ChanLun Ultimate Structure

[Title] ChanLun Ultimate Structure: SMC & Interactive Fibo System

[Introduction] Unlock the true potential of Market Structure analysis by combining the precision of ChanLun Theory (Bi, Duan, Zhongshu) with modern Smart Money Concepts (SMC).

This indicator goes beyond simple swing detection. It visualizes the market in three distinct layers—Pen, Segment, and Wave—while automatically identifying high-probability trading zones (Premium/Discount/OTE).

The standout feature is the "Interactive Hybrid Control System". You can control the entire chart using Hotkeys for a clean workspace, or use your Mouse to instantly project Fibonacci levels on specific swings. It is designed for professional traders who need speed and clarity.

[Key Features]

  • 📈 3-Layer Market Structure:
    • Pen (Bi): The foundational micro-structure (dashed/thin lines).
    • Segment (Duan): The main market structure (solid lines).
    • Wave (Trend): The macro trend direction (thick lines).
  • 🖱️ Interactive Click-to-Fibo: Forget dragging tools manually. Simply "Click" on any structure line (Pen, Segment, or Wave) to instantly draw a Fibonacci Retracement for that specific swing. Perfect for backtesting and quick analysis.
  • 💎 SMC Integration (Premium & Discount): Automatically calculates Equilibrium (50%), Premium Zones (Expensive), and Discount Zones (Cheap) for the latest swing structure.
  • 🎯 OTE Zones (Optimal Trade Entry): Highlights key reversal zones based on Fibonacci ratios (e.g., 61.8% - 78.6%) to find the best entry price.
  • 📦 Smart Box System (Zhongshu): Automatically identifies and draws consolidation boxes (Sideways/Zhongshu) when market conditions are met.
  • Zero-Clutter Workflow: Toggle every feature on/off instantly using the keyboard. Keep your chart clean when analyzing, and detailed when trading.

[Controls Manual]

1. Keyboard Hotkeys (Toggle On/Off)

  • Structure Lines:
    • 1: Toggle Pen lines
    • 2: Toggle Segment lines
    • 3: Toggle Wave lines
    • 0: Toggle Pen Box (Consolidation)
    • Shift+0: Toggle Segment Box
  • Auto Tools (Current Swing):
    • 4, 5, 6: Toggle Auto Fibo for Pen, Segment, and Wave
    • 7, 8, 9: Toggle Live Channels (Regression channel to current price)
  • SMC Zones (Premium/Discount/OTE):
    • Shift + 1: Show Pen Premium/Discount
    • Shift + 2: Show Pen OTE Zone
    • Shift + 3: Show Segment Premium/Discount
    • Shift + 4: Show Segment OTE Zone
    • Shift + 5: Show Wave Premium/Discount
    • Shift + 6: Show Wave OTE Zone

2. Mouse Actions (Interactive Mode)

  • Click to Draw: Click on any visible structure line (Pen, Segment, or Wave) to generate a Manual Fibonacci Retracement for that specific move. The Fibo color cycles automatically to distinguish between multiple draws.
  • Click to Delete: Click on the generated Fibo line to remove it.

[Settings]

  • Visual Customization: Fully customizable colors, widths, and styles for all 3 structure layers.
  • Calculation Logic: Option to use Close Price or High/Low for structure calculation.
  • Interactive Fibo Levels: You can define your own custom Fibonacci levels in the input parameters (e.g., add 0.786, 0.886).

Recommendations for your MQL5 Market Submission:

  1. Screenshots:
    • Image 1 (Clean): Show a clean chart with just "Segment" lines (Press 2).
    • Image 2 (SMC): Show the "OTE Zone" lighting up a reversal point (Press Shift+4).
    • Image 3 (Interactive): Show a screenshot where you have clicked on 2-3 different waves to show the "Interactive Fibo" capability.
  2. Video: Highly recommended. A 30-second video showing you pressing 1, 2, 3 to toggle lines and then clicking on the lines to show the Fibo appearing instantly will sell this product very well.

 


Altri dall’autore
PA Pro
Adisorn Soodkanueng
5 (1)
Indicatori
Title: Price Action Pro - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Reversal Scanner Product Overview: Price Action Pro is not just another candlestick pattern indicator. It is a complete trading system designed to detect high-probability reversal setups. Unlike standard indicators that spam signals on every pattern, Price Action Pro uses a Smart Swing Filter to ensure patterns are only detected at valid swing highs or lows. Combined with Multi-Timeframe (MTF) capabilities and Dynamic ATR Sizing , this tool adap
HTF Candle Insight EurUsd MT5
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Indicatori
Product Name: HTF Candle Insight (TRIAL) - See the Big Picture Description: ️ IMPORTANT: This is a TRIAL VERSION. This version works EXCLUSIVELY on the EURUSD symbol. (It supports all broker prefixes/suffixes, e.g., pro.EURUSD, EURUSD.m, but will NOT work on Gold, Bitcoin, or other pairs). Experience the full power of "HTF Candle Insight" completely FREE on EURUSD! Stop switching tabs constantly! This indicator allows you to visualize Higher Timeframe price action directly on your current tradi
FREE
PA PRO EurUsd
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Indicatori
Title: Price Action Pro - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Reversal Scanner "Experience the full power of 'Price Action Pro' completely FREE on EURUSD!" Product Overview: Price Action Pro is not just another candlestick pattern indicator. It is a complete trading system designed to detect high-probability reversal setups. Unlike standard indicators that spam signals on every pattern, Price Action Pro uses a Smart Swing Filter to ensure patterns are only detected at valid swing highs or lows. Combined wi
FREE
HTF Candle Insight EurUsd
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Indicatori
Product Name: HTF Candle Insight (TRIAL) - See the Big Picture Description: ️ IMPORTANT: This is a TRIAL VERSION. This version works EXCLUSIVELY on the EURUSD symbol. (It supports all broker prefixes/suffixes, e.g., pro.EURUSD, EURUSD.m, but will NOT work on Gold, Bitcoin, or other pairs). Experience the full power of "HTF Candle Insight" completely FREE on EURUSD! Stop switching tabs constantly! This indicator allows you to visualize Higher Timeframe price action directly on your current tradi
FREE
Any to Any P2P Copy Trade
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Utilità
1. System Overview This EA is designed for Multi-Way Copy Trading between multiple MT4 terminals running on the same computer. Leader & Follower: Any account can act as a leader or follower. If you place an order on one MT4, all others will copy it. Local Sync: Uses a central file system within the computer for data exchange. No internet connection is required for the syncing process itself (only for the MT4 connection to the broker). 2. Installation File Placement: Copy the OrderSyncLogic_V3_Sm
Risk Commander
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Utilità
Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem . It serves two powerful purposes: Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) , allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data. NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode: Stop risking real money to test a new strategy. Op
HTF Candle Insight
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Indicatori
Title: HTF Candle Insight - See the Big Picture on One Chart Introduction: Stop switching tabs constantly! HTF Candle Insight allows you to visualize Higher Timeframe price action directly on your current trading chart. Whether you are a Scalper, Day Trader, or Swing Trader, seeing the "Big Picture" candle structure is crucial for identifying trends, reversals, and key levels (Support/Resistance). Key Features: Dual HTF Overlay: Display up to 2 different Higher Timeframes simultaneously (e.g.,
ChanLun Ultimate Structure EurUsd
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Indicatori
[Title] ChanLun Ultimate Structure: SMC & Interactive Fibo System "Experience the full power of 'ChanLun Ultimate Structure' completely FREE on EURUSD!" [Introduction] Unlock the true potential of Market Structure analysis by combining the precision of ChanLun Theory (Bi, Duan, Zhongshu) with modern Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . This indicator goes beyond simple swing detection. It visualizes the market in three distinct layers—Pen, Segment, and Wave—while automatically identifying high-probabili
FREE
HTF Candle Insight MT5
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Indicatori
Title: HTF Candle Insight - See the Big Picture on One Chart Introduction: Stop switching tabs constantly! HTF Candle Insight allows you to visualize Higher Timeframe price action directly on your current trading chart. Whether you are a Scalper, Day Trader, or Swing Trader, seeing the "Big Picture" candle structure is crucial for identifying trends, reversals, and key levels (Support/Resistance). Key Features: Dual HTF Overlay: Display up to 2 different Higher Timeframes simultaneously (e.g.,
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione