FRM Half Trend
- Indicatori
- Noiros Tech
- Versione: 1.0
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY !
The system is a free open source pine script originally published on TradingView by everget . It was converted to Mt4 by Forex Robot Makers.
This system is a popular trend indicator based on ATR ( Average True Range ) , Moving Averages and the Donchian channel .
System BackGround
ATR
Moving Averages
HOW TO USE
- The indicator is an Oscillator that creates an Upper and Lower ATR trailing channel along the path of the current trend line. The Upper and Lower ATR lines can be used as Take Profit and Stop Loss Points for trades.
- The system can be used on all time frames and symbols / pairs
INPUTs
- Amplitude : This is the trend period , defines the length of trend to consider, lower amplitude means shorter trend period, gives more sensitive entries and more signals but might be less accurate than long amplitudes which are usually more stable.
- Channel Deviation : Defines the upper and lower ATR channel zones
We Are Social
Join our Telegram Channel To get free daily signals and faster support on our products .
Also get daily trading tips , news and advice . Kindly Follow Us : Click Here
A good indicator. Thanks for sharing