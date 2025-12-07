MTF Moving Averages Pro - Your Multi-Timeframe Market Hologram

Core Value: See All Timeframes at a Glance

Tired of switching between charts, trying to piece together the market's big picture? MTF Moving Averages Pro ends this struggle! It reveals the key moving averages from multiple timeframes on a single chart, instantly simplifying complex market structure into a clear visual decision-making map.

Core Indicator Features

📊 One Chart, a Global View

Simultaneous Display : Overlays moving averages from any other specified timeframes (e.g., H1, H4, D1) directly onto your current chart.

Customizable Timeframes : Freely choose the combination of periods to observe. For example, view the short-term trend from H1 and the long-term trend from D1 on your M15 chart.

Clear Color Coding: Moving averages from each timeframe are distinctly colored for easy visual separation and immediate market structure recognition.

🌍 Build Your "Market Panorama"

Trend Hierarchy Analysis : Quickly identify whether trends across different timeframes are in alignment (same direction) or divergence (conflicting directions). This is key to judging trend strength.

Capture Market Rhythm : Observe how price reacts on lower timeframes when it approaches key moving averages from higher timeframes. Grasp the market's "heartbeat" and "breathing" rhythm.

Holistic Support/Resistance Mapping: The D1 200 EMA might form an absolute key resistance, while the H4 50 EMA acts as a near-term dynamic support. See it all on one screen.

🎯 Precision Entry: Follow the Major Trend, Find the Minor Opportunity

This is the ultimate application of the indicator: the "Trade with the Major Trend, Against the Minor Retracement for Pinpoint Entries" methodology.

Step 1: Identify Key Levels on Higher Timeframes On your H4 or D1 chart, set the indicator to display moving averages from even larger timeframes (e.g., D1 or W1).

Watch if price is approaching these "Higher Timeframe Key MAs" (like the D1 50 EMA or 200 EMA). These zones are often strategic areas where trends accelerate or reverse. Step 2: Switch to Lower Timeframes & Observe Micro-Structure Keep those higher timeframe key MAs visible on your current lower timeframe chart (e.g., M5 or M15).

As price on the lower timeframe chart touches or approaches that key MA from the higher timeframe , watch for the market's micro-structure to unfold: Does volatility compress (convergence)? Do specific bullish/bearish candlestick patterns form (e.g., Pin Bar, Engulfing Pattern)? Is the lower timeframe MA system starting to turn?

Step 3: Confirmation & Precise Execution A high-probability entry moment occurs when there is a resonance between the higher timeframe key level and a reversal/breakout signal on the lower timeframe .

Example: On your M15 chart, you see price testing the D1 100 EMA support. Simultaneously, a bullish engulfing pattern forms on M15, and the Stochastic is oversold. This is a multi-confirmed long opportunity.

Product Advantages

Decision-Making Efficiency Multiplied : No need to switch between 8 chart windows. All critical information is integrated into one screen.

Eliminates Analytical Blind Spots : Avoids the risk of missing the larger trend context by focusing only on a single timeframe.

Empowers Any Strategy : Whether you're a trend follower, swing trader, or scalper, it provides crucial insights into timeframe relationships.

Extremely Simple to Use: Set the periods and MA parameters you want to observe, and you're ready to go. Zero learning curve.

The Perfect Companion for Your Trading System

For Manual Traders : Acts as your most powerful "lens" for manual technical analysis, giving your decisions a solid multi-timeframe foundation.

With Automated EAs (e.g., Rhythm Master EA) : Use it to manually monitor the market context in which your EA operates, verify if the EA's entry logic aligns with multi-timeframe resonance, or prepare risk management in advance at key levels.

With Breakout/Trend Indicators: Use this indicator first to locate the "higher timeframe key battleground," then use other indicators to find the precise **"trigger" signal.

How to Get It

MTF Moving Averages Pro is available as a standalone product, but it is also offered as a high-value bonus gift to our valued clients.

The Best Current Path: Purchase our core products like Rhythm Master EA and receive this indicator ABSOLUTELY FREE, building your complete trading toolbox from macro analysis to micro execution.

Standalone Price: $39. But rather than buying it alone, maximize your value by acquiring it through a bundle.

Say goodbye to fragmented analysis and embrace holistic insight. MTF Moving Averages Pro isn't just another moving average—it's your "X-ray vision" for observing market structure across timeframes.

Compatible with the MetaTrader 4 platform.