation from a moving average
• Fully customizable: period, deviation, shift, and price type
• Designed for visual clarity with color-coded levels and audit-friendly buffer mapping