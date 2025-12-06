NZH Kernel

Strategy Overview

The Kernel Channel Expert Advisor identifies potential market trends and reversals using a kernel-based moving average channel. It opens trades when the price crosses the upper or lower channel boundaries and closes positions automatically when the trend reverses. The EA incorporates adaptive lot sizing to comply with broker requirements and available margin, ensuring safe trading.

1. Entry Logic

A new trade is opened when the price crosses specific channel levels:

Buy Entry:

Price closes above the upper channel → signals a potential bullish trend → open Buy.

Sell Entry:

Price closes below the lower channel → signals a potential bearish trend → open Sell.

Only one trade per direction is allowed at a time.

If a position in the opposite direction exists, it is closed before opening a new trade.

2. Exit Logic

Trades are closed when the price indicates a trend reversal:

Close Buy:

Price drops below the kernel value → close Buy position.

Close Sell:

Price rises above the kernel value → close Sell position.

No fixed stop loss or take profit is used; exits are fully trend-based.

3. Position Sizing

The EA uses a smart lot management system:

Respects broker limits: minimum lot, maximum lot, and lot step

Checks free margin before opening trades

Adjusts lot size automatically if required to prevent insufficient margin

This prevents common errors such as ERR_INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME and ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MONEY .

4. Market Conditions

Works on all symbols and all timeframes

Most effective in trending markets

In ranging or low-volatility markets, signals may produce small drawdowns

5. Risk Considerations