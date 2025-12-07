MTF SR Levels Pro – Your All-in-One Multi-Timeframe Support & Resistance Map

Core Value: Instantly Identify Key Battlegrounds Across All Timeframes

Tired of manually drawing horizontal lines across multiple charts, struggling to find valid support and resistance? MTF SR Levels Pro ends the guesswork! It automatically calculates and plots key support and resistance levels from multiple, user-defined timeframes directly onto your current chart. Transform fragmented market structure into a clear, unified "strategic map" where crucial trading zones are revealed at a glance.

Core Features & Trading Logic

📊 Generate a Multi-Timeframe S/R Matrix with One Click

Sync Levels Across Timeframes : No more switching charts. View historical pivot points from other crucial periods (like H4, D1, W1) directly on your M5, H1, or any other chart.

Intelligent Level Detection : The algorithm automatically identifies significant highs and lows within each specified timeframe and plots them as clear horizontal lines.

Clear Visual Hierarchy: Levels from different timeframes are distinguished by color or style (e.g., Daily resistance as a solid red line, 4-hour support as a dashed blue line), making market structure immediately understandable.

🎯 High-Probability Setups: Find "Multi-Timeframe Confluence Zones"

The ultimate power of this indicator lies in identifying "Multi-Timeframe Confluence Support/Resistance Zones"—areas of maximum market gravitational pull and prime high-probability trading opportunities.

Pinpoint the Confluence Zone:

When two or more horizontal lines from different timeframes cluster near the current price (e.g., an H4 support line aligns with a D1 support line), it signals that traders across multiple timeframes agree on this zone's importance, creating a powerful "Confluence Zone." Execute Your Strategy: At a Confluence Support Zone : Look for long opportunities, confirmed with bullish candlestick patterns (like Hammer, Bullish Engulfing) or your preferred entry signal.

At a Confluence Resistance Zone : Look for short opportunities, confirmed with bearish candlestick patterns.

The Core Edge: Use the strong rejection potential of multi-timeframe confluence as a robust foundation for your trades, significantly improving win rate and risk/reward ratio.

🔧 Adapts to Your Strategy

Fully Customizable Timeframes : Freely choose which specific periods to monitor and display.

Adjustable Sensitivity : Fine-tune the sensitivity for identifying S/R levels to match various instrument volatilities.

Works on All Instruments: Stable performance on Forex, Gold, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies.

Limited-Time Value Bundle: The Complete Multi-Timeframe Analysis Suite

To provide you with the ultimate analytical edge, we offer this exceptional value bundle:

MTF SR Levels Pro Standalone Price: $39 USD

Today's Special Bundle: For just $39 USD, receive MTF SR Levels Pro AND get the MTF Moving Averages Pro indicator (valued at $49) ABSOLUTELY FREE!

Why This Bundle is a Perfect Match:

MTF SR Levels Pro (This Product): Provides your horizontal, static map of key price areas (Support & Resistance). MTF Moving Averages Pro (Your Free Gift): Provides your sloping, dynamic guide to trend direction (Multi-Timeframe Moving Averages). The Synergy: When price approaches a Multi-Timeframe Confluence Support zone while the lower timeframe moving averages begin to turn up, you get a powerful double confirmation of both "Location" and "Momentum," drastically increasing trade conviction.

One purchase, two professional tools. Build your complete analysis workflow from "Pinpointing" to "Confirming."

Technical Specifications & Support

Platform : MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

File Type : .ex4 Indicator File

Support: Free updates and basic technical support for installation and use included with purchase.

Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. This indicator is an analytical aid designed to identify potential key price zones and does not constitute trading advice. Users are responsible for their own trading decisions. It is strongly recommended to test thoroughly on a demo account before live use.