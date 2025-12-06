NZH Kernel

Strategy Overview
The Kernel Channel Expert Advisor identifies potential market trends and reversals using a kernel-based moving average channel. It opens trades when the price crosses the upper or lower channel boundaries and closes positions automatically when the trend reverses. The EA incorporates adaptive lot sizing to comply with broker requirements and available margin, ensuring safe trading.

1. Entry Logic
A new trade is opened when the price crosses specific channel levels:

Buy Entry:
Price closes above the upper channel → signals a potential bullish trend → open Buy.

Sell Entry:
Price closes below the lower channel → signals a potential bearish trend → open Sell.

  • Only one trade per direction is allowed at a time.

  • If a position in the opposite direction exists, it is closed before opening a new trade.

2. Exit Logic
Trades are closed when the price indicates a trend reversal:

Close Buy:
Price drops below the kernel value → close Buy position.

Close Sell:
Price rises above the kernel value → close Sell position.

  • No fixed stop loss or take profit is used; exits are fully trend-based.

3. Position Sizing
The EA uses a smart lot management system:

  • Respects broker limits: minimum lot, maximum lot, and lot step

  • Checks free margin before opening trades

  • Adjusts lot size automatically if required to prevent insufficient margin

  • This prevents common errors such as ERR_INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME and ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MONEY .

4. Market Conditions

  • Works on all symbols and all timeframes

  • Most effective in trending markets

  • In ranging or low-volatility markets, signals may produce small drawdowns

5. Risk Considerations

  • No fixed stop loss or take profit; position exit relies solely on kernel channel signals

  • Drawdowns may occur during sideways market conditions

  • Users should manage risk according to account size, as lot sizing is adaptive but does not eliminate market risk


Altri dall’autore
NZH Ichimoku
Nezir Hyka
Experts
Strategy Overview The strategy is based on the   Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator , detecting trends and momentum through the relationship between the   price, Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, and the Senkou Span A/B (cloud) . It operates using   trend confirmation for entries   and   opposite trade closure for exits . 1. Entry Logic A trade is opened when a clear   Ichimoku trend   is detected: Buy Entry:   The closing price is above the cloud (Senkou Span A and B) and   Tenkan-sen > Kijun-sen , indicating
FREE
NZH Adx
Nezir Hyka
Experts
Strategy Overview This Expert Advisor is designed to identify and trade strong trending conditions using the   Average Directional Index (ADX)   indicator. It opens positions when a trend is detected and closes them automatically upon a trend reversal, without using fixed stop loss or take profit levels. 1. Entry Logic A new trade is opened when the ADX indicates a strong trend and the directional movement lines (+DI and -DI) indicate the trend direction: Buy Entry: ADX > Threshold (e.g., 25)
FREE
NZH Breakout
Nezir Hyka
Experts
Strategy Overview The PendingEA Risk-Based Lot Expert Advisor automatically places   Buy Stop   and   Sell Stop   pending orders based on the current market price. The EA calculates lot sizes dynamically according to a   user-defined risk percentage   and the distance to the stop loss, ensuring consistent risk management. Orders are placed at a fixed distance from the current bar open, with user-defined stop loss and take profit levels. 1. Entry Logic Buy Stop:   Placed above the current bar op
NZH Stochastic
Nezir Hyka
Experts
Strategy Overview The strategy is based on detecting   overbought and oversold conditions   using the   Stochastic oscillator . It operates using   momentum shifts between the %K and %D lines   for entries and a reversal confirmation for exits. 1. Entry Logic A trade is opened when a   Stochastic crossover   occurs in extreme zones: Buy Entry:   The %K line crosses above the %D line while in the   oversold zone   (below the Oversold level, e.g., 20). Sell Entry:   The %K line crosses below the
FREE
NZH Macd
Nezir Hyka
Experts
Strategy Overview The strategy is based on detecting momentum shifts through the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, specifically the relationship between the MACD main line and its signal line. It operates using a classic crossover approach for entries and a reversal confirmation for exits. 1. Entry Logic A trade is opened when a clear MACD crossover occurs: Buy Entry: The MACD main line crosses   above   the signal line, indicating a bullish momentum shift. Sell Entry: Th
FREE
NZH Cci
Nezir Hyka
Experts
Strategy Overview The CCI Trend Reversal Expert Advisor identifies potential market reversals using the   Commodity Channel Index (CCI) . It opens trades when the CCI crosses predefined overbought or oversold levels and closes positions automatically when the trend reverses. The EA incorporates adaptive lot sizing to comply with broker requirements and available margin, ensuring safe trading. 1. Entry Logic A new trade is opened when the CCI crosses specific threshold levels: Buy Entry: CCI cr
FREE
NZH Trend following
Nezir Hyka
Experts
Strategy Overview The strategy is based on Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), detecting trends and momentum through the relationship between fast and slow EMAs. It operates using trend confirmation for entries and opposite trade closure for exits, combined with a safe, adaptive lot-sizing mechanism. 1. Entry Logic A trade is opened when a clear EMA trend is detected: Buy Entry: The fast EMA 5 crosses above the fast EMA 10, while the trend filter confirms an uptrend (EMA 10 > EMA 50). This indic
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione