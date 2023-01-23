FRM Half Trend

YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>> GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD

The system is a free open source pine script originally published on TradingView by everget . It was converted to Mt4 by Forex Robot Makers.

This system is a popular trend indicator based on ATR ( Average True Range ) , Moving Averages and the Donchian channel .





System BackGround





ATR

The average true range is an indicator of the price volatility of an asset. It is best used to determine how much an investment's price has been moving in the period being evaluated rather than an indication of a trend. Calculating an investment's ATR is relatively straightforward, only requiring you to use price data for the period you're investigating. ----- Investopedia

Moving Averages

investopedia A moving average (MA) is a stock indicator commonly used in technical analysis, used to help smooth out price data by creating a constantly updated average price. A rising moving average indicates that the security is in an uptrend, while a declining moving average indicates a downtrend. The exponential moving average is generally preferred to a simple moving average as it gives more weight to recent prices and shows a clearer response to new information and trends. ----









HOW TO USE

The indicator is an Oscillator that creates an Upper and Lower ATR trailing channel along the path of the current trend line. The Upper and Lower ATR lines can be used as Take Profit and Stop Loss Points for trades.

The system can be used on all time frames and symbols / pairs