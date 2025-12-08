Band Levels Plus

📘 Product Description for “Bands Levels +Plus 1.0”
Bands Levels +Plus 1.0 is a clean, audit-friendly indicator that plots three dynamic horizontal levels based on price volatility:
🔴 Upper+ Band Level 0, 1, 2
Projects the outer resistance zone based on recent price expansion.
Traders watch this level for potential reversal or breakout setups.
⚫ Middle Band Level
Represents the equilibrium line — a moving average of price.
It acts as a directional bias filter: price above suggests bullish momentum, below suggests bearish.
🔵 Lower+ Band Level 0, 1, 2
Projects the outer support zone based on recent price contraction.
Traders use this level to anticipate bounces or breakdowns.
These bands adjust dynamically to market conditions, offering a real-time framework for identifying overbought/oversold zones, trend strength, and volatility compression.

🛠 Technical Notes
Based on standard deviation from a moving average
Fully customizable: period, deviation, shift, and price type
Designed for visual clarity with color-coded levels and audit-friendly buffer mapping

RSI on iBands Array
Louis Wetzel
Indicatori
Product Description: iRSI‑iBands 1.0 iRSI‑iBands combines the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with adaptive band levels Array to give traders a dual‑layer view of momentum and volatility on Array. Core Components • RSI Curve • Tracks momentum shifts between overbought and oversold zones. • Smoothly plotted for clarity, color‑coded for easy audit. • Bands Levels Array. • Three dynamic Bands on Array: • Upper Band → potential resistance zone • Middle Band → equilibrium line (trend bias)
Momentum OBV on Bands Array
Louis Wetzel
Indicatori
Product Description: iOBV–iMomentum–iBands 1.0 iOBV–iMomentum–iBands is a layered signal framework that combines volume flow, directional momentum, and dynamic band levels into a single audit-friendly indicator. Core Components: • iOBV (On-Balance Volume) Tracks cumulative volume pressure to reveal hidden accumulation or distribution beneath price action. • iMomentum Measures directional strength and velocity, highlighting shifts in market conviction. • iBands Levels Based on momentum-der
